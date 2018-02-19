Many Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) bulls believe that their company is leading the pack on autonomous vehicles, while bears believe the opposite, and I'm somewhere in the middle.

Autonomy Will Not Change The Game, Yet

In the shorter term, defined as the next three years, the following list of obstacles will prevent autonomous driving from becoming significant to companies' bottom lines:

Accidents and lawsuits may from time to time slow down progress; Regulations may trail technology; Technology may trail the hype; and After all else lines up, public acceptance of new technology may be slow.

Because of these reasons, I expect an autonomous future to lag expectations for the foreseeable future. Although companies may introduce certain functionalities, such as higher levels of autonomy on highways, I do not expect the holy grail Level 5 (i.e., full autonomy in all conditions) to become reality any time soon.

Having Said That...

If you have a shorter term time horizon of less than three years, the progression of autonomous driving technology need not be a primary component of your investment thesis, whether you camp with the bulls or the bears.

It is highly unlikely that autonomous cars will become a significant revenue and profit driver for any player any time soon, and given that Mr. Market is inexplicably obsessed with the short term, stock prices will likely ignore the underlying currents in this space.

If you have a longer term time horizon, however, then you may want to pay attention to how various players are approaching this enigma, because there are different methods, and not all will win.

I group the strategies in two.

Strategy 1: Hardware Heavy

Many companies are pursuing what I call a "hardware heavy" strategy, which includes LIDAR, an example of which is seen in the following picture:

According to Wikipedia:

LIDAR is a surveying method that measures distance to a target by illuminating the target with pulsed laser light and measuring the reflected pulses with a sensor. Differences in laser return times and wavelengths can then be used to make digital 3-D representations of the target.

Companies that employ LIDAR as part of their strategy believe that this hardware is required for redundancy on the path to full autonomy.

The problem with LIDAR, however, is that it currently costs an arm and a leg, or tens of thousands of dollars by some estimates, even though the cost continues to decline.

Strategy 2: Hardware Light

Tesla employs a different strategy that excludes LIDAR, but instead includes a "sophisticated neural net" along with cameras, ultrasonic sensors, and radar. Tesla also claims that:

All Tesla vehicles produced in our factory, including Model 3, have the hardware needed for full self-driving capability at a safety level substantially greater than that of a human driver.

Why Is This Important?

Putting aside the aesthetics, the distinction in strategies is crucial for investors, because the hardware-light strategy would by definition cost less to scale up for volume manufacturing. The following is how Elon Musk compared Tesla's strategy to others that include LIDAR on the last earnings call:

I think it's pretty obvious that the road system is geared towards passive optical. We have to solve passive optical image recognition, extremely well in order to be able to drive in any given environment and the changing environment. We must solve passive optical image recognition. We must solve it extremely well. At the point at which you have solved it extremely well, what is the point in having active optical, meaning lidar, which does not – which cannot read signs; it's just giving you – in my view, it is a crutch that will drive companies to a local maximum that they will find very difficult to get out of. If you take the hard path of a sophisticated neural net that's capable of advanced image recognition, then I think you achieve the global maximum. ... They're going to have a whole bunch of expensive equipment, most of which makes the car expensive, ugly and unnecessary. And I think they will find themselves at a competitive disadvantage. Now perhaps I am wrong. In which case, I'll look like a fool. But I am quite certain that I am not.

What Does This Mean To Investors?

The following graph illustrates the local maximum and global maximum of a mathematical function:

By "local maximum," I believe what Tesla management means is that companies that use LIDAR may get to higher levels of autonomy quicker than Tesla will, which lines with General Motors' (GM) "in quarters, not years" rhetoric. But because the hardware-heavy system is relatively more expensive due to the high cost of LIDAR, Tesla management believes that pursuing the hardware-heavy strategy will prevent competitors from achieving the "global maximum," which is a scalable, fully autonomous system that will be aesthetically pleasing and that customers will want to purchase at a reasonable price tag.

Risk

Elon admits that he may be leading Tesla in the wrong direction by excluding LIDAR from Tesla's hardware suit, in which case he, along with Tesla investors, will "look like a fool."

Furthermore, some experts believe that LIDAR costs will continue to decline, potentially to levels that make Strategy 1 cost-competitive with Strategy 2 at scale.

Bottom Line

Although I do not expect developments on autonomous driving to significantly affect stock prices in the foreseeable future, it is an area I watch closely, as the winning strategy will allow certain companies participate in the emerging mobility-as-a-service industry, which some experts estimate represents trillions of dollars in potential annual revenue by 2030.

My investment thesis does not assume that Tesla will materially lead or lag in mobility-as-a-service, but as I try to understand the future, I note the distinctions among various strategies, what these distinctions mean to potential benefit and costs of scalability, as well as various players' timelines to higher levels of autonomy, as summarized in this article.