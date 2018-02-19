Anglo American Platinum's (AGPPF) CEO Chris Griffith on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Anglo American Platinum Ltd (OTCPK:AGPPF) Q4 2017 Results Conference Call February 19, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Emma Chapman - Head of Investor Relations

Chris Griffith - Chief Executive Office

Ian Botha - Finance Director

Andrew Hinkly - Executive Head, Marketing

Dean Pelser - Executive Head-Mining Operations

Analysts

Gerhard Engelbrecht - Macquarie

Chris Nicholson - RMB Morgan Stanley

James Bell - Bank of America

Myles Allsop - UBS

Johann Steyn - Citigroup

Martin Creamer - Mining Weekly

Leroy Mnguni - Standard Bank

Kieran Daly - UBS

Operator

Good morning everyone and welcome to Anglo American Platinum 2017 Annual Results Presentation. Before we begin with proceedings, let's take a moment for listen to the safety briefing for today. With us is mostly like from the [indiscernible] who will take you through the safety instruction.

Unidentified Company Representative

Good morning everyone. My name is [indiscernible] I am on behalf of our safety rep who is not well today. So we're going to do a brief -- in case of emergency. Safety is upmost concern. We take first the people, so the safety is utmost importance. So, if in case of emergency, they'll be two alarms. The first one will just be a normal fire alarm. Everyone need to stay put. But the second one to be a PA, public announcement, announcing people to move. No need to run. There are security guards who will be guiding you. On this room, we've got 4 exits. There's 1 there, there's another 1 for, in case, if somebody is on a wheelchair. Then those other two will lead you to the front as well. From there, there will be security guards, safety reps that will be guiding you to number three [indiscernible] lane where we'll do the roll call in case of emergency. So there's no need to run really because the place is open. There's no obstruction, no other routes. Enjoy your day.

Emma Chapman

Thank you. As always, I’d like to draw your attention to the cautionary statements and please take a moment to reiterate me on time. Leading to the agenda for today, Chris Griffith, our CEO will present on our safety and sustainability as well as business performance. Ian Botha, Finance Director will present the financial results, followed by Chris who will take us through the PGM market review and closing of look at our positioning for the future. There will be time for Q&A at the end of the presentation.

With that, I’ll now hand you over to the CEO of our Anglo American Platinum, Christopher Griffith.

Chris Griffith

Thanks, Emma. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Anglo American Platinum 2017 results performance. I was listening to the introduction this morning, the safety and I am thinking about this time last year and only thing we pleaded is for, if there was an event of an emergency that you don’t leave a dude behind on their wheelchair. So, really pleased with I’m presenting the results with us without the wheelchair this year.

So, I’m proud to say that we’re delivering on our commitments. Since the start of the restructuring in 2012, we have repositioned the portfolio with 70% of our production now in the first half of the cost curve. We have cut loss making production with 470,000 ounces of our own production, has been cut since 2012 as well as supporting our partners at Bokoni to reduce loss making production.

We have continued our focused on cost control and earnings with the 2% reduction in our unit cost this year and EBITDA margin of 18%, a return on capital of 18%. We are committed to a strong balance sheet and have reduced net debt to ZAR1.8 billion and have generated free cash flow from our operations of ZAR2.4 billion, but tragically six of our employees lost of their lives in 2007 at our mines.

So moving on to safety and sustainability performance, although we once again improved our injury frequency rates with our lost time injury frequency rates and our total recordable frequency rates and both down 14% year-on-year. Our fatality performance was both disappointing and unacceptable. We lost six of our colleagues as I mentioned earlier in work related incidents.

We have already extended our deepest condolences to their family, to their friends and their colleagues and we’d like to do so again. As a result of these tragic incidents, we have developed a revised safety, health and environmental strategy co-created with our unions and our employees to turnaround this poor performance as we strive towards the elimination of fatalities.

So moving to the sustainability performance for the business, over the last number of years, we have focused on the health and wellness of our employees, not only on safety with significant reduction in both tuberculosis and TB death. By providing medication to those infected by TB and HIV, there's been a significant reduction in TB-related deaths from 63 in 2013 to only four in 2017.

We’ve also managed to reduce our TB incident rates by 12% to 528 per 100,000 people and that’s now below the national average of 781. Anglo American Platinum is targeting to achieve the UNAIDS commitments of 90:90:90 and that’s by 2020 -- where 90% of our employees know their status, 90% of those that are infected, are on antiretroviral treatment and 90% have viral load suppression. So towards achieving those goals by 2020, we have counseled 96% of our employees in 2017, 80% of those were voluntary tested and 86% of those were HIV positive are on now on antiretroviral treatment.

