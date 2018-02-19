Sotherly Hotels: This 7.25% Baby Bond Started Trading On The Nasdaq
Summary
- Overview of Sotherly Hotels' new baby bond - SOHOK.
- Brief look at the company.
- Comparison with the sector.
Introduction
In this article, we want to present a new baby bond issued by Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO).
Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.
The New Issue
Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Sotherly Hotels - the prospectus.
Source: SEC.gov
For a total of 1M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $25M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:
Sotherly Hotels 7.25% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021 (SOHOK) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 7.25%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating, is callable as of 02/15/2019, and is set to mature on 02/15/2021. SOHOK is currently trading at a price of $25.50 and has a 5.18% Yield-to-Call and 6.51% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 4.32% and 5.43%, respectively.
The Company
Sotherly Hotels Inc., incorporated on August 20, 2004, is a self-managed and self-administered lodging real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the southern United States. The Company operates through the hotel ownership segment. The Company conducts its operations through Sotherly Hotels LP, its Operating Partnership, of which the Company is the general partner.
The Company's portfolio consists of approximately 10 full-service, mainly upscale and upper-upscale hotels located in over eight states with an aggregate of approximately 3,010 rooms and approximately 160,930 square feet of meeting space. All of these hotels are owned by subsidiaries of the Operating Partnership, approximately 10 operate under the Hilton, Crowne Plaza, DoubleTree and Sheraton brands, one is an independent hotel, and all are managed on a day to day basis by MHI Hotels Services, LLC, which does business as Chesapeake Hospitality. The Company's properties include Crowne Plaza Hampton Marina, located in Hampton, Virginia; Crowne Plaza Hollywood Beach Resort, located in Hollywood, Florida; Crowne Plaza Tampa Westshore, located in Tampa, Florida; DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront, located in Jacksonville, Florida; DoubleTree by Hilton Laurel, located in Laurel, Maryland; DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Airport, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; DoubleTree by Hilton Raleigh Brownstone-University, Raleigh, North Carolina; Georgian Terrace, located in Atlanta, Georgia; Hilton Savannah DeSoto, located in Savannah, Georgia; Hilton Wilmington Riverside, located in Wilmington, North Carolina; Sheraton Louisville Riverside, located in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and The Whitehall, Houston, Texas.
Source: Reuters.com - Sotherly Hotels
Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, SOHO:
Source: Tradingview.com
For 2017, the common stock has paid а $0.425 yearly dividend. With a market price $6.20, the current yield of SOHO is at 6.85%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $5.87M in dividends yearly.
In addition, with a market capitalization of around $82M, SOHO is the second smallest Hotel/Motel REIT.
Capital Structure
Below, you can see a snapshot of SOHO's capital structure as of its last Quarterly Report in September 2017. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.
Source: Company's Balance Sheet - Morningstar.com
The Sotherly Hotels Family
SOHO has two outstanding preferred stocks:
- Sotherly Hotels 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (SOHOB)
- Sotherly Hotels 7.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (SOHOO)
Sector Comparison
At this point, SOHOK will be the only baby bond issued by a Hotel/Motel REIT. Also, it has a maturity date which is only three years away and becomes callable in one year. Therefore, in the chart below, I compare the new issue with the preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate in the sector only by nominal yield.
All REIT's Baby Bonds
Below, you can see a chart with all REIT's baby bonds with a par value of $25 that pay a fixed interest rate by their Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity.
- Here is the full list:
Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds
The next charts contain all baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay fixed interest, and have less than five years to maturity with a positive YTC.
- By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity
- By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity
If we have a closer look:
Special Considerations
The occurrence of a Change of Control Repurchase Event (as defined in the preliminary prospectus supplement) will require Sotherly Hotels LP to offer to repurchase the notes for cash at a price equal to 102% of the principal amount together with accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but not including, the date of repurchase.
Source: FWP Filling By Sotherly Hotels
Use of Proceeds
We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with existing cash on hand and the proceeds of the Arlington Financing (as defined in the preliminary prospectus supplement) to finance the purchase price of the Arlington Acquisition (as defined in the preliminary prospectus supplement) and for general corporate purposes, including acquisition of additional hotels, the repayment of other outstanding indebtedness, capital expenditures, the improvement of hotels in our portfolio, working capital and other general purposes.
Source: FWP Filling By Sotherly Hotels
Conclusion
This is an informational article about the new baby bond SOHOK. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.