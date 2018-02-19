Summary

The $36-million class action lawsuit settlement was close to my 2015 projected settlement value of $40 million to $45 million.

Lumber Liquidators' business results also are tracking close to my more recent expectations.

I think Lumber Liquidators could do around +8% in net sales in 2018, with +4% comparable store sales and around 25 new stores.

Gross margins may reach 37% to 37.5%.

This would result in Lumber Liquidators being worth around $20 to $25 based on historical multiples.