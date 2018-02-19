Why This 6.1% Yielding Retail REIT Continues To Be A Buy
by: Ploutos Investing
Summary
RioCan REIT is Canada’s largest retail REIT with a focus in major markets in Canada.
The REIT has a tenant mix that's more resilient to the impact of e-commerce.
The REIT has a development pipeline that will provide a long runway of growth.
RioCan’s current valuation is attractive.
Investment Thesis
RioCan REIT (OTCPK:RIOCF) (TSX:REI.UN) is Canada’s largest retail REIT. It owns a portfolio of quality retail properties in major markets in Canada. The REIT has increased its occupancy ratio and same