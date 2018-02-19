PIMCO Strategic Income Fund: Should The High Premium Scare You?
About: PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc (RCS), Includes: PCM, PFL, PFN, PKO
by: Dividend Seeker
Summary
RCS trades at a premium to net asset value (NAV) of almost 20%, the highest of PIMCO's CEFs.
RCS has negative undistributed net investment income (UNII) and a shrinking distribution coverage ratio.
RCS' NAV has been trending down, and I expect that trend to continue.
Main Thesis
The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS) is not an attractive investment option at its current market price. The fund trades at