Shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) have risen by 40% since early October when I presented the idea to readers stating that management was executing and the stock would soon follow.

Figure 1: HRTX daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz Elite) (Disclosure: Contains affiliate link)

Keys to the original bullish thesis included the following:

I was quite bullish on the prospects of HTX-011 and the pivotal program which consists of two pivotal studies in bunionectomy and hernia repair, in addition to a phase 3 safety and pharmacokinetics trial to be able to meet the number of patients requested by the FDA. Risk has been somewhat reduced as the FDA agreed that no additional clinical work would be necessary to meet the combination rule for fixed-dose combination products. I remind readers that top-line results from a mid-stage study in patients undergoing abdominoplasty revealed significant reductions in pain intensity and the use of opioid rescue medications through 96 hours after surgery for patients receiving HTX-011.

I had a positive outlook on the regulatory prospects for HTX-019 (CINVANTI), the first polysorbate 80-free intravenous formulation of aprepitant for the prevention of CINV (chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting). Raised sales guidance for SUSTOL to a range of $25 million to $30 million for the full year of 2017 was also encouraging.

Since the initial article, a number of developments have taken place. Third-quarter SUSTOL sales came in at $8.6 million while full-year 2017 guidance remained unchanged. Third-quarter cash and equivalents totaled $74.0 million (plus accounts receivable of $28.9 million), while net loss was $41.9 million (includes $7.5 million of non-cash, stock-based compensation expense). With such numbers, it was clear that the company would likely take strategic action to shore up its balance sheet.

On November 12th, it was announced that CINVANTI got the green light from the FDA for the prevention of both acute and delayed CINV. While it was estimated that EMEND IV had a 90% market share in the United States, infusion site pain has been observed with the treatment. With this key approval, Heron has the potential to grow its presence significantly in this space. CINVANTI became commercially available in the US on January 4th.

Figure 2: Bioequivalence demonstrated fewer treatment emergent adverse effects (Source: Approval slideshow)

In December, the company priced a secondary offering of $150 million worth of common shares (not including underwriter option) at a price point of $17.15. While the stock dipped temporarily, the weakness that resulted proved to be an ideal point for investors and traders to add to their positions.

In January, a corporate update included several useful tidbits - we learned that SUSTOL's fourth-quarter sales grew 16% to $10 million with full-year 2017 net product sales slightly exceeding guidance at $31 million. Management guided for full-year sales from its CINV franchise to come in between $60 million and $70 million. It was welcome news that a permanent J-Code became effective for SUSTOL, which will aid the reimbursement and billing process for sales involving Medicare and Medicaid services. I also note that in January competitor Tesaro (TSRO) announced it had updated its U.S. labeling for VARUBI after it received reports of anaphylaxis and other hypersensitivity reactions from the field (some cases requiring hospitalization). This likely provided an added boost to Heron's stock price which could continue - a very conservative estimate of SUSTOL and CINVANTI peak sales would be $200 million each, figures which I believe could be significantly exceeded.

Arguably more important was the fact that enrollment had finished up for both pivotal phase 3 studies for HTX-011 in postoperative pain (bunionectomy and hernia repair). Top-line results should be forthcoming in the first half of the year with the corresponding NDA filing later in the year in the event of positive results.

One last event that adds to the bull case was the recent recommendation from an FDA advisory committee not to approve Pacira Pharmaceuticals' (PCRX) label expansion for Exparel. While it's by no means certain, one would hope that Heron's phase 3 data will be more convincing if it can replicate results from mid-stage trials. If successful, keep in mind it would be competing in the very large $9 billion plus post-operative pain market.

Figure 3: Significant differentiation as seen in analgesia through first 72 hours following surgery (Source: Corporate presentation)

Heron Therapeutics Is A Buy.

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase a small pilot position in the near term. I would retain a reduced size position into data for the sake of risk management. Readers already with a sizeable stake and sitting on a nice gain might want to take partial profits (perhaps 50% of position) while holding the remainder through pivotal results.

After the secondary offering, dilution in the near term appears unlikely. Disappointing data for HTX-011 in pivotal studies, as well as setbacks with enrollment and other associated issues, would result in significant downside for shares. A slow launch for CINVANTI, slowing sales for SUSTOL and competition (including from generics) are also concerns.