On the environment, we continue to find the improvements in both energy and water intensity. We’ve reduced our greenhouse gas emissions by 8% as a result of a 5% improvement in emission intensity. To achieve global base practice, we will be spending ZAR2.5 billion on SO2 abasement projects at our smelters over the next few years. We've had no material environmental incidents since 2013. We’ve made considerable progress in the management of our hazardous and non-hazardous waste to landfill, improving by 39% year-on-year with programs and project inflows to achieve a zero waste to landfill ambition in years to come.

We continue to make a number of social and community investments, with our total special investment of ZAR295 million in 2017 equal to 6% of NOPAT. We’ve had the majority of our second generation social and labor plan SLP2s, signed off by the DMR. And since the SLP2 started in 2016, we’ve competed 16 projects including 8 schools and educational projects, 5 infrastructure projects and 3 healthcare and clinics. One of the projects that we particularly proud of is the involvement of the community at our chrome plant at Amandelbult, which was commissioned in 2016.

26% of the ownership of the plant is owned by BEE shareholders, which is sea under. And also the [indiscernible] community. Due to the significant cash generation of the chrome plant, a distribution of a ZAR140 million was made to our BEE partner in the community this past year of which ZAR89 million was used to settle a debt and interest, and then also ZAR51 million distributed as a dividend.

Turning now to the business performance, it’s worth mentioning upfront that we’ve enhanced our production metrics to reinforce that we are a PGM introducer and not just a platinum producer with 52% of our revenue coming from metals other than that of platinum. We’ve also introduced the concept of an all-in sustaining cost to make it easy to compare the cost performance, net of byproducts against the U.S. dollar platinum price. The key part of our strategy is to achieve operational excellence. Right across our portfolio, we continue to look for ways in which we can improve both performance and efficiency.

In 2017, we increased our total PGM production by 1% despite the closure of loss-making ounces at Bokoni and Maseve, which were both placed on carrying maintenance as well as the temporary stoppage of the Mototolo concentrator. We’ve improved our productivity by 16% on a PGM ounce per employee basis. And since 2012, we’ve improved our efficiency by 58%, highlighting with fewer people we produced the same amount of ounces just more profitable ounces. This enabled us to achieve an EBITDA margin of 32% for our online production and we’ve generated ZAR2.4 billion of free cash flow from all of our operations.

Mogalakwena had an exceptional year, increasing PGM production by 12% to nearly 1.1 million ounces and that includes 465,000 platinum ounces without any major capital spent. Mogalakwena had the base EBITDA margin in the portfolio 48% for 2017. The mine generated ZAR4 billion of operating free cash flow within all-in sustaining cost of $340 per platinum ounce sold during the period and of course that compares to $950 achieved for platinum. Our second key asset Amandelbult is in mining transition, which led to a marginal decrease in PGM production of 3% to 858,000 PGM ounces. We highlighted at our interims that there was a number of states for the Amandelbult to-go-through to improve its profitability by reducing all-in sustaining cost down to around $820 per platinum ounce sold by 2022.

Now clearly, we have a massive ambition to beat both of those metrics both the $820 and also the timeframe of 2022. And we said we do that through a number of states. Firstly was focused on an operational turnaround and we said in particular we reduce the existing Merensky assets at Dishaba. From minimal capital, we'll be able to access our UG2 ore body, and we will be implementing productivity improvements. We also said that we would expect the full value of metals by expanding the chrome production.

And then lastly, we said that we would be focusing on two key projects that are projects under study at Dishaba and that is, both 50 East and 60 to East. The chrome plant at Amandelbult was commissioned in 2016 produced the total of 650,000 tons of chrome, generating almost ZAR0.5 billion of cash, and contributed to Amandelbult generating an EBITDA margin of 10% and generating ZAR91 million of attributable free cash flow.

Unki mine remains a strategically important asset for Anglo American Platinum. The mine achieved a strong performance increasing profitable PGM production by 2% to 166,000 PGM ounces, the mine delivered an EBITDA margin of 33%. If we exclude the treasury bills that is a 24% margin, economic free cash flow increased to ZAR614 million due to this improved performance.

We turn now to our joint ventures and the purchase of concentrate. Our total ounces were marginally down by 2% to 2.57 million PGM ounces, largely as a result of the Bokoni, the loss making Bokoni mine being placed on care and maintenance, the temporary stoppage of Mototolo concentrator as well as reduced third-party ounces as Maseve was placed on care and maintenance. So again you can see that we've got although slightly less ounces, more profitable ounces produced also from our joint ventures.

