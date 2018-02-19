Is Gold On The Way To $1,400?

The CPI is a lot stronger than anticipated, and we are seeing more inflationary talk hit the markets, all of which is extremely bullish for gold.

October 10, 2017, Report Confirmed

I would like to review the 180-day cycle since we published the report “Long-Term Gold Forecast” on October 10, 2017, on Seeking Alpha. In the report, I wrote, “Based on the EMA2Trade proprietary VC PMI, I analyzed levels of supply and demand for gold that I expect to see for 12 months from September 28, 2017 to September 28, 2018.” As we look at the 6-month or about 180-day cycle since we published the report, I would like to bring you up to date and see what has transpired since we made the forecasts using the VC PMI automated algorithm.

On September 28, 2017, gold closed at $1288, trading above the 50-day moving average of $1253 and above the longer-term moving average of $1264, which indicated that the momentum was very bullish. Based on identifying the average price, which was roughly $1269, we were able to identify the extreme of the relative implied volatility of the supply and demand target levels to be at the $1386 to $1484 levels coming into this cycle period for 2018. The current market high of about $1370 as of January 25 was close to the target of $1386 that we identified as the sell 1 level of the 360-day cycle that started back on September 28, 2017. The sell 2 objective is currently at $1484.





Inflationary Signals

The rally that we saw in gold since December 2017 to the recent high at the end of January 2018 anticipated the economic numbers as they relate to inflation, which is beginning to confirm that the world economies, in particular the US, are picking up the inflationary levels, which the Federal Reserve has been anticipating for the past couple of years to justify increasing interest rates. Recently we saw inflationary spikes due to the weakness of the dollar, which indicates that we could be entering an inflationary period that we have not anticipated before due to the fact that the economy has been in a deflationary cycle since the 2008 recession.

If you look at stock market, I consider it to have been completely inflated due to the low-interest rate environment that has been created since the Great Recession of 2008, making money very cheap for Fortune 500 companies to borrow and then buy back their own stocks, which has been fueling the stock market for the past few years.

Inflationary factors that seem to be surfacing are putting pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates as a consequence. The strength in the world economy also has given world central banks a reason to raise interest rates. I think a serious global problem is that the central banks are caught between a rock and a hard place. On the one hand, governments are running massive debts, spending is uncontrollable and therefore world debt increases, and the cost of this debt is beginning to grow exponentially. Japan is an example of the monetary policies of low interest rates that have not really helped stimulate the Japanese economy. If the cost of money begins to increase, it is going to put tremendous pressure on the sovereign debt of world governments, but the amount of capital that is at risk in derivatives, for example, which is in excess of a quadrillion dollars, are subject to default if we see an accelerated increase in interest rates. It is my opinion that as much as we hear the rhetoric of the Central Banks about plans to raise interest rates aggressively, I believe it is simply rhetoric.





Economic Transformation?

I believe that the fabric of the global economy is on the verge of a transformation, which will greatly affect the bond and world real estate markets, as we see the cost of borrowing increase as interest rates rise. The world sovereign bond market is facing huge losses in terms of loss of principle as interest rates rise due to the inverse relationship between bonds and interest rates. We have a really precarious situation. In some cases, we have seen deflation, such as when you look at the price of commodities since 2008 and interest rates, which have all been in a deflationary cycle.

In comparison, stock market prices, securities and real estate have been in an inflationary cycle, reaching new highs. What we saw recently with the recent sudden and dramatic declines in stock markets around the world, setting new records for one-day drops, is the first hint that we are going to see an increase in the volatility of most of these assets that have been manipulated by the low-interest-rate policies. The value of interest rates, precious metals and other assets, such as silver and gold, and mining shares has been suppressed against their natural trends. Once they are interpreted as risk assets, the price should move substantially higher. Debt levels are running at $60 trillion on a global basis. Even if the world’s economies begin to expand into a lasting economic growth cycle, it is going to take a long time to be able to pay off this debt, particularly in a higher interest rate environment.





Gold Market

I believe the gold market is beginning to price in the fact that the US dollar has entered an acceleration period to the downside. It indicates, as I have argued in earlier Seeking Alpha reports, that we have been in a down trend since 2017, which could reach levels in the low 80s on the dollar index in the short term. We are looking for the US dollar to descend into the month of May, before we see any kind of major support fundamentally. The CPI is a lot stronger than anticipated, and we are seeing more inflationary talk hit the markets, all of which is extremely bullish for gold.



