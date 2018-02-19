As Time Warner (TWX) continues generating solid results, including a big Q4 beat, AT&T (NYSE:T) might obtain a big one-time bump from closing the deal. My doubts with how the communications giant can handle integrating two different properties are a different story that will ultimately hurt the stock after this potential benefit.

Merger Details Revisited

Due to the Department of Justice suing to block the merger, AT&T is headed to court on March 19 for a trial to decide the fate of the deal. The risk with playing this investment thesis is that a merger with Time Warner is not guaranteed.

The merger was announced back in October 2016. The deal involves AT&T paying $107.50 for each Time Warner share. Time Warner shareholders will obtain equal amounts in cash and stock of AT&T with a collar. At $37, AT&T trades right below the low-end collar of $37.44, meaning Time Warner shareholders won't get exactly $107.50 per share right now.

The companies offered up a $1 billion annual synergy target that will boost EPS estimates. Along with paying for half the deal with cash that AT&T already has on the balance sheet from raising debt, Time Warner is immediately accretive from the current earnings stream even before the synergies.

Impacts

Since the deal was announced, Time Warner has produced surprisingly great results, while industry competitor Disney (DIS) has struggled. As an example, Time Warner generated 9% revenue growth during Q4, while Disney could only grow at a 4% clip.

The big difference exists in that Time Warner has a subscription service in HBO that is performing exceptionally well, and Disney is behind the curve in shifting to OTT with its valuable properties. The other difference is that Disney has ESPN struggling with losing subscribers at a time that sports programming costs are soaring, while Time Warner is feeling the pinch of higher costs at Turner, but the company isn't facing the loss of high-value subs.

The story for AT&T is that the company expected to buy an earnings stream of around $6 per share. Now, due to tax reform and solid results from HBO and the other properties, including record results from the film studio, Time Warner is going to deliver an earnings stream closer to $8 per share in 2019.

TWX EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

The recent deal for Disney to buy the majority of Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) highlights the attractive value of Time Warner. The stock is now the relative bargain in the sector, trading at the cheapest multiple of the three by far.

TWX PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

To close the deal, AT&T will issue 1.437 shares for each of the roughly 780 million Time Warner shares, or about 1.12 billion new shares. The company will pay about $42.5 billion in cash. The share issuance will adjust based on the actual closing price of AT&T.

The benefit to the deal is paying half the cost in cash plus the synergies. The one caveat is that the benefits of the DirecTV deal never flowed to the bottom line as expected. Immediately after the deal closed, the new entity started losing video subs despite the expectation that selling bundles would add customers.

AT&T currently has about 6.14 billion shares outstanding. The new entity would have roughly 7.26 billion shares. At $3.50 EPS forecasts, AT&T expects to generate $21.6 billion in net profits. At $8 per share, Time Warner will generate $6.24 billion in profits.

The combined entity is expected to produce $27.84 billion in profits, or about $3.83 per share. The synergies, once fully achieved, would push another $0.10 boost to EPS, ultimately providing AT&T with earnings potential pushing $4 per share.

A big question exists on whether the merger will get approved. AT&T likely tops $45 on a deal approval, and possibly even higher.

What investors need to watch after the deal closes is how the giant communications company is able to juggle all of its assets. The Warner Bros. film studio just completed its most successful year ever with films grossing over $5 billion, but the movie studio is unlikely to get the full support in a new entity where wireless and video customers, along with the HBO and Turner networks, obtain more focus from the executive leadership.

The ironic part is that Rupert Murdoch is basically getting out of the business by selling Fox as AT&T jumps head first into owning content.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AT&T has the potential for a big one-two boost to EPS via the tax cut and the Time Warner merger. AT&T is far from my favorite stock as anybody following my previous articles knows, but it could get a big boost from the deal. The issue with integrating DirecTV highlights the problems that AT&T will face when trying to add Time Warner, but the stock could see up to a $10 boost on the deal, if it closes.