Strong performances were recorded at Modikwa BRPM and Kroondal. The joint venture and purchase of concentrate business continues to generate stable margins. From the mine volumes, the JV mine volumes, we generated a 20% EBITDA margin on the purchase of concentrate business delivered a 9% EBITDA margin. Free cash flow from the purchase of concentrate was ZAR1.5 billion and all-in sustaining cost of $863 per platinum ounce.

Refined production was up by 7% and sales volumes of PGM ounces increased by 6% year-on-year. The processing division had a really strong performance and in particular the second half of the year, and we were able to refine all that annual production as well as additional 200,000 ounces of PGM production, as a result of the backlog that it accrued due to the smelter run out in 2016, but also the 2017 stock count gain, this later increasing the sales volumes above the produced volumes.

I will take this opportunity to highlight that our produced numbers will be roughly the same going into 2018, but that refined and sold volumes will be lower that will be aligned to the produced volumes, but all the processing being backlog is now being cleared, metal inventory pipeline and finished goods are at normalized levels.

So, thank you very much, I'll hand you over to Ian.

Ian Botha

Thank you, Chris, and good morning everyone. As Chris has highlighted, we are delivering on our commitments. We are today reporting strong EBITDA up to 12 billion, one third at year-on-year, benefiting from the improved operational performance. Headline earnings were 3.9 billion or ZAR14.82 per share with headline earnings from our underlying business up 88% to ZAR17.83. Return on capital employed doubled to 18% after several years of deleveraging in an environment where our peer groups have acquired recapitalization. We now have a strong balance sheet with net debt down to 1.8 billion.

EBITDA increased from 9.1 billion to 12 billion driven by our stronger operational performance, which added 4.5 billion, benefitting from lower costs and increased sales volumes. Costs were down as a result of lower operating costs, lower overhead, lower restructuring costs and the benefits of the exit from the high cost Rustenburg mine. In addition, we have started to capitalize that portion of the annual increase in all stockpiles ahead of the concentrator that are expected to be processed in the foreseeable future. That has added 1.3 billion to our EBITDA of which 1.1 billion is attributable to Mogalakwena.

We continue to deliver a strong cost performance, with unit costs down 2% year-on-year to 19,200 per produced platinum ounce that against our input cost inflation of 4.5%. Before the capitalization of all stockpiles, our unit costs would have been ZAR20,418 per produced platinum ounce to the bottom end of our unit cost guidance. Our 2018 unit costs are expected to be between 19,600 and 20,200, so between 2% and 5% up year-on-year.

As a result of the repositioning of our portfolio, exiting the high cost mines and closing 470,000 ounces of loss making production, we now have 70% of our production in the first half of the cost curve, and consistent with our value not volume strategy, all of our production was cash positive in 2017 except for Bokoni, which is facing clearing maintenance in October 2017. This in the environment where we believe 50% of the cost curve in 2017 was cash negative or breakeven.

The repositioning of our portfolio was further supported by almost 50% reduction in our overhead since this journey began in late 2012. Disciplined capital allocation remains a priority aimed at maintaining asset integrity and adding value, not additional volume. Our 2017 CapEx was ZAR4 billion so in line with our capital guidance and of that ZAR2.2 billion was on same business capital.

Our project capital is processed on low CapEx, fast payback spends. In 2017, we've advanced Unki smelter, the Mogalakwena north concentrator optimization project and the Dishaba UG2 always developing project. The construction of the plant chrome at Amandelbult has been a great success and contributed almost ZAR600 million of attributable free cash flow for Anglo Platinum. We have recently approved an investment of ZAR0.5 million to increase current capacity to 1.1 tonnes with the commissioning of further two modules together to produce 360,000 tonnes per annum, ramping up in the first quarter of 2019. This is the lowest current concentrated is coming to the market and this project is expected to have a two year payback period.

Capital guidance for 2018 is between ZAR4.7 billion and ZAR5.2 billion, as we’ve guided in recent years we’ll be investing in SO2 abatement equipment at the Polokwane and Mortimer smelters in order to achieve global best practice in SO2 machine standards. This is expected to cost ZAR2.5 billion of which ZAR600 million will be spent in 2018. The group EBITDA margin improved to 18% supported by strong mine to market margins from our own portfolio of 32% as from our joint venture portfolio of 20% together with stable stock margins of 9%. These margins delivered cash flow from operations of ZAR2.4 billion before funding to Bokoni of ZAR800 million.

