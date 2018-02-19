Brazil is not only one of the biggest economic powers of the world, it is also one of the best ways to trade certain macro trends. In this article, I will explain why the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) might be an interesting addition to your portfolio.

Source: IDLO

Future Growth Matters

I decided to start this article a bit different. This time, I will start by showing you an indicator I almost never use: GDP growth. Brazil has grown roughly 1.5% in the first quarter of 2017 and reduced its growth to 0% by the third quarter of the very same year. However, this is the first growth streak since 2012 after seeing eight consecutive quarters of contraction since 2015.

Does this mean anything going forward? The simple answer is no. It has absolutely no prediction power whatsoever. Simply because GDP growth shows historical data, something that has happened already.

Nonetheless, we need this information to back-test the forward-looking indicators I'm about to show you.

Contraction Is Over

One of the indicators that does matter is the manufacturing PMI. This forward-looking indicator published by IHS Markit shows you what purchasing managers think of the future. In other words, it is a leading indicator that can be used to predict economic trends. A value above 50 indicates growth while a value below 50 does the exact opposite.

That being said, we see that the PMI has slowed a bit after almost hitting 54 in November of 2017. This means two things. The first one being that we can expect higher GDP growth in the fourth quarter (graph above) and that we see another print in growth territory.

This would mean stocks should do really well, right? In general, this would be true. However, in this case, we need another important factor. This factor might explain why Brazilian stocks are leading the PMI index instead of being led by this leading indicator (graph below).

Brazilian stocks bottomed in the first quarter of 2016, while the PMI bottomed in the third quarter. The same happened during the slow down when stocks dropped a few months ahead of the manufacturing PMI.

Why is that?

It's The Dollar

The biggest driver behind emerging markets is the world's most important currency. The USD has supported every single sustainable move EWZ ever made. The reason sounds very simple. Higher economic growth supports the money flow into cyclical assets like foreign stocks and currencies as well as commodities. It also supports emerging markets that have a lot of USD denominated debt and countries that are very commodity intensive since a weaker USD is massively supporting cyclical commodities.

Currently, we are seeing a very strong USD depreciation fueled by strong global growth. Especially, the US and Europe are hitting it out of the park as you can read when clicking on this link. You also can look at the graph below as a shortcut.

Before I continue, it is important to highlight that at one time the dollar did fall despite accelerating economic growth. After the election of 2016, traders massively bought the dollar because they thought Trump would push his currency higher through a trade war and high economic growth. Traders were wrong and could not stop the obvious dollar vs. economic growth correlation.

We also see that the Brazilian real is setting up for its next leg higher after going sideways since 2016.

Relative Strength, Valuation, and ETF Holdings

One of the reasons why this ETF is so powerful is the fact that it consists mainly of cyclical assets like financials and basic materials. Its second biggest holding is one of the biggest iron ore players in the world: Vale (VALE).

EWZ's top 10 holdings have a total weighting of 58.56%(!).

Source: ETF.com

That's why EWZ has massively outperformed the S&P 500 (red line) and the emerging markets average (EEM) as you can see below. On the other hand, during times of slowing cyclical commodities, let alone total growth slowing, you want to avoid being overweight EWZ.

To the current outperformance trend, you can add that Brazilian stocks are massively undervalued compared to the US. Brazil's CAPE ratio is 14.2 while its PE ratio is 21. The reason why it's so much cheaper than the US' CAPE ratio of 32 is that expectations have been extremely low. You do not want to pay a premium for an asset that has very low expectations. That's why it is smart to avoid undervalued assets as long as their outlook is weak.

On the other hand, cheap valuations get interesting when their outlook improves like we are seeing right now.

Takeaway

I have been long Brazilian stocks for quite some time now. I bought Vale to benefit from the global commodity recovery and weaker dollar. That being said, I would advise to go long EWZ instead of single stock to avoid high volatility and the risk of picking an underperforming stock.

By buying EWZ, you are buying one of the strongest ETFs to benefit from the global growth trend supported by a weakening dollar. You will outperform the S&P 500 and other emerging markets. The biggest risks are a growth trend reversal supported by a stronger USD. However, at this point, I do not see enough evidence to call for a slowdown.

I happily remain long Brazilian stocks at this point.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!