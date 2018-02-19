Mathematics And Markets: A Helicopter View Of Major Stock Market Indices - February 18th, 2018

Chaos theory mathematics allows for objective comparison between stock market indices, thus providing a helicopter view of the risks and potential associated to major financial markets.

Chaos theory mathematics - A different perspective

The likelihood of recurring events is an aspect used in technical and fundamental analysis. Consistently recurring events are key ingredients of the mathematics behind chaos theory. The beauty of this action taking place simultaneously on multiple distinct layers is mind-blowing. As a reader of research resulting from dynamic chaos theory mathematics, your mindset has to allow for an innovative concept regarding analyzing price action in financial markets. This concept is based on key characteristics of complex polynomials, not on generally accepted economic or supply and demand criteria. (See Part 1, Innovation)

Objectives for developing a different perspective were to reduce subjectivity and increase transparency. It turns out this mathematical approach can be used complementary to existing fundamental, technical or systematic strategies. Benefits are improved risk management and increased transparency, while subjectivity is a fraction of original levels. As time-dependent price-targets are amazingly accurate, this market research provides objective input to establish "Good Investment Practices" (See part 2).

What does it mean to apply chaos theory mathematics on stock market data?

When this method starts to work on multiple layers, it yields two time-dependent price values for each distinct layer. The time dependency of these price values is a direct consequence of the irregular shape of Julia-sets. One of these price values represents the price target for an underlying asset. This price target equals the value an underlying asset will assume in future. The other price value is the price edge and represents the lowest or highest value the underlying asset may assume without jeopardizing the price target. In other words, the value of the underlying asset should stay within the boundaries of both time-dependent price values generated by the method. This applies to all distinct layers. (See Part 1, Innovation and Part 2, Good Investment Practice).

A Helicopter View of major stock market indices

The previous publication (Part 3, Results & examples) provided some mystery graphs, leaving readers to make up their mind with respect to the broader context. This publication elaborates on the idea to objectively compare major stock market indices, thus providing a helicopter view of financial markets. First, we will review the individual status of the S&P 500 index, the Dow 30, Nasdaq 100 and Russell 2000 indices. Then, we will objectively compare the actual status of these indices with the help of our decision criteria and try to draw a few ''helicopter level'' conclusions.

Readers should be aware of two important characteristics of dynamic chaos theory mathematics:

All calculations use time-dependent price target and time-dependent price edge information All research is relative to the actual price of an asset at the moment of publication

Although the information remains valid for medium and longer term, it is obvious that this research loses its relevance over time when observing shorter time windows.

S&P 500 index

The mystery graphs in Part 3, Results & Examples were related to the S&P 500 index per November 4th, 2017. The percentage progress within the trading range of most distinct layers was relatively high, all layers showed an upward dominant directional price movement, but the potential gain was negligible compared to the potential loss. Although very short-term polynomials (e.g. layers 8, 7 and 6) still showed a favorable risk/reward ratio, the medium/longer term polynomials (layer 1-4) signaled caution. Only recently the S&P 500 index retraced considerably, resulting into the following actual situation:

Conflicting directional price movements indicate caution when trading the S&P 500 index. The dominant long-term directional price movement is up (layers 1 and 2), but layers 3, 4, and 5 show a conflicting and downward directional price movement. This has been visualized in below graph where both lines representing price edge and price target cross each other.

Conclusions for S&P 500 index

Basically, the above graph warns for extreme caution to trade the S&P 500 index due to:

Multiple conflicting medium-term dominant directional price movements Unfavorable risk/reward ratios for most distinct layers Wildly varying risk/reward ratios for very short-term indicate high risk

Dow 30 index

When observing the Dow 30 index by means of below table, a few aspects immediately draw attention. Obviously, the Dow 30 shows multiple internal dominant directional price movement conflicts amongst its distinct layers, which basically signal caution with respect to trading the Dow 30 index. The table indicates we may expect short-term and medium-term weakness, supported by a favorable risk/reward ratio for short to medium-term layers. Very short term, however, the risk/reward ratio is very unfavorable.

This mixed picture is also reflected in below graph showing multiple crossings for the lines representing price target and price edge. The existence of multiple internal conflicts in dominant directional price movements between distinct layers signals extreme caution.

Conclusions for Dow 30 index

The Dow 30 index faces multiple conflicting directional price movements between its distinct layers (increasing risk). Short and medium-term price pressure is likely, due to a risk/reward ratio well below our threshold of 0.5 for layers 7 to 4. At this moment in time, the ultra short-term risk is too high, and it is probably not rewarding to trade the Dow 30 index.

Nasdaq 100 index

The Nasdaq 100 index faces short-term price pressure with an unfavorable risk/reward ratio (see table). Longer term, the dominant directional price movement is up, but the associated risk/reward ratios are unfavorable. This means it is not worth trading the Nasdaq 100 index at this moment in time.