Cash flow was further supported by ZAR1.2 billion with of proceeds on asset sales and a ZAR2.6 billion increase in the customer prepayment, which now stands at ZAR4.6 billion. We have consistently deleverage in recent years and in 2017, our net debt reduced three quarters to 1.8 billion versus net-to-EBITDA of 0.2 during a 4% and liquidity headroom of over 20 billion. Our disciplined capital allocation framework focuses firstly on ensuring asset integrity. For advertising sustaining capital and benefits from rigorous FID capital review and governance processes.

Secondly, on maintaining a strong balance sheet to support a base dividend to shareholders; AND finally on discretionary capital options and here our focus is on low CapEx, fast payback projects together with advancing the studies on the high-quality Mogalakwena and Der Brochen projects. It's a real pleasure to be able to report that given these strong results. We've been able to take the next step in our capital allocation framework, which is to be introduced a base dividend.

We are adopting a dividend policy to pay-off 30% of our headline earnings for each fixed line supporting period. Additional dividends to shareholders will be considered in line with our capital allocation framework. As a result we are declaring a dividend of 3.49 per share or 900 million. The reintroduction of the dividend reflects Anglo American Platinum's differentiated strategy and our differentiated portfolio of high quality, mining and processing efforts so this is mainly stood at the bottom half of the industry posture. It reflects our confidence in the future of the business and many terms commitments to disciplined and balanced capital allocation.

Thank you and now I hand you back to Chris.

Chris Griffith

Thanks, Ian, and turning now to the review of the market. You'll see that today's presentation actually has got quite an extensive market review; and we thought, it will be a good opportunity to do that just given how much confusion it does seem to be around the PGM markets at the moment.

So let me turn to prices for 2017. You can see on the left hand side chart firstly on platinum in the light blue line, you can see the platinum was down by 3.9% year-on-year to $950 per ounce. If you look at the grey line that's rhodium, rhodium was up by 61% year-on-year, palladium base the line down was up by 44% year-on-year. If you look at the basket in dollar terms that's the red line that keeps this income more positive and representative view of the PGM basket up 12% year-on-year. The rent however strengthened by 9% leaving the rent basket price that's the black line only up 2% year-on-year.

We believe that the market needs to think about the three primary platinum group metals platinum, palladium and rhodium. We think we need to think about those together, as they often into changeable. The 3E demand increased by 2.6% year-on-year. There was very little growth in primary production with some capacity for example our Bokoni mine being placed on care and maintenance, but there was additional secondary production that came from recycling, particularly slow in palladium supported a supply increase of only 1.4% year-on-year. So if you have a look at the charts on the left hand side, shows our platinum, palladium and rhodium together combines to achieve a 3E deficit around 0.5 million ounces even with platinum in the modest surplus.

If we look at platinum demand across three key segments and that the mining in endeavor I elaborated little bit on this, but when you see for example a headline that says death of diesel equals death of platinum. It led us to say we think that we are not communicating as well as we could where the platinum demand comes from and the key segments. So if you look at the charts on the very left hand side you can see that both the auto catalysts as net demand, but auto catalysts industrial and jewelry sectors all making up roughly a third a third and a third. Platinum demands a good decrease last year by about 4.5% generally that came from two key areas one is around jewelry and other is investment. We are going to go into that in a bit more detail but later.

By comparison palladium demand primarily derived in its use of automotive catalytic converters about 80% of demand, but another importantly 20% of the demand coming from industrial, so growing production of light duty vehicles and tight emission standards drove gross demand for palladium up by 8.8% last year. You don’t have a chart for rhodium, but rhodium benefited from many of the same drivers the automotive sector and gross demand for palladium for rhodium grew by 3.5% year-on-year. So, we can explain each of those sectors in a bit more detail in the following slides.

Before we go into those various subsectors of platinum demand given the importance of the automotive both on platinum about a third of demand and on palladium about 80% of demand we certainly we just put the automotive sector in two perspective. So these four key messages I would like to leave with you. Firstly, the overall vehicle market this is using LNC data but overall vehicle market increasing from 2017 of 94 million vehicles to 109, so 110 million vehicles in 2024, reflecting a positive out lift demand for platinum palladium and rhodium.

The second key message is that blue bar at the bottom, you see the diesel this is only light duty diesel so exclude heavy, light duty diesel over that period mainly focusing on platinum slightly reducing from 18 to 17 million vehicles. You can see that’s probably a lower demand and a lower impact on platinum demand and many of the headlines we would suggest.

The third key message is around gasoline. So you see the gasoline market increasing from 72 to about 77 million vehicles driving demand for palladium and rhodium. And then if you look at the top sector this is the last key message is the top sector is the smallest sector and that relates to electrification of the drive train. From about 4 million vehicles to about 15 million vehicles, it's a very good growth rates but still only a small segment of overall vehicle demand.

