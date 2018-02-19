Last week, I discussed the possibility of Q1 2018 actually being a worse quarter for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) than what we saw in Q4 2017. Despite the final portion of last year showing a record loss for the automaker, a number of items continue to worry me regarding the current period. Today, I'll look at each of those items and discuss how they all come together.

Currently, the most important item for Tesla is the production ramp of the Model 3. Management is risking a credit rating downgrade if we don't see tremendous improvement in this quarter, as Moody's partially based its rating on the company's ability to deliver 300,000 Model 3 vehicles this year. In the credit rating article, I discussed how Bloomberg had created an estimator to track Model 3 production. The current chart is found below.

(Source: Bloomberg Model 3 production estimator page)

As of February 14th, Bloomberg had the Model 3 at 1,025 units per week of production. Five days later, that number has increased by 27 units, which isn't very much since we are more than halfway through Q1. While the last few days did contain a holiday weekend, it seems highly unlikely that Tesla will hit its guidance of 2,500 per week by the end of this quarter if the Bloomberg data is anywhere close to being correct.

As more delays reportedly pile up, Tesla doesn't only have the problem of mounting competition for the Model 3, but the potential rise in costs that can erode at Model 3 margins. Management continues to talk about getting to a 25% margin on the vehicle, but gross margins in Q1 are still expected to be negative. Unfortunately, as more months pass, cobalt prices continue to rise, which hurt not only the Model 3 but S, X, and Tesla energy products as well. As the chart below shows, cobalt has now risen above $37 a pound, as compared to the roughly $10 it was at when the Model 3 was unveiled. Bulls tell me that a dollar or two rise here and there for cobalt doesn't mean much, but they've been using that argument since cobalt was in the low $20s.

(Source: infomine.com cobalt price 2-year chart)

Another item to think about is sales of current models, the S and X. When I discussed how third-party estimates for January looked extremely weak, some comments said it was just one month. Unfortunately, with more than half of this month complete, registration estimates out of Norway are actually getting much worse. As you can see in the graphic below, Tesla reportedly is below 40 vehicles registered in February, compared to just under 1,000 in November. Also, the current month is still way below the 100 from February 2017.

(Source: Teslastats Norway registration data page)

While management has guided to 100,000 unit sales of the S and X this year, it likely won't be an even 25,000 per quarter. In fact, Q1 could be well below that number if Tesla sees a quarterly sequential decline of 2,000 or more units from Norway alone. With these models being the higher margin ones of Tesla's current lineup, further sales erosion could only add to bottom line troubles. A slow start to 2018 could only get worse with the Jaguar I-Pace (a Model X competitor) getting ready to make its debut at the Geneva Motor Show in a couple of weeks, with deliveries starting in the coming months.

Another item that's moving against Tesla currently is interest rates. Many know about the rise in US Treasury rates, but we also have to consider the impact of LIBOR rates on some of Tesla's variable rate debt, like its credit agreement. Tesla had $1.269 billion in borrowings under that agreement as of September 30th, as we saw in the latest 10-Q filing. As of that date, for example, the three-month LIBOR rate was 1.33%, but as the table below shows now, that rate is up by 55 basis points since, with most key LIBOR rates at 52-week highs. This rise in interest rates could easily add millions in interest expenses, not a good situation for a company that continues to pile up debt.

(Source: Wall Street Journal LIBOR data page)

I mentioned that all of the items I presented today would come together, so here's how they do. On the Q4 conference call, Tesla CEO Elon Musk talked about the possibility of GAAP profits sometime this year. Many are very skeptical of that possibility given the losses we are currently seeing, even if Tesla has another massive ZEV credit sale quarter. As seen in the chart below, analysts continue to cut their bottom line numbers for the company, with the Street now expecting a loss of $6.15 per share even on a non-GAAP basis. As each data point and estimate I track continues to worsen, it makes it that much tougher for Musk to deliver on this statement, and more likely it will end up on the growing list of Tesla failures.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)