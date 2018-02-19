General Mills: A Reliable Dividend Machine
About: General Mills, Inc. (GIS)
by: Robert Riesen
Summary
General Mills produces excellent free cash flow, which is more than enough to support its growing dividend (3.47% annual yield).
Based on a historical and comparables analysis, GIS's stock trades at a fair valuation.
Wall Street analysts expect approximately 4.5% in upside potential in the stock price.
Right now is a difficult time to invest given uncertainty surrounding interest rates and growth. But the truth is that interest rates are still very low, and it's impossible to predict if they will continue