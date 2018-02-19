Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) looks to move higher after just reporting its Q1 2017 earnings. With current valuations and recent performance, there may be some further upside from here even if we have missed a large chunk of the rally. Although we have long viewed this as a dividend name, we believe the stock will continue to offer capital appreciation. In this column, we discuss the growth and offer projections in 2018. Further, we offer our take on the name at present levels

Sales up markedly

Sales came in at $5.97 billion for the company's fiscal first quarter and continue a nice history of year-over-year increases:

Source: SEC filings

These sales actually were above our expectations which were much more conservative than the Street consensus. We were looking for $5.95 billion as we felt that a harsh January weather wise may have impacted sales to close out the quarter domestically, even with the acquisition of the Wirtgen group, which benefited sales. That said, sales came in at $5.97 billion surpassing our estimates, but missing the Street consensus by $450 million. Still, a 27% rise year-over-year stands out. Let us drill down a bit more into sales.

A look at segment performance

As in years past, a bulk of the company's sales is of its agriculture and turf equipment. Net sales here were $4.24 billion, up 18% from $3.59 billion in the comparable period last year. Looking ahead, sales of agriculture equipment in the U.S. and Canada are expected to ramp up as the strength seen in 2017 looks like it will carry over into 2018.

Construction and forestry sales saw a huge bump in the quarter, in part due to acquisitions and in part due to strong organic sales. Sales in this segment were up 57% to $1.73 billion, rising from $1.1 billion last year. The Wirtgen purchases added 23%, while 34% were organic sales. That said, we still are pleased that North American demand has stepped up tremendously.

North America has been a weak point for the company since the Great Recession, but in 2017, sales really ramped up due to higher demand. Equipment net sales in the United States and Canada were up 24% in the quarter relative to last year. What's most important to note is that this is almost all organic growth. The Wirtgen group only contributed 1% to these results.

Finally, international net sales were strong. International sales, defined as sales outside of the U.S. and Canada, were up a strong 33%. Once again, much of this growth was organic, although Wirtgen added 12%. The question is if costs rose in conjunction with these sales, hurting profit.

Profit widens

Coming into 2017, Deere had responded to all of the pressures it had faced over the last few years by controlling expenses to maintain a profit. For the quarter, expenses increased in every key category.

Expenses rose because sales were up so dramatically. Cost of sales were $4.7 billion vs. $3.8 billion last year. Research and development increased to $356 million. Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose to $705 million, while "other" expenses rose to $343 million.

All in all, we were surprised by the 20% increase in expenses to $6.395 billion from $5.3 billion last year. That said, revenue growth of 27% outpaces this expenditure growth, and so this had a positive impact on profit.

When we combine sales and expenses (and adjust for tax reform impacts), we see that net income was up sharply from last year on a total and on a per-share basis:

Source: SEC filings

As you can see, earnings were up to $430 million or $1.31 per share. This surpassed our expectations by $0.12, beginning the fiscal year on a high note. With tax reform complete, and numerous tailwinds, we have high expectations for 2018.

2018 projections

Deere has continued to experience strong increases in demand, most notably in the once problematic North American area. International sales remain strong. The acquisition of Wirtgen, while of course expensive, will help sales and earnings. We are bullish. Based on the current trajectory of the company and its segments, we are targeting equipment sales growth of 26% to 31% for the year, with total net sales rising 23% to 26%. When considering the process of absorbing tax changes, we are targeting adjusted net income of $2.78-2.92 billion for the year. This translates to approximately $8.61 to $9.05 per share. This values the stock at 18.7 times 2018 fiscal earnings.

Take home

At 18.7 times fiscal 2018 earnings, the stock is still attractive given the growth we have seen in the name. The stock has been making 52-week highs, and we think this can continue, barring any broader market weakness. While the yield is now down to 1.5%, we think the dividend will get boosted again and again as the years progress. With North American demand now strong once again and a new acquisition under the company's belt, we are buyers.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "Get email alerts" after clicking "Follow."