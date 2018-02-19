It Is Time To Sell The Euro (Again)

If you followed me previously, you know that I already shorted the euro back in August 2017 (see this article). Truth must be told, it was not a painless trade since EUR/USD initially continued to appreciate for a few weeks. However, by the end of October, the euro was down 270 pips or 2.3%, which was a very good return even if your leverage is only 1:10.

Last Friday, I entered another EUR/USD short. Below are the reasons for my decision.

Technicals

Just look at the last daily candle on EUR/USD chart.

Source: Trading View

At first, the pair set a new high on Friday and rallied all the way to 1.2550. However, that bullish push was not triggered by any meaningful data or a news story. Later during the day, it became clear that the demand was simply not strong enough to maintain the gains and the trend reversed. Once the exchange rate dropped below Thursday’s close, I decided to go short because at that time it became very likely that we will close the day with a “bearish key day reversal.”

A bearish key day reversal during an uptrend is a very strong (and negative) signal that the market is about to set a major top. It happens when prices (in our case, the exchange rate) hit a new high and then close near the previous day's lows. If I am right and the bears are now likely to take over (at least temporarily), then the euro should find initial support near 1.2370 and if it fails to hold above that level, it could then fall to 1.2240.

Fundamentals

My studies reveal that the euro is the most overvalued currency among the majors. I conduct four econometric studies and positioning analysis. The purpose of the studies is to find extremes and divergences within the currency and then compare the results with extremes and divergences in other currencies. The idea is to discover the most contrarian trade setup between two currencies.

Here’s the list of studies:

Overextension analysis ranks the exchange rate as a percentage of its trading range over the past three years.

ranks the exchange rate as a percentage of its trading range over the past three years. Secular performance compares a currency’s performance against gold.

compares a currency’s performance against gold. Oil Correlation studies the relationship between a currency’s exchange rate and the price of WTI oil.

studies the relationship between a currency’s exchange rate and the price of WTI oil. Economic Divergence examines the link between a country’s bond yields and the exchange rate of its currency.

examines the link between a country’s bond yields and the exchange rate of its currency. Sentiment analysis studies commercial and speculative positioning (from weekly CFTC COT reports) to determine sentiment extremes.

(I will not cover the methodology used in these studies as it is too technical and academic. Send me a message if you're interested in detailed methodology for each of the studies).

Here are the results:

Source: personal calculations as of February 17, 2018.

The overall minimum score that any currency can have is -10, while the maximum is +14.

As you can see, the euro is overvalued (vis-à-vis its major counterparts) on almost all studies, apart from economic divergence. Indeed, many macroeconomic indicators coming out of the eurozone have been quite firm. Most recently, industrial production rose 0.4% m-o-m in December while the annual rate jumped to 5.2%, the fastest pace since 2011. That does not mean, however, that these positive developments are not already priced into the exchange rate.

In fact, in anticipation of positive economic news, large speculators started to bet on the euro as early as November 2016 and were already net-long by May 2017 (see non-commercial positions in the chart below). Large speculators are now record net-long with just over 300,000 contracts outstanding.

Source: CFTC COT Reports

There are a few other things that I can mention to support the bearish case for the euro – notably, debt situation in Italy, Greece, Spain and Portugal as well as Europe’s dependence on exports and negative correlation between a stronger exchange rate and long-term economic growth. However, I would just like to mention one thing that I really do not like about the eurozone these days – its weak inflation.

Inflation has been slowing down in Europe since March 2017. Currently, the consumer price index is the third lowest among the majors. Only Japan and Switzerland have lower inflation than the eurozone (see the chart below). That does not bode well for future interest rates, especially when the exchange rate is at a three-year high and is itself a drag on inflation, exports and economic growth.

Source: National Statistics Bureaus

Therefore, I am short EUR/USD with a first target at 1.2370 and a second target at 1.2240.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short EURUSD from 1.2430