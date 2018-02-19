Why Netflix Is Still Undervalued
About: Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), Includes: DIS
by: Ziyaad Manie, CFA
Summary
Netflix’s first mover advantage in an industry with structural tailwinds has created a huge moat.
The company continues to supply high quality original content, bringing in new subscribers in their droves.
The pricing point is too low to compel subscribers to cancel, meaning churn will be virtually non-existent going forward.
I can plausibly (and arguably conservatively) foresee a scenario where Netflix has grown to over 400m subscribers, with a corresponding market capitalization of over $300bn, within the next 10 years.
Introduction
When I first started seriously evaluating Netflix (NFLX) as a potential growth stock for my portfolio, it was already trading at over $100 per share. I thought to myself that the company