Economic Factors

Before we look at the commitment of traders report, let’s look at the economic data that came out this week, which indicated that inflation is rising and GDP is declining. On Thursday, we learned that the consumer price index (CPI) came in overheated at 0.4%, and food and energy is annualizing at 2.2% inflation.

What we learned from the report is that the consumer and producer price indexes, the CPI and the PPI, are rising, which all but guarantees more interest-rate hikes. I’m beginning to hear an alarm going off that we need to pay attention to as the market reacts, and in particular the stock market, to this aggressive environment of rising interest rates.

While inflation is rising, other economic numbers are not all that good, as we saw with the downgrade in retail sales in January and in January’s increase in utility production, which was smaller than expected, which I believe is going to lead to a downgrade in the forecasts for the first-quarter GDP. Initially, the Fed’s forecast for first quarter GDP was 5.4%, which coincided with the top of the market. The Fed, however, has significantly lowered its forecast down to 3.2% since then.

Pivot Point for Interest Rates





I believe that we are at a very critical point, a pivot point, in interest rates as it relates to the stock market. The massive correction that we saw recently was simply the tip of the iceberg, if in fact the sentiment of the market begins to see that monetary policies have changed to a hawkish environment of rising interest rates. This change could precipitate another massive sell-off in the equities markets. The market could easily develop resistance roughly around the 50-day moving average, which is now considered a major resistance level, and prices could come down from these levels to the 200-day moving average in this second-wave correction.

This leads us to believe that there is a shift in wealth taking place from the equities markets to risk assets, such as precious metals - gold and silver. If we look at the speculative positions at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (NASDAQ:CME) in the gold market, we can see that commercials are reducing their short positions and as of the last week reported, the net positions were 175,600 contracts, which had fallen from 190,900 the prior week: a decline of 15,300 contracts. It seems to indicate that the commercials are beginning to cover short positions and it is very supportive for the market moving upward.



The VC PMI and the Gold Market

Gold S&D Weekly Levels



Courtesy: ema2tradelivesignals.com

In taking a look at the supply and demand levels for next week in the report we published for our subscribers on February 16, 2018, the gold futures contract closed at $1356. The first filter that we use for the VC PMI is the weekly trend momentum, which identifies the sentiment of the market. With the market closing at $1356, it closed right at the 9-day moving average of $1356, which indicated a bullish sentiment. This filter also tells us that if the market were to close next week below $1356, this bullish sentiment would turn to neutral. This is the first level that you can use as a weekly protective stop for any long positions you hold.

The second filter that we use is the mean or average price, which was $1345. Once we have identified the average price, we can extrapolate the extreme above and below the average price. This report provides a lot of information for self-directed individuals with a high degree of accuracy. The fact that the market closed at $1356, above the weekly moving average of $1345, indicates that the market is bullish coming into next week.

The VC PMI algorithm is able to tell us the targets above the mean at which to take profits by exiting long positions at the sell 1 level of $1375 and the sell 2 level of $1393. The algorithm very specifically identifies where the targets are located. If we close below $1345, the average price, the bullish weekly price momentum will be negated to neutral, and a second close below $1345 indicates that traders should exit short positions at the buy 1 level of $1327 and the buy 2 level of $1297. The third filter specifically tells you that if you short the market, precisely where to cover your positions. Coming into next week with a bullish sentiment, the algorithm recommends taking profits at the sell 1 and 2 levels at $1375 and $1392.

Conclusion

If we take into account the economic indicators that seem to forecast higher inflationary levels, it appears that pressure is growing on the low-interest monetary policies being pursued by central banks around the world. I feel that the price of gold is beginning to anticipate higher inflation and the expectation of higher interest rates, which is the risk factor in the price of gold, and is leading to a bullish adjustment in prices. We must take into consideration the suppressed state precious metals have been in for the past few years against the natural mean or average price of gold. I do not think we have seen total transparency in the price of gold in relation to debt and interest rates levels yet. As stock market investors begin to realize the consequences of higher interest rates and the massive potential repercussions across global economies, they will turn to the area that seems to be the most undervalued and which also offers a historical safe haven during economic crises or uncertainty and devaluations of currencies: precious metals. I believe we are going to put the spotlight back, once again, on gold and silver as a hedge against inflation, uncertainty, and any unprecedented economic or political development.

As we come into next week, there is a high probability we could reach the $1386 price of gold that we anticipated back on September 28, 2017. If you are long this market, I suggest these levels can be used to hedge or protect a portion of your profits as we begin to enter an area of supply that essentially is the long-term resistance levels that we were able to identify between $1386 and $1484.

