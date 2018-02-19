NetApp - the shares were not such a lady this time around

One lesson that investors learn again and again is that stock prices are set by supply and demand on a given day and by nothing else. And sometimes that affords investors with some great opportunities. NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) reported the results of its January quarter the other afternoon. It would be hard to suggest that the results were anything less than a blowout. Most everything went well for the company in terms of the success of its different product initiatives. Most particularly, the company reached $2 billion in annualized net revenues for its all-flash array offerings, up almost 50% year-on-year and up by almost 18% sequentially. It has been years since NetApp has been able to grow product revenues by 17% as was the case last quarter. It should be noted that some of the impressive performance in product revenue growth came because of a 350-basis point benefit from currency.

The acceleration of product revenue growth bodes well for the progress of the other revenue streams of this company. And given just how high gross margins are for both software maintenance and hardware maintenance, the future for operating margin improvement looks strong as well. Further, while product gross margins were perhaps less than some observers might have wished, operating margins continued to increase, and EPS exceeded the prior First Call consensus by $.08. Some of that beat is a function of the “true-up” of previously accrued taxes to take account of the new full year tax rate estimate of 18%. The tax rate for fiscal year '19 is likely to be lower still, putting another tailwind on earnings estimates.

Will product gross margins show more positive trends going forward? The guidance says they won’t, at least in Q4, but that would be terribly surprising for this company in its seasonally strongest quarter. It is hard for anyone to evaluate the “intensity” of price competition in storage as there is no objective proxy for that. I think the odds are that the company is likely to be setting up for another beat quarter with some of that a function of higher product gross margins. The company deferred a more thorough exposition of its future product gross margin trajectory until its Analyst Day in early April.

The company guided revenues above the consensus with EPS at the consensus, most likely a “prudent” rather than a realistic set of assumptions. At some point, the rapid growth in sales of product will translate into stronger revenues from maintenance. Both hardware maintenance and software maintenance did turn up sequentially last quarter and this is but a harbinger of the impending up turn in year-on-year revenue gains in those categories. When that happens, margin growth will be very substantial, and it would not completely surprise me to see that happen in the next quarter or two.

The growth in deferred revenue last quarter was one of the factors that drove the significant increase in operating cash flow (CFFO) for the period. This is another harbinger of the impending break-out growth of revenues on the services lines.

The company formally announced its plan to repatriate more than $4 billion in overseas cash over the next 12 months. And it announced that it would provide specific capital allocation plans at the time of its analyst day on April 5. It was said by some that this timing disappointed some investors - something like needing hard news to justify having bought rumors. As an investor, the timing doesn’t really trouble me. $4 billion is more than $14/share. The current dividend rate of $.80/share only consumes $220 million of cash/year. The company will have many opportunities to provide shareholder-friendly capital allocation plans on April 5 and it is a bit bootless at this point to speculate on what they might be.

Just for the record, last quarter’s CFFO was $430 million, and while that amount was heavily influenced by one-time items, the combination of non-GAAP profits, the estimated forward tax rate and the increase in deferred revenue aggregate to $350 million. NetApp can certainly afford to increase dividends massively and I expect to see that kind of announcement on April 5.

I have owned NetApp shares for some time now, although from time to time I have traded around my position. I have written about this name a few times on this site and I have been gratified as a shareholder. When something I like is on sale, I enjoy the bargain. Sadly, that often applies to material possessions or wine as well as stocks. NetApp shares are surely on sale and deserve to be bought.

The title of this article relates to one of the more famous Cole Porter ballads of all time - “Love for Sale”. It was first performed in 1930 and for those unfamiliar with its meaning the lyrics come from a prostitute. It speaks of just how much this nation has changed to relate that in 1930 the song was considered scandalous and it was barred from the radio. In the show from which the song comes, its performance provoked such indignation that the role of the singer had to be transferred from a white woman to a black performer. I can’t remember when I first heard it or much else about it other than it was performed by Ella Fitzgerald. If she ever sung something more pleasurable, I am not aware as to what it might have been.

And the subhead too, is adapted from a famous musical of my youth, “Guys and Dolls” where the male lead is asking Lady Luck to stay with him in a dice game. This time around Lady Luck decided to give NetApp skeptics a chance to mend their ways - but over the course of writing this article she had already veered to “blowing on some other guys dice.”

At some point market share matters

An article about NetApp cannot fail, at some point, to address the issue of the growth of the market for external storage. It is hard to believe that perhaps as recently as six or seven years ago, storage was considered a growth market. And then came the cloud and the world turned on its end. Fast forward now to 2017, and the latest market statistics from IDC published at the end of November and linked here show the enterprise storage market rising by double digits, a result that almost certainly confounded the projections of most analysts who cover this space. The cloud is still emerging, of course, but there is just so much growth in the storage space that there's room left over for even the branded vendors.

