How We Will Know That The Next Crisis Is Imminent

There will be a next financial crisis, and we all would like to know when it will occur - in advance.

It takes chutzpah to write that title, but perhaps I can help readers to anticipate what the clues may look like.

Commenter "black knight", in response to an article I published on Seeking Alpha a few days ago, asked "Any guesses on what will eventually cause the "day of reckoning"? I had said that a financial crisis was not coming soon, but that eventually there would be a day of reckoning, perhaps in a couple of years.

I responded to "black knight" in the only sensible fashion as follows: "The cause will be too much debt supported by inflated assets. But of course, that doesn't tell you much of anything. The trigger could be any of a number of things, and thus the timing is very uncertain." But I also said that perhaps I would write about what the triggering signs might look like.

This article is my follow-up. Thanks "black knight" for encouraging this line of thinking.

August-September 2007 - a Paradigm Case

Let's begin by putting ourselves into the economic picture that emerged in August 2007.

Subprime mortgage bankers had begun to fail in late 2006, and by spring 2007, the largest of them all had failed. Big problems in the subprime market were well known. But Fed Chairman Bernanke had assured us all in May that the subprime market was not very large and that the problem was contained. Like most people, I took some comfort from that, even though I was a bit spooked and had trimmed many equity positions in May.

August 2007 was when the dire warning signs appeared from various quarters of Europe and the U.S. In August, a mutual fund run by a large French bank got into trouble and redemptions had to be suspended; German Landesbanks failed or had to be bailed out by the government because of SIVs whose liquidity they had guaranteed became illiquid; some Bear Stearns hedge funds became illiquid and had to be wound up; and the spread between LIBOR and U.S. Treasury securities (known as the TED spread) went wild. These events also caused the Asset-Backed Commercial paper (ABCP) market to implode. All these events could be traced to the loss of value of securities that had been issued based on U.S. mortgages.

It turned out that the market for subprime mortgages was not quite what Chairman Bernanke had suggested it was. In addition to subprime mortgages, there were "Alt-A" mortgages that were in many ways worse than subprime because they had been written at higher LTVs and without the usual documentation - the now-infamous NINJA loans. And in addition to that, the securities markets turned out to be holding "synthetic" mortgages as well - that is, mortgages that did not exist but that had been synthesized to mimic the real subprime and Alt-A mortgages, thus compounding the problems in those assets.

The resulting foreclosure tsunami was becoming apparent even to the casual observer. Entire communities were going into foreclosure, the market was choked with properties for sale and more were in foreclosure just waiting to join in the market-depressing selling glut.

Thus by September, a brewing crisis was visible because there was nothing that could stop the downward spiral of defaults, foreclosures, and consequent downdraft on prices, which in turn caused distress in the affected communities as taxes went unpaid, local services had to be cut, and people who wanted to move to take new jobs or for other reasons became frozen in place by the falling prices.

By the end of September, I understood that as a result of this process, the nation's economy was in crisis and that something had to be done about it. And by mid-October, I did act on that belief by selling half of my equity portfolio. But the point of this article is not that I knew but that the signs were there for all to see. And tangentially, we should observe that despite those signs, the government never even considered the one kind of action that could and would have prevented the worst of the crisis.

There were many in government who saw that a crisis was brewing. The data were not lost on everyone. But what did the government want to do? It organized the Hope Now Alliance that asked banks to assist borrowers who were current but could not afford the interest rate resets that were written into many of the mortgages. That was hardly even a band-aid. It helped almost no one, but at no cost to the government or the banks.

The government also considered an industry proposal for an M-LEC (a Master Liquidity Enhancement Conduit) that would buy the underwater securities from the banks, with government backing. It was pretended that this would have no cost to the government, but it did not fly anyway because it was a fairly transparent bailout of the banks that had been the least prudent.

So basically nothing was done in the Fall of 2007.

There was one thing that could have been done successfully at that time: The underwater borrowers could have been assisted by the government to stay in their homes and avoid foreclosure by the government declaring a moratorium on foreclosures (yes, it would have been constitutional) and reducing their interest payments. The mortgage holders could have been protected in this situation by housing values not dropping as much and by the government assisting the homeowners to make some interest payments on their mortgages. The cost would have been quite manageable.

That, in a nutshell, was my proposal at the time. Unfortunately, there was zero, nada, zippo support for such an action in the government. The American people were not in a mood to bail out the homeowners who had been most irresponsible by borrowing more than they could repay - and in many cases having bought expensive cars and other things with the money they had received in cash out refis. That was the prevailing moral sentiment of the time, and we all - especially the less affluent - paid for it for the next half dozen years.

