Strong Cologuard test volumes reported by Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the last quarter sent its share soaring to the $60 level. But since December, when the stock failed to continue its uptrend, investors took a breather instead. The company is losing money each quarter but will turn a profit as Cologuard orders grow. The question is: Does Exact Sciences’ future growth justify its 27.5x price/sales ratio? When the company reports results on Feb. 22 after the market close, it will reaffirm its growth projections and may even raise it.

EXAS stock falls and underperforms the iShares Nasdaq Biotech ETF (IBB):

EXAS data by YCharts

EXAS data by YCharts

Exact Sciences reported expenses of $80.3 million on revenue of $72.6 million. The sequential quarter-over-quarter increase suggested profitability is around the corner:

Source: Exact Sciences

Investors may justify the high valuation of EXAS stock by pointing to the Cologuard provider penetration. This grew ~ 23-fold in just over three years:

Source: Exact Sciences

Typical of any early-stage biotech company launching a new product, Exact Sciences launched a $500 million convertible debt offering. These funds are likely needed for near-term operations due to higher costs from building a sales and support team, national accounts, expanding its lab and bulking its infrastructure and supply chain. The money raise is still a curious move since the company ended the quarter with $462.5 million and burned through only $21.7 million.

The company needs to ramp up Cologuard kits because the total addressable market for cancer screening is immeasurable. The WHO and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecast a 70 percent increase in new cancer cases within the next 20 years. It believes the market opportunity is $750 million-1.5 billion annually, based on an ASP of $500 for the Cologuard kit.

In the third quarter, cost of sales fell from $133 to $129 per completed test but the company expects this going up in the upcoming fourth quarter report. Short-term costs from its investments in the lab, manufacturing capacity and personnel will weigh on quarterly results. In the full year and beyond, as orders grow at a faster clip, the investments made will pay off.

Near-term Catalyst

The higher test volume forecast is the first positive catalyst for EXAS stock. Management already raised its expected revenue from $254 million to $257 million for the full year. Cologuard volume is expected to come in at 568,000 to 572,000 completed tests. Completed tests will rise from the average 133,000 completed test in the last three quarters to between 173,000 and 177,000 completed tests in the fourth quarter.

Valuation a Headwind

Though Exact Sciences will likely raise its revenue guidance in the quarters ahead, earnings growth as a percentage of revenue will lag. The company may need more funds to scale its business. It also must grow its efficiency per sales staff. The key to the growth of Cologuard orders is a growing use of the kit at each physician office. Management said:

Over the long-term you can't add 10,000 primary care physicians forever, given that there are only 200,000 target primary care physicians and we already have about 55,000 of them. So that is the – the key thing to remember is that at some point down the road whether it's 2018 or 2019 or beyond that pace is going to decrease and that's why the focus is so important for our entire team, the entire company to increase to work with physicians and their office staff to increase the utilization of Cologuard within those offices.”

Building that level of trust with doctor offices will not happen overnight. The patient investor will get rewarded if and when the company builds a strong awareness of its brand. Doctors, in turn, will get their patients to use Cologuard for screening.

Assume revenue grows in the triple-digits this fiscal year and sustains revenue growth in the double-digits until FY2021. Using the 5Y DCF Revenue Exit model:

Source: finbox.io (click on link to enter your own assumptions)

Assume a discount rate of between 8 percent and 10 percent:

Source: finbox.io

We arrive at a fair value for EXAS stock in the range of ~$48 and $61 a share.

Takeaway

Investors will need to look for the company reporting improving compliance rates from patients in the fourth quarter report this week. This may fall due to seasonal factors but recover in the next quarter. Management may shed some light on the expected cost per test and when it will fall to the mid-$140 over time.

Please [+]Follow me for continued coverage on value stocks on sale. Click on my name next to my avatar at the top of the article.