Transocean: Fleet Status Report Brings Many Contracts

About: Transocean Ltd. (RIG)
by: Vladimir Zernov
Vladimir Zernov
Summary

Transocean publishes its fleet status report.

Many contracts are announced.

I share my views on Transocean's pricing strategy, Transocean Leader problems and short-term performance of the stock.

Transocean (RIG) has just published its fleet status report. Without further ado, let’s look at the news since there’s plenty of them:

  1. Drillship Deepwater Asgard got a contract with Murphy Oil (