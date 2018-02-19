Transocean: Fleet Status Report Brings Many Contracts
About: Transocean Ltd. (RIG)
by: Vladimir Zernov
Summary
Transocean publishes its fleet status report.
Many contracts are announced.
I share my views on Transocean's pricing strategy, Transocean Leader problems and short-term performance of the stock.
Transocean (RIG) has just published its fleet status report. Without further ado, let’s look at the news since there’s plenty of them:
- Drillship Deepwater Asgard got a contract with Murphy Oil (