Two important things to consider when you think about the top segment and that's the majority of electric vehicles in the period are actually hybrid vehicles, and because they are hybrid vehicles, they have an internal combustion engine and therefore have a catalyst and it is loaded pretty much the same as the current gasoline catalyst would be. So if you look at the hybrid and the gasoline sector together driving palladium and rhodium demand the combined growth between those two is 2.6% per annum over that period.

Also importantly is that top little green sliver that relates to pure electric vehicles and when many folk are talking about electric vehicles, they are actually talking about pure electric vehicles and mostly focused on battery. You can see that that small segment when it is related to battery doesn't have any PGM. So when it relates to fuel cells, you are still driving the demand for platinum.

So, if we look at the three key segments, we are going to go through those in the following three slides. First of all this is demand for platinum, if you look at the platinum demand. I mean perhaps before I go into that detail, you can see there has been a lot of negative media attention around diesel engines in Western Europe and many think of platinum solely linked to Western Europe diesel, and I have already explained that the auto -- the entire auto segment is about a third demand, but you can look at the chart on the left hand side you can see European light duty diesel is responsible for that 51%.

If you then move to the charts on the right hand side, you see how that may evolve over the period to 2024. You can see that, that dark blue bars at the bottom, absolutely we see Western Europe diesel declining but not declining to zero, so there continues to be probably 30%, 35% of diesel being also be demanded in Western Europe. What you see though in addition to that because that's the headline that you're seeing, what you're not seeing is the contributions that the other sectors make. So if you look at the base segments, that's the rest of the world light duty diesel and you can see that actually continues to grow.

What you see in the light blue above that is heavy duty vehicles -- heavy duty diesel, and you see heavy duty diesel grow both in vehicle numbers, and in loadings on the catalyst as a result of increasing legislative requirements. And then what you see is the grey bar right on top, and that relates to the potential of platinum to be re-substituted back into gasoline vehicles driven primarily by the price which is coming from the underlying deficits in the market. So, you can see that is the case we have very-very strong outlook for auto which is actually very contrary to the headline messages that we see, even if we exclude that substitution back into gasoline, actually you see over this period, actually quite a stable outlook for automotive demand for platinum.

If we got to industrial this is generally not a segment that we speak much about, but remember right upfront I mentioned that this is all of a third of all demand, and what you saw both for platinum and palladium in 2016 was very strong demand, so platinum demand in industrial was about 6% year-on-year, and there was also an increase in palladium demand in industrial. We continue to believe that strong economic growth gives us a positive outlook for platinum demand in industrial probably growing in the region of world GDP numbers between 3% and 4% per year.

The jewelry though is a bit more mixed. The first portion of that demand for jewelry and biggest and most important sector comes from China and you can see almost two-thirds of the demand is coming from China and we absolutely over the last number of years are being seeing a declining demand from China, that what we started to see recently is actually a slowdown in the rate of that decline. And that’s mostly coming from lower retail recycling now over the last year, and therefore over the next few years, we actually see that demand starting to bottom up out instead of continuing to decline. In other developed markets Europe, Japan and North America, the outlook is more neutral but we did we see some quite nice growth in the U.S. in this past year.

I think the biggest area of excitement in jewelry is in India at the moment and that’s come from virtually zero demand is now the 10% of all demand still coming of a small base, but we continue to see very strong growth rate somewhere between 15% and 25% depending on the numbers that you’re looking at and we believe that we should see about 0.5 million ounces coming from India, certainly more than making up for any decline we’re seeing other sectors in a number of years to come. So, combination of those three markets China bottoming out strong growth in India and the U.S. showing moderate growth all indicate to a more positive uplift for jewelry in the next two years.

The final segment of demand which is only a small segment and that is investment. Here platinum did fall in 2017, it’s fell from 720,000 -- 620,000 ounces to 350,000 ounces in the last year coming of very strong Japanese ball buying in the previous few years. Looking forward, it’s very difficult to forecast individual years worth of investment demand, because there is a number of things that effect that for example price trajectory, volatility in price but also a number of other factors, but we note that I think very, very important to EBIT platinum has that net positive demand in almost every year other than two since 1985. And it’s -- that positive demand is comes through a number of different pricing environments with different market conditions.

We continue to see positive growth going forward particularly with the work that the World Platinum Investment Council is doing bringing new products to the market, but also in new geographies. And making investment more accessible to consumers, we believe as we will be seeing an increase in investment demand over the next few years.

