Market Volatility Bulletin: The S&P Options Market Is Calling The Crisis Over

At-the-money ES options are basically saying that, for the time being, the vol blowout is a thing of the past.

Technical indicators pointing way down and way up? Anything's possible; just make sure you have your own, well-founded strategy and position accordingly.

Stocks enjoyed a great week, but are still left trying to make heads or tails of what the destructive path of a couple weeks ago mean for the future.

Market Intro

CNBC: Friday Close

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) enjoyed a nice bull ride higher last week, though the path was pretty bumpy.

Yahoo! Finance

The SPX graphic above does not show some of the more dramatic action in the premarket sessions, though at the end of it, the bulls had the final say each and every day. On Friday, briefly, the S&P printed near 2,760, down only about 3.75% from the all-time high set in late January.

European stocks (EFA) like the DAX above (EWG) demonstrate the reality that we may well not be out of the woods yet. While US markets rested on Monday, Bitcoin surged and European stocks more or less gave back all their earlier gains, settling out at session lows. The absolute levels of the declines were modest, but the fact that these stocks couldn't hold their gains should serve as a reminder that "business as usual" may not be exactly what the future holds for global shares (ACWI).

Source: Sector SPDRs

In a strong reversal from the prior week, a sea of green made its way across the entire spectrum of US stocks. Even the rate-sensitive sectors like Real Estate and Utilities enjoyed reprieve (this may also suggest that the bounce is temporary, as rates are still on the move higher).

Thoughts on Volatility

Vix Squared shared this fractal with his Twitter followers. Scary stuff. Definitely looks like a huge move is in store...

But then market technician and SA contributor Chris Ciovacco shows basically the total reverse playing out:

Mr. Ciovacco submits that we've broken through some important technical indicators to the upside, and that puts the odds squarely in favor of the bulls.

My take here is that both gentlemen are essentially hinting at large moves... just at different speeds and directions. At all times, one has to use the tool kit(s) available to them to make decisions about what is most probable over a relevant time frame.

We live in humorous times from the standpoint of what drives asset values. Naturally, StockCats is not being serious here, but he is alluding to companies in industry (Long Island Iced Tea Corp.) that have seen large increases in share value by announcing some pursuit of blockchain technology.

What do these Thoughts on Vol have to do with one another? I think when trying to plot out "the next big move," as the technicals above are more or less attempting to do, it is important to remember that in some sense we have to respect that meta narratives matter a great deal.

Don't get me wrong. I'm not here to say that TA is all hogwash; for that matter, the folks that bought Long Island Iced Tea at $5 for a nonsensical reason enjoyed a very nice gain. I think TA is interesting, and that there's something to it, though I'm far from a big believer. But what I do want to challenge you to do is to ask questions. The StockCats quote above is a fun rejoinder toward what can be shallow hypotheses.

Don't lean too hard on the opinions or analyses of others, unless you truly understand the nature of their work (which is tricky, as you will be the one assessing how well you understand what it is they are arguing).

This is especially important advice at present as the market appears to be in some state of limbo. At the moment, anything (good or bad) appears possible.

Organic Vol & VX Term Structure

Woah! Look at the two-day vol crush in the organic at-the-money options for S&P 500 futures.

The last recorded session (Column 3) was in the morning just prior to the CPI and retail sales releases. The data were released simultaneously, and both offered downside surprises.

The futures tanked - and I mean tanked - in the matter of a few minutes - from 2,674 to 2,625. The SPX launched a strong recovery over the next couple days before settling to lunch by Friday afternoon.

The Column 2 readings above were taken end-of-day Friday.

Heading into a long weekend, the S&P options market basically took to very low vols compared to recent history in assessing likelihoods of large moves. I'm always hesitant to fully believe vol readings for weeklies on a holiday weekend, but there can be no denying that the drop from Wednesday pre-market was staggering.

The quarterly straddle today prices not far from what the weekly straddle priced on Feb. 6 just after the demise of XIV:

Everyone's asking: Is it over? Well, the options market is more or less saying "Yes". The vols we saw going into the weekend really correspond to calm in the historical sense. Really it takes periods like 2016-2017 to make vol levels between 13 and 15 look elevated.

The options market has been wrong many times, so this is by no means conclusive. But it does suggest that traders are looking at the terror of early February as a one-off.

So what to do? Well, I'd suggest if your discipline allows you to choose between options vs. VIX ETPs or futures, you give some thought to trading the one-three month ES for hedging purposes; those vols look super low given what we've just been through. Bid-asks are a touch wide but not like in early Feb. And the vols are trading meaningfully lower than the VIX term structure (which doesn't trade exclusively on at-the-money):

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

We've released some work recently relating to the product UVXY, with more articles to follow. The most recent deals with a statistical summary of the data dispersion on UVXY, on its own and in comparison to other long-vol products. Click here to read.

In the comments section of that work, Zaphod15 responds to another commenter:

These are great thoughts to bear in mind on these leveraged products. It is wise to have a contingency plan, where you basically assume that you'll be locked out of the market in times of extreme stress. How does that impact your tactics and strategy? We're interested in your view on the subject.

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long timeframe, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.