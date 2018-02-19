One of the key operational focuses for AT&T (NYSE:T) will be on 5G in 2018. The company has been pushing to be first on 5G as an industry leader, and it is a story that we have been following for some time. In fact, its 5G network could be online as early as the end of 2018. In this column, we want to update our followers on where AT&T is in the 5G process, something we see as vital to future operations. In fact, the 5G rollout will be a war among the major telecoms as it becomes more broadly available. As such, we discuss some emerging competitive risks that were not prevalent when we began 2018. Finally, we offer our thoughts on the impacts to revenue and earnings going forward.

Why 5G?

A 5G network will attract new customers seeking the fastest connection and data speeds available. 5G is a lot different than prior generations. Similar to 4G and 3G before it, 5G is a wireless connection built specifically to keep up with the proliferation of devices that need a mobile internet connection. However, it moves way beyond just your phones and tablets, etc. We are talking appliances, door locks, security cameras, cars, wearables, and more. It is a generation of speed for the Internet of Things.

We believe 5G will attract the most technologically savvy and heavy data consuming customers. 5G significantly builds on the foundation created by 4G LTE. Not only will this next-generation connectivity allow customers to send texts, make calls, and use the Internet, but the speeds will increase markedly. Specifically, with extreme video content and demand for data from AT&T’s mobile customers, particularly those incorporating DirecTV services on their mobile, 5G will make it easier for people to download and upload Ultra HD and 3D video. Simply put, it will provide enough bandwidth to allow thousands of Internet-connected devices to operate in a timely and efficient manner. It is a major step forward. And for a long time, up until a few weeks ago, AT&T had a lock on the space.

A national 5G service?

One of the potential long-term risks that is not just unique to AT&T, but certainly is a risk, would be a national 5G network. If this were to become a reality, it would be tremendously bearish. The idea has been floated by the Trump administration as a possible longer-term goal. Thankfully, it seems unlikely. This means that AT&T’s 5G network should attract customers over the next few years. Longer term this will boost revenues, though not necessarily in 2018. The same is true for competitors who also have 5G offerings.

That said, should this national network issue come back to the forefront, keep in mind the potential impacts it could have if customers switched over to a free or very low-cost alternative offered by the government. It is not unheard of. Many local governments have invested in free access to wireless connectivity for their citizens. A national network would be a competitive pressure, especially one that's 5G. While a process for maintaining the network would be in place that would likely benefit the major telecoms in terms of maintenance etc., the major issue here is that any benefit would be eradicated by lost customer revenues. As of now this is speculation, but we caution you to monitor any further developments on this issue going forward.

Why January 26 was a blow to AT&T

January 26, 2018, saw a pretty bearish ruling from the FCC. Prior to this date, AT&T was leading the pack to be the first and best in 5G. It looked like the duopoly of AT&T and Verizon (VZ) would continue to battle for 5G dominance, with AT&T at a clear advantage. So, what happened? On January 26, 2018, the FCC put AT&T in a position that benefits T-Mobile (TMUS) when it comes to access to more spectrum for a 5G Network. T-Mobile said it would challenge the duopoly, and this decision helped. Why? There's more access now for the competition. The FCC and FiberTower (FBBT) decision was made, where FiberTower had to return all of its 24 GHz and many of its 39 Ghz millimeter wave spectrum licenses back to FCC.

What this means is that AT&T had lost all of those licenses it was seeking to gain control of by purchasing FiberTower. This meant that the company saw a significant decline in spectrum versus the total allocation available. That said, there is a bright side. With this action, AT&T was able to close on the FiberTower acquisition. While the amount of spectrum declined, the purchase is still meaningful. This purchase does give AT&T a significant footprint in the 39 Ghz millimeter band. This additional spectrum will be used to help AT&T be the first company to introduce 5G to its customers.

5G is coming late 2018

Despite possible scares of a national network, as well as competitive pressure from Verizon and T-Mobile, as well as a setback from the FCC, AT&T will roll out 5G to mobile customers later this year. The company had tested the network live with trial customers for a better part of 2017 5G trials in Austin and Waco, Texas, as well as Kalamazoo, Michigan, and South Bend, Indiana.

AT&T will still be the first to launch, despite Verizon building out its own private networks and tests in select cities. AT&T believes this rollout will happen because 3GPP, the international standards body for the industry, has now completed key elements to set industry standards. Because the company will follow industry standards, it had to wait. With these specifications now available, hardware, chipset and device manufacturers can start development, and this will allow the company to provide mobile 5G services by late 2018.

In addition to plans for offering mobile 5G to consumers this year, AT&T further anticipates that it also will trial 5G technology with businesses of all sizes across industries. Once perfected, AT&T’s 5G capabilities will help improve business operations and create more engaging experiences for customers by increasing speed and decreasing latency.

Target markets for 2018 and 2019 rollout

While AT&T will begin rolling out 5G to customers in late 2018, we wanted to provide a list of the first markets that will see 5G available for customers. The target markets include:

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Boston, MA

Bridgeport, CT

Buffalo, NY

Chicago, IL

Fresno, CA

Greenville, SA

Hartford, CT

Houston, TX

Indianapolis, IN

Los Angeles, CA

Louisville, KY

Memphis, TN

Nashville, TN

New Orleans, LA

Oklahoma City, OK

Pittsburgh, PA

San Antonio, TX

Tusla, OK

Sacramento, CA

About a dozen on this list should see 5G this year. It is important to note that while these are the first markets 5G will be available in, the plan is for AT&T to expand the technology widely through 2020. At the same time, the company will strengthen and improve its LTE and LTE-M networks for existing customers outside these key areas. This will benefit battery life, improve coverage underground and inside buildings, and help support the Internet of Things. We view 5G as well as improved existing technology as key to wireless revenues moving forward for the industry.

Revenue impacts

It is difficult to estimate the impact on revenues that 5G and improved networks will have. We have to factor in attraction of new customers, pricing, the reality that consumer wireless revenues are on the decline thanks to heavy discounting to attract customers, as well as many other components. Therefore, despite 5G becoming a reality, we do not think there will be a material impact on 2018 revenues and earnings for AT&T.

We currently are estimating sales and earnings independent of a Time Warner (TWX) purchase. Factoring in the outlook from the company during earnings, the trajectory of revenues, video subscriber patterns and wireless competition, we are projecting revenues that could decline, and are eyeing $158.5 to $165.0 billion. In either case this is very low-single digit movement versus last year.

As for 2018 on the bottom line, we expect the per share number to improve if revenues are flat, thanks to repurchase activity and tax reform. We are expecting earnings in the range of $3.39-3.59. In addition, we believe the dividend will continue to be comfortably paid, and will closely monitor the numbers stemming from 5G sales in the latter half of the year.

Take home

AT&T will still be first in rolling out 5G to its customers. While there are 23 target markets for the initial rollout, we expect wide availability by 2020. This was helped by the acquisition of FiberTower. Although our enthusiasm for the purchase was tempered by the significant reduction in spectrum acquired, thanks to the FCC decision, this development is a large step forward in bringing 5G to the consumer this year. While our revenue and earnings expectations are independent of a potential Time Warner merger, at the present moment we do not expect 5G availability to have a significant impact on these financials this year, but do expect significant volatility and churn in wireless segments among the major telecoms as companies fight to attract new customers. As for AT&T, we maintain a Buy rating for this stellar income name.