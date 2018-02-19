Plaintiffs Say Letter Agreement Ensures Shareholders Get Nothing
About: Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA), FMCC
by: Glen Bradford
Summary
The brief I will discuss is in reference to the class action in the United States District Court in the District of Columbia (Lamberth remand).
The brief argues that the higher court said the claims are ripe.
The brief argues that the Third amendment in conjunction with the letter agreement ensures that shareholders get nothing without exception.
Plaintiffs argue then that their contractual rights have been violated since the third amendment wasn't a purchase.
Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two privately-owned companies that were placed into conservatorship in 2008. Since then the government has taken $271B out of the companies in the