Chinese search giant Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) has been in rally mode every since the company reported strong fourth-quarter numbers. But the rally simply puts BIDU stock back to where it was at the beginning of the year, which also happens to be the same level the stock was at in October of last year. From this perspective, we think this rally has legs. We believe BIDU stock remains materially undervalued both relative to its own growth prospects and peer tech giants.

BIDU data by YCharts

We would like to start by discussing BIDU's strong operational rebound from a tragic online advertising controversy that struck the company in mid-2016 and resulted in a student's death. Following the incident, advertisers reasonably pulled ad budget from Baidu. Revenue growth flat-lined, and even turned negative for a few quarters. BIDU stock went nowhere.

BIDU data by YCharts

But BIDU has rebounded from that controversy, and revenue growth has rebounded back to normal levels. Last quarter, revenue growth was 29%, lapping a 2.6% decline, so revenues are up big on a two-year basis. Next quarter, the company is guiding for revenue growth in excess of 30% on an adjusted basis, and that laps a 6.8% increase, so growth is expected to remain big on both a one- and two-year basis.

These are more normal growth rates in the digital ad industry, especially for the digital search giant in China's booming Internet economy. The digital ad industry is growing at a rapid rate alongside the country's rapidly urbanizing middle class, and mobile is leading the charge. Importantly, Baidu is on track with this trend. Mobile is a big and growing part of Baidu's business. Mobile revenues comprised 76% of total revenues last quarter, up from 65% a year ago.

This all sounds very familiar to the US digital ad landscape, where mobile is leading secular growth in the digital ad market. In that landscape, US search giant Google (GOOG) has managed to grow revenues fairly consistently north of 20% Y/Y. Although Chinese regulation is a risk to the BIDU growth narrative and a wild card that presents a fair amount of uncertainty, we largely believe that the digital ad story in China will continue to play out much like it has played out in the US, meaning that the internet's search giant will post revenue growth consistently north of 20% Y/Y. BIDU already is hitting growth rates north of 20%, and we expect this to continue given secular tailwinds in the digital and mobile ad industries.

Analysts largely agree with us. The consensus long-term earnings growth rate for BIDU is 22.7%. The forward earnings multiple on the stock is 25.9. That combination implies a PEG of just 1.14.

That PEG ratio undervalues BIDU stock. Forward earnings estimates for the S&P 500 stand at $159.60. The S&P 500 is at 2,730. That means the market is trading at 17.1x forward earnings. The consensus long-term earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 14.7%. That gives the market a PEG ratio of 1.16.

In this sense, BIDU stock is cheaper than the market despite having significantly large growth prospects. That doesn't make much sense. Big growth stocks usually warrant a higher PEG ratio. Just look at Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX).

On this thinking that BIDU will be able to grow like GOOG and post 20%-plus revenue and earnings growth over the next several years, we reasonably argue that the stock is undervalued relative to its growth prospects.

We also reasonably argue that the stock is undervalued relative to its peer tech giants.

If you look at the China Internet landscape, you will find a bunch of companies that resemble their American counterparts. Baidu is the Chinese Google. Alibaba (BABA) is the Chinese Amazon. Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is the Chinese Facebook (FB). Weibo (WB) is the Chinese Twitter (TWTR). Momo (MOMO) is the Chinese Tinder (MTCH).

For most of these pairings, the market caps are somewhat close. Amazon's market cap is 50% bigger than Alibaba's market cap. Facebook and Tencent have nearly identical market caps. Weibo's market cap is 20% larger than Twitter's market cap. Match Group's market cap is not quite double Momo's market cap.

But when it comes to GOOG and BIDU, Google has a market cap that's almost 9x as large as Baidu's market cap. That doesn't make much sense. This sort of valuation discrepancy between an American tech giant and its Chinese counterpart seems out of place. From this perspective, we argue that BIDU stock is undervalued relative to its peer tech giants.

All in all, we feel that BIDU stock remains materially undervalued, even after its recent rally, on the thesis that Baidu will continue to morph into the Chinese Google and maintain a healthy market share of China's booming digital ad industry. The big risk to the bull thesis is Chinese regulation hindering BIDU's digital ad efforts. This is a wild card, and if it comes up continually in the foreseeable future, the bull thesis will assuredly be derailed.

We don't think that will happen. Given that BIDU has already bounced back to 30% growth rates from a 2016 regulatory crackdown, we feel that such regulatory risks are largely mitigated. Consequently, we are buyers of BIDU stock at these levels and lower, all else equal.