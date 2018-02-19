Bad Breadth: The Canary In The Coal Mine

The Russell 2000 and MidCap SPDR have underperformed for months, and now the gap in performance is cause for concern.

Yes, I'm guilty of having bad breath occasionally - it's true. You see, as a value oriented investor and trader, I seldom did anything besides staring at a computer screen throughout my 20s. I loved my work, but my personal hygiene was a concern for my family and friends - working 120 hours a week out of your apartment in your 20s can lead to a lifestyle of not caring too much about what others think.

This was good preparation for writing blogs on Seeking Alpha. You have to have thick skin to deal with the negative comments on your articles here. I'm a stopped clock, ignorant troll, with no money, and the proud owner of a brain the size of a peanut according to some of my blessed commenters. They keep me on my toes and grounded - love thine enemy and whatnot.

Usually, the negativity comes from readers and not contributors, and many enjoy bashing us content creators because, after all, if we were so good at trading and long-term investing we wouldn't be stuck blogging.

SA is a big financial sandbox, which is part of the thrill. Popularity is not necessary to be successful in life. In markets driven by endless QE, social media, and analyst calls, however, all that matters is perception because perception becomes reality. Look at a chart of the iShares S&P 500 ETF IVV for example:

The above chart shows me a few things: Stocks take the escalator up, but the elevator (shaft) down. If you think now might be time for a full-fledged bear market, shorting some of the Direxion double and triple leveraged funds makes sense. The ProShares Ultra Dow (DDM) chart looks a little too bid for my tastes, and I would think a put spread on this name could be a good trade:

The Russell 2000 (IWM) and the MidCap SPDR (MDY) have yet to rise with the overall market during the recent five-day (potentially dead cat) bounce. The Russell is expensive on free cash flow with a yield of around 5%. Long term, I expect the 3X leveraged products like the ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (UWM) and the Direxion Daily 3X Russell ETF (TNA) to be decent long-term short candidates thanks to choppy markets and leverage costs. In fact, both the small- and mid-cap indices are below their respective 50-day moving averages and are in a more pronounced downtrend than technology and the Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQX), which is still on fire for now, but will also not benefit very much from tax cuts.

The major problem with small and mid-cap stocks is that they are fairly expensive. There is no one who loves small business more than me, but the fact is private small businesses only trade for 2-4X free cash flow on average. The S&P 500 is trading for 12X free cash flow. Compare that with the Russell 200 and the MidCap SPDR.

WSJ 9/29/17 P/E RATIO DIV YIELD 9/29/2017† Year ago† Estimate^ 9/29/2017† Year ago† Russell 2000 97.96 nil 20.07 1.36 1.54 Nasdaq 100 25.69 24.32 21.32 1.10 1.20 S&P 500 24.22 24.45 19.19 1.98 2.13



Additionally, the falling dollar is quite bearish for these companies because they do not sell many goods or services overseas like the mega-monopolies - the Russell 2000 companies sell 80% of their goods and services in the good old US of A.

Note the "hanging man" candlestick on the chart above and also the fact that the chart has made lower lows and lower highs. The small and mid caps are still guilty till proven innocent, and if market breadth is poor on such a strong rally, traders will be skeptical of overall market direction until both indexes are solidly back above resistance.

Note the technical bounce to the 50-day coincides with a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement in the S&P 500 (SPY) at $273.56 - watch this level as well as $347 on the MDY for confirmation as to where the "Pepto Bismol" market will trade next. My friend on a trading floor once told me about a chop suey market like this: "It's not a bull market, it's not a bear market, it's a Pepto Bismol market."