Amongst the branded vendors, NetApp is the only company that's gaining share. (In the one of the linked charts, ODM is shown as the big share gainer - this category includes the so-called “white-box” manufactures and ODM stands for original design manufacturers. It is this category that shows the growth in storage sales to the hyper-scale data centers of the kind deployed by the public cloud vendors. Not too surprisingly, this category keeps growing in share and grew over 50% in absolute dollars last quarter. I haven’t either the resources or the inclination to try to project the long-term struggles between storage coming from ODMs for hyper-scale data centers and storage deployed by traditional users. The projections in these studies themselves are of no great accuracy even a year ahead of time. As I will write about below, NetApp has some interesting new offerings in which its storage will be part of the offerings of the public cloud vendors.)

Even server-based storage, recently thought of roadkill, actually grew by 8.7% year on year. This is a far more benign environment for NetApp than almost anyone might have forecast as recently as a year earlier. And NetApp has an enormous potential market share target - its market share is less than one-third the size of both HPE (HPE) and Dell, both of whom continue to hemorrhage share, which is being scooped up by NetApp. Further, in the critical category of all-flash arrays, the IDC charts shows that NetApp continues to outgrow the market for AFA by a substantial amount, and AFA continues to replace all other storage architectures. Sometimes coming late to a party can be positive, and it seems that NetApp has figured out what users want from their AFA deployments and is enjoying results that are far more positive than anyone might have thought possible a couple of years ago.

Why is NetApp winning in AFA?

There is a common belief recently held among many investors that enterprise storage is a commodity and that it is hard to build a competitive moat. I have recently written about Pure (PSTG) and what it's doing to enhance its competitive positioning. NetApp, coming from a different position, has adopted different tactics to achieve similar goals. There's another commonly held belief regarding the power of the Dell/EMC “behemoth.” Dell has a tactic called “refuse to lose” which has gotten some attention in the trade press and elsewhere. But selling storage has been about total cost of ownership and that isn’t the same as the absolute product price. And win/loss numbers in storage vary greatly because of perceived functionality.

These days, the company offers what it calls a Data Fabric which is a mechanism to integrate and manage data across multiple clouds and it offers Data ONTAP Edge for remote offices as well. Edge is said to be the leading software-defined storage solution. The NetApp Data Fabric is considered to be one of the most effective ways of deploying storage as part of a multi-cloud strategy. How much of the evaluations are hype and how much is real is not something I will try to determine - I simply lack the tools or expertise to try to do so. I do not buy or evaluate data storage for a living and have to rely on third-party evaluations in terms of what I believe. I do not propose to try to specifically evaluate all of the functionality of NetApp's Data Fabric although I have linked to it here.

Overall, I believe that despite the aggressive pricing on the part of Dell, and perhaps others in the space, NetApp has some advantages that are simply hard for its competitors to replicate for a variety of reasons. Some of those advantages may be ones not needed by all users, and in particular that includes something called clustering which allows for scalability that's not required by most users at this point. Other benefits are quite a bit more important in real life use cases. I have linked to the current Gartner report on AFA, but realistically, there's nothing in that report that will come as a surprise to any follower of this space.

I think that Dell continues to lack a unified product structure that resonates with customers. I think that Dell continues to lack a clear product road map in flash and their cloud story also is muddled. Some commentators, readers and users will doubtless disagree. At the moment, Dell’s strategy appears to be premised on trying to overcome product issues with aggressive pricing. I do not think that this is a long-term strategy that's likely to be successful. Dell’s antecedent EMC tried that strategy many times and in many specific areas and wound up losing share and damaging its brand. The integration challenges of the Dell/EMC combination are staggering. My own anecdotal checks suggest that the process is proceeding in fits and starts and is not yet achieving most of its operational objectives.

Some other thoughts about NetApp’s Quarter

One of the major issues that investors have with regard to investments in the storage space relates to the cloud and how the public cloud vendors have been taking market for some years. During the conference call, the company called out a couple of interesting innovations. One of these is for something called Azure filed by NetApp which will be privately previewed this quarter. Working with Microsoft (MSFT) is going to allow NetApp to access customers outside its base for buyers who would otherwise never be accessible to the company. In addition, the company has recently announced NetApp Cloud Volumes for AWS, which also is in private preview. Are these game changers? I really do not know but they certainly are a different kind of storage offering and address a different slice of the market than have many observers have previously thought possible.