Below graph basically tells the same story, indicating short-term weakness, medium-term conflicts in dominant direction, and long-term upward potential. Most distinct layers however show an unfavorable risk/reward ratio, indicating it is not a good moment to trade the Nasdaq 100 index.

Conclusions Nasdaq 100 index

The majority of polynomials show an unfavorable risk/reward ratio for the Nasdaq 100 index. Short-term weakness is highly likely, and due to conflicts in dominant price direction, I expect limited medium/long-term upward potential. Today is not the right moment to enter this market.

Russell 2000 index

The Russell 2000 index shows no conflicting internal directional price movements, which can be translated as overall dominant upward potential. But, for most distinct layers, the risk is much larger than the potential reward. Any value above 0.5 indicates it is not worth trading the Russell 2000 index.

Below graph tells the same story, short and medium-term upward potential is very limited while longer term polynomials indicate increasing and significant risk for weakness.

Conclusions Russell 2000 index

Short and medium-term upward potential is limited. Although, longer term, we may expect further upward potential relative to the actual value of the Russell 2000 index, also, the downward risk increases significantly.

A Helicopter View of major stock market indices

Objectively comparing stock market indices may be feasible by using the decision criteria discussed in Part 2, Good Investment Practices. What we are looking for is the relative potential gain or loss and the risk/reward ratio per distinct layer for each of the indices discussed. Relative potential gain or loss means the percentage gain or loss based upon the actual value of the index.

As discussed in Part 1 (Innovation) and Part 2 (Good investment practice), it is important to realize the time dependency of price target, price edge, trading range and dominant directional price movement. Consequently, below table and graphs are time-dependent and will lose value after a while for shorter term targets. To keep this helicopter view of major stock market indices based on dynamic chaos theory mathematics up to date, I plan to regularly issue an updated version.

From a helicopter perspective, it is important to understand three key decision criteria:

Existence of internal conflicts in dominant directional price movement amongst distinct layers. This has been made visible with the help of table 1 in which negative values represent a dominant directional price movement opposite to adjacent distinct layers. As mentioned before, conflicting internal directional price movements increase risk considerably. Relative potential gain versus relative potential loss per distinct layer per index. This has been made visible with the help of two graphs with identical vertical scale to enable comparison and to visualize the impact of individual bars (see graph 1). Risk and reward per distinct layer for each of the indices under investigation. The R/R ratio is represented by graph 2 with a vertical axis ranging from zero to 1.4 This capped vertical range ensures that the most interesting range (from zero to 0.5) remains clearly visible. All risk/reward values above 0.5 indicate too high risk and will help in the decision-making process.

Another note of importance is the fact that I am using a risk/reward threshold equal to 0.5. Readers could opt for a higher value, which would increase opportunities to enter the market, but this would also increase risk exposure. Obviously, choosing a threshold for risk/reward is arbitrary but also directly related to the preservation of assets under management.

Conflicting dominant directional price movements

For the indices under investigation, let's first compare internal conflicts in dominant directional price movement. Cells in table 1 with a negative value indicate a conflict in directional price movement compared to adjacent layers. The basic rule is that any conflict increases risk. Calculations are based on the actual relative position within a price range per distinct layer (see Part 2, Good Investment Practice).

Conclusions

Table 1 shows medium term weakness for S&P 500 index due to downward risk in layers 3 and 4.

The Dow 30 index shows multiple conflicts with respect to dominant directional price movement amongst its distinct layers, ranging from short term to medium term. Currently, the Dow 30 shows elevated risk compared to the other indices.

The Nasdaq 100 index shows short-term risk due to layers 8, 7, and 6, which means high probability of short-term weakness.

The Russell 2000 index shows no internal conflict at this moment in time, which basically means that this index would be the least risky to trade now.

Overall, knowing the risks associated to conflicting internal dominant directional price movements provides insight into the relative strength of these stock market indices. Clearly, from a price directional perspective, the Dow 30 index is the weakest while the Russell 2000 shows the least risk.

Potential gain and potential loss

Let's review how internally conflicting dominant directional price movements relate to potential gain and potential loss. Potential gain per distinct layer is calculated by taking the difference between price target and actual price. Potential loss is calculated as the difference between actual price and price edge. Below graphs have comparable vertical scales and represent potential gain and potential loss per distinct layer for each of the four indices discussed.

Conclusions

Let's first review each index for potential weakness, and then, I would like to add a few words related to potential gain as well. Short term, there is limited granularity to draw any conclusions, potential reward and potential loss range between +6% and -4%. Medium and longer term, however, we observe significant differences amongst the four stock market indices if we compare potential loss.