So that is all around the demand, let’s talk about the supply because again there is a lot of various messages that are coming out about this massive increase in the amount of production that’s going to be coming from a particularly South Africa. So, we thought that we pictorially show you see that we didn’t put numbers on it, but pictorially we will show you what’s happening in demand for supply. First of all, you’ll see that dark blue bar acolyte to base production and you can see the base production in South Africa continues to reduce.

And it’s reducing as a result of all reserves being depleted very little sustaining CapEx being spent as well as removal for example in our case of lots of making production. What you are seeing is that what was previously thought to the expansion project are actually just replacement of existing growth project and you can see that last blue showed that even with those projects coming on is there being four cost at too at very best we see that the base production is held at current level and the primary supply stays flat.

And then further expansion projects some of which are being mentioned in the markets are generally much longer long dated and certainly constrained by processing capacity infrastructure in particular water and then also off course challenging project economics. So the current price levels are certainly incentivizing very little new expansion re-projects. There will be continue to be an increased in restocking a slightly increase for the next few years in platinum and the net deepening spots decline and then palladium continues to increase but certainly not at the right of which palladium demand is increasing so probably only increasing about 40% of the increase in demand for palladium.

So if we try that altogether we see that platinum our view on platinum is that it remains steady stable. In the auto sectors, we spoke about we see growing heavy duty demand, we see growing light duty outside of Western Europe and we see the potential for substitution back into gasoline. All of that offsetting the decline in Western Europe diesel, we see jewelry battening out and we see very strong growth in industrial. So if you add all that together with limited supply coming on the view for platinum modest growth, but probably the outlook being more stable. That's not the case for palladium and rhodium with very strong deficits driving increase in prices, we continues to see good demand in both industrial and the auto catalyst sector and we believe that will continue to be positive about those metals, driving our process in the future.

So that was a fairly extensive view on the market, now we will go back to talking about the business. We believe that Anglo American Platinum is now a fundamentally different business. We are more efficient, more competitive generating better return and are now able to be resilient through the cycle. Since 2012, we mentioned that our productivity has improved by 58% with an overhead reduction down by 48% and we have now 70% of our production in the first half of the cost curve. We are generating EBITDA and road see margins of 18% and as Ian mentioned we've now introduced a dividend.

So we think now we are starting to get questions around two things, so what actually is your value preposition and what's next to Anglo American Platinum? So, we will spend one slide on each of those to share our views. Our value preposition, we think is based around three core pillars. The firstly is the quality of our assets and our operational excellence. We owned and operate the best assets in the PGM industry. We also have the only open large open pit PGM mine in the world generating higher margins. But importantly we continue to find opportunities to extract value from our long-life assets.

Secondly capital discipline and shareholder returns. So Ian has what mentioned already that we remain focused on keeping a strong balance sheet, enforcing a culture of strict capital allocation discipline, and we have now introduced the sustainable dividend. But thirdly, this is a long-term business for us and we continue to manage the business like that. Firstly, we have project studies underway to understand the value in our growth optionality. We are growing demand for PGMs by investing in market developments. And we continue to modernize our operations and deploying new mining technologies all time. We have also continued to invest in our people and our communities.

So the question then is, what's next for Anglo American Platinum, if we done all the things that we said we do? So even though we continued to deliver on those commitments, we believe there is still more to be done. We have continued to strive for operational excellence across all of our assets with a key focus obviously as we have mentioned on the lendable turnaround. The next wave of productivity improvement and we certainly not there on any one of our assets that we think that this is as far as we can go. That next wave of operational performance will be driven and supported by the operating model, deployment of new technology and modernizing our operations.

We have also got a number of low CapEx fast payback projects that continues to enhance the value of our portfolio. And then finally we have got two key projects in our portfolio that can unlock significant value in the very near term. First is expansion of Mogalakwena and the second is to Bokoni. We have mentioned that we've already started the projects studies on these projects it will probably take the best part of 2018 and 2019 before we understand what the highest value propositions for the company could be.

So if we think about the guidance for the business going into 2018 we will produce between 2.3 and 2.4 million ounces. I saw one headline this morning said, that’s a disappointing full cost for the coming year but again I would like to focus our attention on the factory that we have reduced 60,000 ounces of loss making production about 30,000 ounces will be coming back from Mototolo and just to get the same production on those wheels we will still have to improve efficiencies by another 30,000 ounces.

So you can see what we keep doing is every year increasing the profitable and the most value generating ounces. PGM production will be between 4.75 million and 5 million ounces. Our refined and production numbers will be in line with produced volumes, but I do remind you again so you don’t factor those this time next year that our sales and refined numbers are going to be lower because we had the backlog that came through from 2016, so we will refine and sale what we produce.

