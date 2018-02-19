Lumber Liquidators Is No Longer Overpriced
About: Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL)
by: Elephant Analytics
Summary
The $36-million class action lawsuit settlement was close to my 2015 projected settlement value of $40 million to $45 million.
Lumber Liquidators' business results also are tracking close to my more recent expectations.
I think Lumber Liquidators could do around +8% in net sales in 2018, with +4% comparable store sales and around 25 new stores.
Gross margins may reach 37% to 37.5%.
This would result in Lumber Liquidators being worth around $20 to $25 based on historical multiples.
It has been a little while since I last looked at Lumber Liquidators (LL), but I believe that its results are still tracking close to my earlier projections for the company. The class