"No Bailouts" Has Been the Wrong Answer More Than Once

Similar sentiments had similar results when the savings and loans were in trouble in 1981. The responsible government employees who had been appointed by the new Reagan Administration asked for more money to be made available to the S&L insurance fund (FSLIC), a government agency so that the government could liquidate the failed S&Ls and pay off insured depositors. The answer from Secretary of the Treasury Don Regan was "NO BAILOUTS". So the responsible government employees could not do what they were supposed to do, had to temporize as best they could, and the S&L debacle got worse and worse from 1981 until 1989. It was a 1970s phenomenon that became a 1980s phenomenon only because of the "no bailouts" sentiment.

Thus, when at the onset of a crisis or potential crisis you hear "NO BAILOUTS," please be suspicious. Bailouts may be the only thing that can prevent the worst from happening - and usually, they become necessary at a higher cost at a later date anyway, as they did in 1989 and 2008. I wrote about that last August.

How Will You Know it is September 2007 Again?

But you want to know how you will know when September 2007 or something like it comes around again. Of course, it will not look the same. It will come in disguise.

And when it is in disguise, how will we know what it is?

First, we will know what it is because it will look different from anything that Chicken Little has been saying will make the sky fall.

Second, it will involve a large asset class that has experienced a significant run-up in price financed by poorly underwritten debt.

But how will we know that the debt has been poorly underwritten? We are not all experienced lenders. What will tip us off?

Now comes the hard part.

Look for the Dumb Money

We will know because the debt has been advanced by entities and people that are not expert in the market in question. Yes, to put not too fine a point on it, we can know when the crisis is coming soon when the dumb money is in and has supported a run-up in the price of the asset class. (They say that if you are in a poker game and you don't know who is the "chump," probably it is you.)

How can we know that the dumb money is in? First, the loans or securities they are buying often are "innovative." Second, they often are foreign lenders or securities buyers. I discussed the role of foreign lenders in a three-part series published last September, the first of which is here and in my 2017 book, Instability: Booms, Busts, the Fragility of Banks, and What To Do about It. Thus, I will not try to explain it in a few words, except to give a few examples:

The Landesbank SIVs that imploded in August 2007, and the other foreign events of August 2007 that I mentioned above. The foreign lending to Thai, Indonesian, and Korean companies that led to the 1997 Asian Contagion debacle. The high level of cross-border investments by French, German, Swiss, and UK banks in the boom period of the 2000s when their dollar-denominated assets increased from a trillion dollars in 1999 to over four trillion by early 2007. It was a historic boom in cross-border lending and was followed by a period of rapid retrenchment.

Part II of the September 2017 series evaluated the then-current state of cross-border finance and found that although it appeared that the lessons of the run-up to the GFC had not been completely understood, the markets were significantly less exposed to a debt implosion cascade than they were in the 2004-2007 period. But one should note that in that period, it took only about two years for the global market to go from being fairly healthy to being in serious danger. Markets change fast because popular trades get very crowded and investment bankers are trained to feed that beast.

Regulatory Laxity and Financial Engineering Usually are in Play

Right now, I cannot foresee where such a dangerous condition may come from in the next two years. But a general spirit of regulatory laxity such as is endemic to the Trump Administration furnishes fertile ground for innovations that create such conditions that may fly under the usual financial radar. Such conditions are especially possible in a world where financial firms are seeking to use more and more "engineering" and "fintech" that may make it difficult to see where the pressures are building up until they explode. Take a look, for example, at this recent article on Goldman Sachs (GS) at Bloomberg.com. My guess is that Goldman is going to engineer some toxic products, along with some good ones.

Engineered products almost always hide their inherent risks, and I still believe that John Kenneth Galbraith was right when he said: "All financial innovation involves, in one form or another, the creation of debt secured in greater or lesser adequacy by real assets." ( A Short History of Financial Euphoria, 1993 edition, at p.19) The risks do not go away, though they may be shifted from warier parties to less wary ones.

I do not see that financial engineering has inflated a large asset class quite yet. But that is a major danger to look for. It could come in home loans or in commercial real estate or some other class of assets that appears not to be large but, because it forms the basis for multiple trading products, has the capacity to affect large amounts of capital. The increasing importance of derivatives markets makes it more likely that an apparently minor asset class could turn out to have a major impact if its value crashed. We can see how that could happen if we look at two slides that my friend Stephen Kealhofer used at a recent financial services conference. The first is what he calls the U.S. Fixed Income Ecology. As you can see, the derivatives markets are vastly greater - at least in terms of trading - than the equity markets themselves.

The Fixed Income Ecology is no less compelling, the next chart shows:

Again, the derivatives trading dwarfs the trading in the underlying securities. That can be seen as good (efficient price discovery and liquidity) or bad (investors and traders may be very differently exposed than may appear from ownership of the basic securities). Regardless of which way you see it, these facts should change the way you look at markets and their possibilities for serious, almost instantaneous, movement.

