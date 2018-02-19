Long Ideas | Tech  | China

Baidu: The Value Of Being The Gatekeeper

|
About: Baidu, Inc. (BIDU), Includes: BABA, GOOG
by: Kumquat Research
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Kumquat Research
Momentum, event-driven, long/short equity, value
Summary

Baidu is getting rid of non-core assets and focusing on the future.

Progress in AI and autonomous vehicles is ramping up while the core mobile business continues to thrive.

The company is in a prime position to take advantage of new growth markets.

Chinese Internet giant Baidu (BIDU), sometimes referred to as the Chinese Google, has recently decided to dump non-core assets and to instead focus on new growth markets and core products. I think the