Unit cost guidance between 19,600 and 20,200, capital expenditure 4.7 to 5.2 billion, that will into this year as we have been flagging for a number of years that in 2018 we are going to start two projects and this year we are going to be spending as Ian mentioned ZAR600 million. The market on the three bases we believe will be in deficit again, platinum probably in a small surplus, rhodium imbalance with palladium in a strong deficit. Of course, the big thing for us at the moment is of course the risk of the strengthening rand.

So, to summarize today's presentation we have highlighted that we have delivered on our commitment. Since 2012, we now have a repositioned portfolio, industry leading cost control and improved earnings, a strong balance sheet, and cash flow generation. All of hard work has over the years has enabled us today to announce that we reintroduced the dividend. And then my final message is to thank my executive team and every single employee at Anglo American Platinum for the incredible work over the last few years.

Thank you very much. And we are now available to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Gerhard Engelbrecht

Good morning, Chris. Gerhard Engelbrecht, Macquarie. I have got three questions if I may. I guess the first one is how long you can sustain 460,000 ounces at Mogalakwena at the current CapEx levels? And secondly, you're talking about unit costs before stockpile re-measurements of about 20,400, and you're guiding costs lower than that on probably flat to lower volumes. So what are the costs levers that you -- it kind of sounds like absolute costs with income, total costs are coming down? What are the levers that you're putting to achieve that? And then lastly, you've spent a lot of money already on Twickenham and are you starting to talk about Der Brochen? How do those projects compare in your -- I mean, I guess in your capital allocation thoughts?

Chris Griffith

We can ask Dean, how longer he thinks he can maintain 460. Look, remember the journey that we came from, we said that we would increase production from 300 to 360. and then we said look, we might be able to with about ZAR2 billion to ZAR3 billion worth of capital be able to take us to 420, now we have got to 420 and way beyond that without spending any of that capital and that's work by Dean and the Mogalakwena team. So last year we absolutely had very little disruption, we certainly had win from behind, and we've only got about half of that 15,000 ounces that we said that would come from those ZAR300 million capital, we are spending.

So, there might be a little bit of upside, we do need some win from behind if we're going to see any improvement, but I think overall we look rather in a few years after, we think that there is still more than can be done with improving recoveries, there is some projects that we are working on with the Anglo group technical systems to see how, we can improve costs and how we can improve productivity, how can we squeeze more through the plant.

So, I think rather than connect to a single year, I think we still think that we can do a little bit more at Mogalakwena, it may just take some years to go. And the fact is that we didn't have any headwinds, so life didn't can really happen to us, and life is a [indiscernible] happening to you, so stuff happens. But I think -- and that's a long way of saying, I think there's still a bit more to come whether or not we'll see some of that in 2017 and not I guess it will depend on how things go, but we do have longer term more plans to get more through the existing plant capacity, at Mogalakwena. Do you want to pick up the cost?

Dean Pelser

Sure, as you noted, our unit cost guidance is 2% to 5% up year-on-year that does reflect the benefit and particularly of two things. One is continuing to advance to Amandelbult to turnaround project, which over the period is expected to reduce our all-in sustaining cost by quarter, together with the fact that we will further capitalized another ZAR1.3 billion to ZAR1.4 billion with of all ahead of the concentrator at Mogalakwena and that’s around ZAR1,000 an ounce.

I think just the Twickenham versus Der Brochen. Look, we’re doing the projects studies at Der Brochen and we quite far advanced as we continue to look for how we can make that at a very different mine. At this point in time, it looks like a better option than our Twickenham operation. And so, if we were to pull that trigger, if that was the next project to go, it will probably go ahead of Twickenham.

But at the same time at the Twickenham mine, we’ve got in the R&D section of that mine, quite a lot of work underway because we’ve already said we want Twickenham as a conventional mine anymore. We’ve redesigned that mines that are can be, if it started up tomorrow, can be a trackless mechanized mine. And the work that the guys are doing at the mine is really focused on low profile trackless mechanized equipment. And that may change the game at Twickenham, but as it stands now, I think that Der Brochen is likely to go ahead of that.

Whether or not Der Brochen is the next project to go in our portfolio of course all depends on the projects studies, if we’re doing at the moment as to whether or not Mogalakwena or Der Brochen goes ahead first. I think it’s unlikely that we’ll have two major projects going ahead in this environment all at one. But, I think we’ve being reiterating through the course of the interview this morning, is a fact that we still, we haven’t taken the foothold to the gas, and all of the sudden now we just want to expand in so many of expansion. We said, we’ve always said two important messages.

