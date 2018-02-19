It's Your Dime: A Chat With SchiffGold Executive Director Jonathan Sosnay

By SchiffGold

SchiffGold has launched a new video series called "It's Your Dime," featuring "straight talk" interviews with movers and shakers in the world of precious metals, investing and economics.

In the pilot episode recorded Jan. 31, 2018, host Mike Maharrey chats with SchiffGold executive director and senior special metals specialist Jonathan Sosnay.

To kick things off, Jonathan shared a little bit of his background and explained how he got into the precious metals industry after having a front row seat to the housing crash in Miami. From there, Jonathan and Mike covered a number of topics, including the current state of the gold market and what lies ahead.

Jonathan said business is slow right now. So, why aren't Americans buying gold and silver?

Most of it is just because there's a lot of irrational exuberance again, and people are complacent and investing in stocks and think that we've actually recovered."

Mike and Jonathan also covered a number of other topics, including the mostly overlooked undervaluation of silver and the impact of cryptocurrencies on precious metals.