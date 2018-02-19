Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Oil Bull Thesis Remains Undeterred

In the meantime, global risk-on and risk-off along with currency moves will swing oil prices around.

We believe physical oil market tightness will return in early March or after Chinese New Year.

Welcome to the Weekly Oil Markets Recap Edition of Oil Markets Daily!

WTI finished the week up 3.97%.

There were lots of goodies to recap this week.

OPEC's OMR

OPEC published its monthly oil market report this week. Our take on the OPEC OMR was that:

OPEC is underestimating US oil production by ~1 million b/d.

But it's overestimating Brazil and Venezuela production, which we believe will offset the underestimation in US oil production by ~400k b/d.

According to OPEC, OECD storage will average -550k b/d for the rest of 2018.

OPEC pegged OECD storage at 109 million bbls above the five-year average.

We think the OPEC OMR is worth a read to see its assumptions on demand, supply and just get a feel for how OPEC is looking at the oil market.

IEA's OMR

IEA also published its oil market report this week. Key highlights in this report were:

OECD storage fell 55.6 million bbls, or the steepest drop since Feb. 2011 to 2,851 million bbls. OECD storage is now just 52 million bbls above the five-year average.

(Note: IEA is seeing OECD storage +52 million bbls from five-year average, while OPEC is showing +109 million bbls from five-year average.)

IEA shows 2018 oil demand at 1.4 million b/d, a slight increase.

Source: IEA

The report is currently only available to subscribers, so once it's made public, we will share our thoughts on it.

Our big takeaway from IEA's OMR continues to be the underestimation of global oil demand. We have covered this extensively in the past that IEA perennially underestimates demand and overestimates supply. Nonetheless, the energy agency does what it does best, perpetually underestimating oil demand. Our view is that oil demand growth is closer to 1.7 to 1.9 million b/d versus the 1.4 million b/d. The thinking is because for the first time since the great financial crisis, we are showing synchronized global GDP growth:

Source: DoubleLine

EIA Drilling Productivity Report

EIA reported the monthly DPR this week, and our takeaway was - Permian, Permian, Permian.

After the DPR, we revised higher our US shale growth forecast for this year. But there were changes to be made in our global oil supply/demand forecast for 2018 because we have already assumed even higher growth. This DPR was a catch-up to that estimate.

In summary, we are showing ~909k b/d oil production growth from the US shale basins this year:

Most of the supply increases will be from Permian, Anadarko, Niobrara, and Bakken. Eagle Ford will continue to struggle until we see well completions pick up.

Be sure to read our coverage of the DPR here.

EIA Oil Storage Report

EIA reported a relatively bullish oil storage report this week. EIA reported that US crude storage saw a build of 1.841 million bbls versus our estimate of +0.81 million bbls.

Crude storage build YTD has been very bullish relatively speaking, and we expect the bullish Q1 start to continue.

Be sure to read our coverage of the EIA oil storage report here.

Oil Prices Going Forward

Last week, we wrote that oil prices sold off due to risk-off everywhere, and this is not to be confused with weakness in fundamentals. On the physical market, we are still seeing some weakness in global spreads. We wrote this week that we expect most of this physical weakness to end by early March, or after Chinese New Year, and we continue to hold this view.

The rally we saw in oil this week was a combination of "risk-on" and the weaker Dollar phenomenon. Macro markets can swing oil prices back and forth until fundamentals start to take hold again. For now, we continue to watch for signs of physical market tightness.

