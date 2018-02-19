Dividend Challenger Gains Led By GEO, Preferred, Sabra, And Kite Per Broker 1-Year February Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Challenger stocks showed 1.32% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little stocks marginally ruled Challengers for February.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Allege 35.56% To 59.34% Net Gains By Ten Challengers By February 2019

Four of ten top dividend-yielding Challenger dogs were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So this month the dog strategy for the Challengers, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 40% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were flagged by Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to February 14, 2019 were:

The GEO Group (GEO) nets $593.35 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% more than the market as a whole.

Preferred Apartment (APTS) was projected to net $560.07, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 81% less than the market as a whole.

Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) was projected to net $458.70, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from twelve analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) was projected to net $419.21, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

Kimco Realty (KIM) was projected to net $418.99, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 54% less than the market as a whole.

Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) was projected to net $401.00, based on a median target price estimate from two analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

EPR Properties (EPR) was projected to net $374.92, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 54% less than the market as a whole.

DDR Corp. (DDR) was projected to net $365.26, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% less than the market as a whole.

Select Income REIT (SIR) was projected to net $359.24, based on a median target price estimate from four analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) was projected to net $355.61, based on dividends, plus the median of annual price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 43% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

February Top Yield 30 Challenger Dogs Came From 6 Business Sectors

Yield (dividend / price) results from here listed as of 1/31/17 were paired with annual dividends and prices posted as of 2/14/18 verified by Yahoo Finance for thirty stocks from six of eleven Morningstar sectors revealed the actionable conclusions discussed in this article.

The U.S. Dividend Challengers are maintained by Dave Fish of Moneypaper's DirectInvesting.com, whose articles appear at Seeking Alpha. They are selected based on "5-9 straight years of higher dividends."

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 30 Dividend Challengers

U.S. Dividend Challengers were selected based on "5-9 straight years of higher dividends."

Actionable Conclusion (11-20) Yield Metrics Identified 10 Top Dividend Challenger Stocks

Top ten Dividend Challengers selected 1/31/18 showing top yields 2/14/18, represented three sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme: (1) real estate [6 listed]; (2) energy [3 listed]; (4) consumer cyclical [1 listed].

First Challenger stock by yield, was one of the six real estate firms, New Residential Investment (NRZ) [1]. The other five real estate challenger dogs placed second, fourth, sixth, eighth, and tenth: Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) [2], DDR Corp. (DDR) [4], Select Income REIT (SIR) [6], Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) [8], and The GEO Group (GEO) [10].

The first of three energy firms on the list placed third, Sunoco (SUN) [3]. The others placed fifth, and seventh, Sprague Resources (SRLP) [5], and Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP) [7].

One consumer cyclical firm placed ninth, GameStop (GME) [9], to complete the top ten February dividend Challengers by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Challengers Showed 29.25% To 51.97% Upsides, While (31) None Had Downsides To February, 2019

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Brokers Calculated A 1.32% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced, Challenger Stocks For February, As The Little Dogs Bagged The Challenge

Ten top Dividend Challengers were culled by yield for their monthly update from here. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Dividend Challenger dogs selected 1/31/18 showing the highest dividend yields as of 2/14/18 represented three sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Cast 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Challenger Dogs (32) Delivering 33.06% Vs. (33) 32.63% Net Gains by All Ten Come February 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Challenger kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 1.32% more net gain than $5,000 invested in all ten. The very lowest priced Challenger dividend dog, DDR Corp. (DDR), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 36.53%.

The five lowest-priced dividend Challengers for February 14 were: DDR Corp. (DDR); Spirit Realty Capital (SRC); Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA); GameStop (GME); New Residential Investment (NRZ), with prices ranging from $7.19 to $16.83.

Five higher-priced dividend Challengers for February 14 were: Select Income REIT (SIR); The GEO Group (GEO); Sprague Resources (SRLP); Sunoco (SUN); Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP), whose prices ranged from $20.04 to $40.30.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Challenger Dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance.

