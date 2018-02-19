Tesla Bears: The Boys Who Cried Wolf
About: Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)
by: Income Machine
Summary
Demand for the Model 3 and demand for Tesla shares remain very strong despite bear claims to the contrary and 30 million shares sold short.
The end has been nigh for years. The usual suspects have lost all credibility.
I provide three reasons why I remain long. The negative fodder produced on a daily basis is just a sideshow to the tangible gains from the most controversial company around.
There are few better representations of supply versus demand dynamics than a company’s share price. There’s only an absolute number of outstanding shares in a company’s float. A company’s share price, therefore, is a reflection