Last quarter marked the first quarter in which NetApp’s hyper-converged product was made generally available. The company did not discuss specific revenues and margins associated with the product and needless to say it spoke positively about the launch. The CEO, who is passionate about his company, but quite precise about what he says, suggested that NetApp is focused on use cases perhaps a bit removed from those that have been mainstays for Nutanix (NTNX) and Simplivity/HPE. On the other hand, given how he was questioned during the conference call, he didn’t miss the opportunity to suggest that NetApp had already replaced some EMC/VMware (VMW) installations in competitive bake-offs for HCI deployments.

Some conference call participants wanted to see NetApp provide guidance that was higher still than what was published. I think that a policy of prudence in guidance is one that ought to appeal to most stakeholders. I imagine that the tailwinds influencing demand positively for this company currently are likely to blow hard during its Q4, always one that reflects a significant level of seasonality for NetApp. I do not think setting up a likely beat through prudent guidance is either unheard of or a bad thing for investors.

Again, analyst skepticism with regards to EMC and its competitive announcements is a bit long in the tooth as a concern at this point. The storage business is competitive - it has always been that way back to the time I first started following this company in the summer of 2001. I think the theory that NetApp gave what some considered to be conservative guidance because of concern about aggressive EMC pricing is one of those cases where 1+1 is supposed to add up to 3. EMC/Dell has issues that are not going to get fixed by throwing incentives at the channel. That is true in 2018 and it was just as true five years ago and more. The cost of storage hardware is really just a small component of the financial evaluation of a purchase decision - and that has been true for as long as I have followed enterprise storage vendors.

Valuation and buying the dip

I'm led to wonder at what point the operational performance of this company might persuade the preponderance of analysts to regard NetApp as a growth vendor. It is still rated as either a hold or an underperform by 19 of the 29 analysts who report their ratings to First Call. As the shares have appreciated by 40% even after the current pullback over the past year, that might suggest that analysts ought to recalibrate their understanding of what's driving the growth of this company. The cadence of both earnings and revenue growth continues to increase while analysts continue to hunt down reasons to be dubious about the actual facts of market share gains and rising margins for this company. The consensus estimates for the coming year (fiscal 2019) are almost directly in contradiction to management guidance, this time around, and over the past several quarters. It is, I think, somewhat arrogant and wrongheaded for analysts to purport to know better about the future than management, when management has proven to be conservative in its forecasts and analysts have been wildly inaccurate. There have been some recent brokerage upgrades including one or two in the wake of the earnings release. But the preponderance of analysts still “don’t get it” and therein lies the opportunity for investors.

Currently, NetApp has 268 million fully diluted shares, down about 5% in the last year. At Friday’s closing share price, the company has a market capitalization of $15.1 billion. The company has a net cash balance of $3.5 billion so its enterprise value is $11.6 billion. I think that the company will be able to achieve forward 12-month revenues of more than $6.5 billion. So, that is an EV/S of just 1.8X. Given the consistent growth of the past several quarters, that is an exceptionally low EV/S ratio.

I have mentioned some of the potential tailwinds that are likely to impact margins going forward, and in particular growth in maintenance revenues which have very high levels of gross margin. I believe that the company can achieve non-GAAP EPS in the next four quarters of $3.95-$4.00, which yields a P/E ratio of 14X. Again, that's an extraordinary ratio for a company with growth accelerating to double-digit levels, especially relative to other P/Es for IT vendors. It should be further noted that stock based comp is less than 3% of revenues, far less than that metric is for most IT vendors.

As mentioned, trying to develop a cash flow estimate for this or any other company involves making lots of assumptions. Last quarter saw a number of anomalies in terms of the CFFO metric which of course include the impact of the repatriation tax as well as a loss of some magnitude on the sale of properties and a significant reduction in A/Rs. Most of those will not recur. I think a better way of looking at CFFO is to look at a non-GAAP earnings forecast and add depreciation and deferred revenue increases in order to arrive at a sustainable level - the CFFO metric. That suggests that CFFO could reach $1.6 billion over the next four quarters. With capex running at about $200 million, NetApp could achieve a free cash flow yield of $1.4 billion. That would be a free cash flow yield of around 12%, one of the highest free cash flow yields that I have ever seen.

It seems clear that given the level of cash, projected repatriation, and the company’s cash flow generation it would be reasonable to expect both a sizeable increase in the company’s dividend coupled with a major new share buyback program - both of which should be announced at the company’s analyst day on April 5. I'm frequently asked about catalysts for some of the names I recommend. In this case, the catalyst ought to be straight forward based on the persistent commentary the company made during the course of the conference call. Not only to I expect to hear about a shareholder friendly capital allocation strategy on April 5 but I expect as well to hear about enough positive product initiatives and sales wins to once again see insinuations that this company cannot sustain growth. The shares are on sale and it is one of the better sales to take advantage for investors thus far in 2018.