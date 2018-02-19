Invitae - For A Slice Of The Larger Pie
About: Invitae Corporation (NVTA)
by: Zhi Xian Lim
Summary
Genetic testing can be life-changing but is not sustainable as a business. Invitae has a strategy to flourish.
Financing and dilution are inevitable, but fear surrounding it is overblown.
Simulation of intrinsic value presents asymmetric risk-return trade-off.
"I have absolutely no doubt that these movements are revolutionizing life as we know it, or that they will leave the world almost unrecognizable from what it was only a few years ago. The challenge