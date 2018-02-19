Weekly Natural Gas Recap - All Eyes On March

Welcome to the weekly natural gas recap edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Natural gas prices finished the week down 1.01%.

Natural gas prices basically went nowhere this week. We announced last week that we were short DGAZ as there were potential signs that weather would turn bullish, but shortly after on Monday, we noted that there were still no signs of relief for the bulls.

February is turning into a bust

Weather outlook for the rest of February remains unsupportive of natural gas prices. February turned out to be warmer than normal, and heating degree days are just slightly above 2016, but much higher than 2017:

Translating the lower HDDs in storage, we estimate that roughly 250 Bcf was added to our EOS estimate because of the lower HDDs. We have EOS at 1.45 Tcf today, and the previous forecast was for 1.2 Tcf.

All eyes on March

February is expected to finish warmer than normal, so all eyes are now fixated on March.

For the first 5-6 days, the Southeast ridge will keep the demand regions warmer than normal and push lower heating degree days. But after that, there are potential signs developing that weather could flip from bearish to bullish.

There are two signals we are watching:

Development in Alaska.

Development in Greenland.

We will be keeping a close eye on the development of the rectangle highlighted by Commodity Wx Group, and the stronger the ridging in the rectangle (darker red), the higher the probability bullish weather will appear in Northeast region.

Our Stance

For a trade set-up, we are inclined to the bull side because shorting here with prices already so low and a month of cold weather potential left is just bad risk/reward.

We will be watching weather developments closely, and all trade alerts will be reported to our subscribers first.