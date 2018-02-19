Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has been a successful selection in prior weekly breakout stock selections that produced excellent gains in the past year. This week it is showing the key technical and fundamental parameters for another substantial short term run for those who are so inclined. Longer term, DRNA is also delivering great investment appeal to many institutional investors with its excellent ability to raise funding, increase R&D budgets, and find strong collaborators with their large population disorder pipeline.

The technical price performance for DRNA makes it a standout candidate for 20%+ short term upside potential as in previous recurring dips that follow the positive trending support line. The share price is now retesting a break above November 2017 highs and the corresponding technical indicators point to a stronger move above 11 than was attempted in January, 2018.



The GalXC Development Pipeline is continuing steadily as previously reported in DRNA quarterly reports with the additions of one undisclosed DCR in the large population disease category and the recent initiation of DCR-PHXC clinical dosing in 2018.

What is of most interest to me from an investment standpoint is the rapid increase in institutional ownership from the prior period. The successful collaboration and pipeline activity are also a good indicator that corporate networking and investment efforts are supporting the increasingly positive share price returns. This increase is illustrated in the summary below of the most recent 13F filings:

Ecor1 Capital LLC reports 9.4% stake in DRNA (Jan 3)

RA Capital Management LLC reports 9.9% stake in DRNA (Dec 20)

Bain Capital Life Sciences Fund reports 15.7% stake in DRNA (Dec 19)



The substantial number of new positions and the size of the increased holdings over and above the decreased positions is a highly positive condition for DRNA. A key question with so much additional institutional investment relates to how long we can expect that the large institutional investments will be held or increased. My best estimate would anticipate the investment growth to continue at least through the next earnings report in March.

As the technical weekly chart shows above, every significant prior price run was preceded by a large volume event in September, November, December, and January. A similar build in volume appears to be starting for February as the current share price moves above November 2017 prior highs. The technical emphasis on money flow, price patterns, relative strength, and other key parameters tend to be more informative than the financial statements when it comes to highly developmental biotech firms.



A few important observations can be made from the financial statements shown below. Revenues are increasing substantially in large part to collaboration efforts, strong intellectual property positions, and increasing benefit from royalties.



Like most developmental biotech firms, Dicerna Pharmaceutical derives most of its cash flow from financing operations related to issuing shares. These successful capital financing operations continue and may contribute to some of the dips in the price chart attributed to periodic dilution for shareholders and subsequent buyback opportunities. The current timing appears to be another strong opportunity for investors following the accumulation by institutional managers.

Perhaps the most significant activity on the annual and quarterly income statements is the substantial increases in research and development expenses. These increases are made possible through the strong capital financing, institutional investments, and corporate collaboration efforts that are showing a strong positive future for DRNA's pipeline aimed at rare diseases and large population disorders.

On the quarterly income statement the growth in royalties shows a substantial increase that will likely continue as the collaboration efforts continue to expand from prior quarters. The potential value from the recent licensing agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim in November, 2017 is further enhanced by the strong inflow of funds from institutional investors. Current conditions across the biotech sector and for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in particular are looking highly favorable for substantial gains in the short term. I am expecting price moves to $12/share and higher in the short term.

