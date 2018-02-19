Long Ideas | Services 

Why Netflix Is Still Undervalued

by: Ziyaad Manie, CFA
Ziyaad Manie, CFA
Summary

Netflix’s first mover advantage in an industry with structural tailwinds has created a huge moat.

The company continues to supply high quality original content, bringing in new subscribers in their droves.

The pricing point is too low to compel subscribers to cancel, meaning churn will be virtually non-existent going forward.

I can plausibly (and arguably conservatively) foresee a scenario where Netflix has grown to over 400m subscribers, with a corresponding market capitalization of over $300bn, within the next 10 years.

Introduction

When I first started seriously evaluating Netflix (NFLX) as a potential growth stock for my portfolio, it was already trading at over $100 per share. I thought to myself that the company