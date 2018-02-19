REIT Stock Yields 6.0%, Strong Dividend Coverage, Monthly Payer, Great Valuation
Achilles Research
LTC Properties is an income vehicle of choice.
The healthcare REIT significantly overearns its dividend with funds from operations. The FFO payout ratio is conservative and has proven to be very stable.
Shares sell for merely ~12.6x Q3-2017 run rate FFO.
An investment in LTC yields 5.97 percent.
Why not buy a quality healthcare REIT with ample dividend coverage on the drop? LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) is a top-shelf healthcare REIT with excellent portfolio and dividend coverage stats, yet investors got