I intend to write more about Stephen's brilliant market analysis another time. Maybe he will even join me in that effort.

Leveraged Lending

As a possible (though probably unlikely) example of a fairly small asset class that could be built on by the markets, Paul J. Davies reported on leveraged lending in the February 15 WSJ. The following graph illustrates a part of that market that is public and that therefore readily could generate derivatives:

As you can see, in global terms, the market is small, but it could be a volatile market that traders would like to access with the kind of leverage afforded by options and similar derivatives. (I do recognize that this is the type of phenomenon that some would decry as what happens when regulation drives a type of possibly risky lending out of the banking system, where it becomes more risky. But that is not today's issue.)

Turns of the VIX

The recent VIX debacle in which, after a long period of low volatility, volatility returned to more normal levels, resulted in some second-level derivatives losing their entire value. My guess is that the asset class is not large enough and the holders were not themselves leveraged enough to cause broader or systemic problems. And so far, the markets have reacted that way as well. But that is the sort of event that one should greet with suspicion, since it could be like the subprime defaults that Chairman Bernanke said were readily contained in May 2007.

Bond Fund Outflows

The bond fund outflows of February 2018 may be cause for greater concern. The magnitude so far is not that great - see the following chart from Bloomberg:

But since interest rates may well continue to rise, the outflows from high-yield bond funds could continue, and the underlying bonds frequently are not very liquid, which will put a downward squeeze on the asset class in general. In a way, that will create a situation like the prime money market fund sell-off following the failure of Lehman Brothers. The prime money market fund structure was a product of SEC rulemaking that gave investors artificially rosy expectations. The ability of corporate bond funds to offer investor liquidity while holding relatively illiquid corporate bonds is, similarly, a product of a botched SEC rule-making of 2016 in which it focused on the problem but failed to cure it. (I described what went wrong in Instability.) The question for investors now is whether the possibility of events similar to the Third Avenue Focused Credit Fund suspension of 2015 (see here) is sufficiently systemic to warrant prophylactic selling of risk securities in general.

One can hypothesize that in the absence of the retail investor, low-rated companies from all over the world will have difficulty refinancing their debts and that could lead to a wave of disruptive bankruptcies. But my guess is that, although there will be an increased level of such business failures, for the most part, if the global economy remains healthy, low-rated companies will manage to refinance from other sources, albeit at higher (more normal for the category) interest rates. Where will the money come from? The following chart from the Paul J. Davies article that I mentioned above suggests that it could come from the "dry powder" held by private equity firms' debt-financing arms:

Income Tax Avoidance (Legal) Shenanigans

The 2017 tax act is likely to unleash as-yet-unknown financial engineering, as investment banks create packages that seek to take advantage of the 20% deduction for non-C-corps and other new loopholes. For a little peek at some of the strange stuff that may happen, see this article on agricultural coops from the FT of February 15, 2018.

This is Not a Market Timing Strategy

The foregoing discussions of possible threats are only examples of the type of thinking that I suggest wary investors should engage in. I could be wrong about any or all of them. But these are dangerous times (I do not remember any non-dangerous times for investors), and being wary is prudent, even while we may believe, as I do, that the economy is likely to remain good for the next year or two. This does not seem like an "all in" moment, like early 2009, that comes a very few times in a lifetime.

I want to emphasize that the kind of event that this methodology may help to foresee does not happen very often, yet the markets move up and down, sometimes quite vigorously, without financial crises. This is not a market timing strategy, nor is it a way to predict recessions. This kind of thinking can be useful only to try to avoid the worst collapses - and even then, it is of course not foolproof and may well lead to false positives. Even so, I think it is useful for serious investors to try to pay attention to the possibilities - and by the same token, to try to pay less attention to the sensationalism that the press daily is filled with. Their job is to sell newspapers (or other media) and imminent danger sells.

Nothing's Easy

Is it easy to keep one's finger on the financial pulse well enough to see the danger signs while avoiding panic at all the various bogeymen that lurk in the global economy? No, nothing's easy, as somebody said. But it is worthwhile and it is possible, especially if we recall that in September 2007, three months before the economy went into recession and a full year before the failure of Lehman Brothers, the signs not only were there but were prominently reported in the financial press. What it took to recognize the magnitude of the emergency was to follow the natural trail of foreclosures to their natural economic impacts.

The next time will be different in that the trigger will appear different. But please recall that This Time Is Different is a book about similarities, not differences. My biggest fear is that next time will be different because it will be set off by a geopolitical event rather than by the declining value of a major asset class.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.