First observation is the significant longer term downward risk for the S&P 500 index which is equal to -40% from current levels (layer 1). The Dow 30 and Russell 2000 index show longer term downward risk of -25% from current levels (layer 1 and 2). The Nasdaq 100 index may experience long-term weakness as well (-20%), which is still considerable but less compared to the other indices. While the Nasdaq 100 index shows less overall potential risk compared to the other indices, it is interesting to note this risk is spread over multiple distinct medium and longer term layers.

From a potential gain perspective, you can easily draw wrong conclusions. This is due to the impact of potential loss, which should not be overlooked. For example, longer term, the Dow 30 seems to have the most favorable relative upward potential (layers 3, 2 and 1). However, the significant potential weakness resulting from layers 2 and 1 may undermine this conclusion. It is better to have a detailed look into the risk/reward ratios, prior to drawing conclusions for which index shows relative strength.

Risk/Reward

Looking at the potential relative pullback differences amongst the four stock market indices, it is worth noting that long term does not mean it will take another couple of years before any pullback takes place. Timing is not the discussion here, risk exposure is. For this to better understand, it is necessary to analyse the current risk/reward ratios per distinct layer per stock market index, which is represented in below graph. The vertical axis of this graph has been capped with a maximum value of 1.4 to ensure that the most interesting zone between zero and our threshold of 0.5 remains clearly visible.

Conclusions

Comparing risk and reward amongst indices provides the following insight:

The S&P 500 index shows favorable medium term R/R ratios. Short term, however, indicates elevated risk (layer 7). This may not be a good moment to generate profit in this market, also due to price directional conflicts in layers 3 and 4. The Dow 30 index shows favorable short and medium-term R/R ratios. Ultra short term, however, indicates elevated risk (layer 8). Although it seems the Dow 30 has the most favorable overall R/R compared to the other indices, we have already indicated the existence of multiple directional price conflicts between layers 3 to 7. Conflicting directional price movements significantly increase risk, a key reason why this is not a good moment to generate profit in this market. The Nasdaq 100 index only shows an R/R ratio less than 0.5 in layer 4 which creates a too weak proposition compared to all other layers showing an R/R well above our threshold. Additionally, short-term layers 8, 7 and 6 show conflicting directional price movements, potentially generating short-term weakness in the Nasdaq 100 index. This is not a good moment to generate profits in this market. The Russell 2000 index is the only index currently without internal price directional conflicts. Only layers 5 and 6 show a risk/reward ratio below our 0.5 threshold which means a medium-term favorable risk/reward. Short-term and long-term risk/reward ratios are unfavorable. In other words, this is not a good moment to generate profit in this market.

Major stock market indices - Overall conclusions

From a mathematical point of view in which we apply objective decision criteria, we can draw the following overall conclusions for each of the four major stock market indices per February 18th, 2018

S&P 500 index

Multiple medium-term directional price conflicts indicate potential medium-term weakness

Elevated and significant long-term potential weakness (-40%) compared to other indices

Potential downward risk may be violent and short in duration due to the potential loss showing up in layer 1 only

Unfavorable and wildly varying risk/reward ratios indicate elevated overall risk

Dow 30 index

Short and medium-term weakness is highly likely due to an overall downward oriented price movement for these layers and a risk/reward ratio well below our threshold of 0.5

Elevated short and medium-term downward risk compared to other indices

Significant long-term potential weakness with downward risk of -25% from current levels

Nasdaq 100 index

Short to medium-term weakness is likely due to conflicts in directional price movement

Overall, an unfavorable risk/reward ratio, currently above our threshold for trading

Considerable potential long-term weakness, equal to -20% from current levels. Although the extent of this long-term potential weakness is reduced compared to other indices, it is spread over multiple long-term polynomials (layers 3, 2 and 1). Thus, the duration of the weakness may be relatively longer.

Russell 2000 index

All polynomials (layers) show an upward dominant directional price movement which indicates this index is the least risky to trade compared to the other indices

Short, medium and long term, the Russell 2000 index shows a limited overall potential gain compared to other indices

Significant long-term potential weakness with downward risk of -25% from current levels

Unfavorable short-term and long-term risk/reward ratios indicate it is not a good moment to trade in this market

Well, this may be surprising, but none of the stock market indices discussed is worth trading at these price levels. The potential gain is not worth the potential risk. Obviously, if the reader decides to apply a higher threshold for risk/reward the picture may look different, but keep in mind, you also increase your risk exposure by doing so.

What can you expect?

After publishing my previous article (Part 3), it took more time than anticipated to generate this first issue of a Helicopter View for Major Stock Market Indices. All necessary preparations are in place now, and I plan to update my mathematical helicopter view on a regular basis. This will also enable me to build a track record.

Thank you for reading and feel free to reach out in case you have any questions, need further clarification or would like to provide suggestions or feedback.

