NewMarket 2017 10-K Analysis
About: NewMarket Corporation (NEU)
by: Nick Perez
Summary
Company's goal is to deliver 10% compounded annual returns.
Demand is driven by higher industrial output and vehicle production.
NewMarket Corporation (NEU) is a holding company and through its subsidiaries it develops and manufactures highly formulated lubricant and fuel additive packages and markets and sells these products worldwide and sells tetraethyl lead.