Firstly is, we have to get our balance sheet into a position where we can fund expansion, now we’ve done that. The second key message we’ve been talking about is that the market must want the extra metal. So, our portfolio is in the lowest half of the cross curve. It will be difficult to see in time why we wouldn’t pull the trigger on each one of those projects. But in what shape or format that goes ahead and in what timing, I guess the projects studies that are underway will determine that.

Chris Nicholson

It's Chris Nicholson from RMB Morgan Stanley. And two questions. So, the first question is really around the Rustenburg material. It looks like there is a probability that you won’t be processing that you won't be processing that Sibanye Rustenburg material post 2021. Would you see that as a risk in terms of an overheard structural cost that had to be absorbed by the rest of the production base? Or is that actually an opportunity and that is frees up concentrated capacity, maybe a little bit around how you’re thinking about that? Or as quite not concentrated basement or I guess in particular? The second question is just to go back to this unit cost. If I understand what’s changed that is now reasonable probability that you actually be able to use those stockpiles within five years, if I read the note correctly. So, these are costs that are capitalizing now. Is that fair to say that those would actually then come back at some later points? Does that make sense? So, this is material that will come back. And then what would that mean for volumes?

Chris Griffith

Thanks, Chris. So, the Rustenburg material, so just to remind everyone that, that Sibanye has to give us notice on the 1st of January 2019, so they can’t give us notice in this period. So in 2019, they have to give us two years notice. So from three years out, they could make an election to take that material out of our, that is currently coming to us from Rustenburg that could make an election for that material goes, if the deal goes through to their London operation. That pretty much tides into the kind of timeframe that we are thinking about. So let's say it's another two years of studies '18 and '19 that's why it took us and that's why we made a decision from Mogalakwena to go ahead.

The next year we would need that capacity in our processing and if that was '20 and '21, you can see that's the two years that we need to pretty much build that concentrator. So, it ties in actually very, very nicely with the timeframe, so we'd see that much more as an opportunity rather than a threat. And -- but at the same time, if that doesn’t go ahead and we don’t get notice for that material to go up, we are thinking about what are the opportunities they might be in it in it's a bit early for us to talk about that now, but we still don’t want that to be a constraint on potential for the extension of the Mogalakwena, But the time frame actually works out quite nicely for us, if that looks to be hard to played-off.

Ian Botha

If it is an opportunity, what you do as you take Rustenburg which in 2016 was earning a 2% margin, Now, it is earning a 9% margin on top you've displayed that and you can substitute that with material for example from the Mogalakwena almost earning a 50% margin. On your second question you are absolutely right. These costs do come back, but in a flat volume environment. Just by way of background, what is happened is in the past, we have mind for a consistent strip ratio at Mogalakwena in order to ensure consistent use of our installed capacity. And that meant that we've had the build-up off all stockpile ahead of the concentration because we haven't had enough concentration capacity.

Because that we haven't had a plan to go able to reduce those stockpiles, we haven't capitalized anything all of those cost to extend as they were incurred. Now that we have demonstrated the new mining strategy at Mogalakwena with the steeper pits work angles. What that is done is, it is brought forward some of the ore that we would have been mining in 2021, 2022 into the earlier year. So we can now see a product to use that all therefore we capitalize it and then as we saw it to draw down and the stock hauls in future periods in a flat volume environment we experience it.

Chris Griffith

Importantly, I think it was only of the material that we are increasing volumes from now. It's not any backlog material as we are capitalizing.

Ian Botha

And Chris, that's still only around 50% of the economic or at Mogalakwena, so we've capitalized about 5.2 million tons of the total or aboveground of 18.8.

Emma Chapman

Shall we see if there are any questions on the right?

Unidentified Company Representative

Are there any questions on the conference call?

Operator

Yes, we do have three questions so far. First question is from James Bell from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

James Bell

At the end of the year, you look very comfortable, arguably quite conservative of 0.2 times net debt-to-EBITDA, obviously you've got very significant liquidity. I just wonder how we should think about gearing going forward. Is there a potential for the increasing dividends, if we were to have access cash of that little?

Chris Griffith

So, our first priority has been on restoring the balance sheet strength. And we see at as a key competitive advantage and you can see that, this was our rewarding balance sheet strength. And at a 0.2 times net debt EBITDA, clearly we have got a strong balance sheet. We have also seen the underlying cash flow and improved. We have confidence in the cash generation. We are comfortable with where the balance sheet is and we are now moving to a stage where we look at discretion in capital options either advancing incremental dividends to shareholders about the base dividend or investing in right now low CapEx fast payback projects that extract really near term value would want studies on the growth optionality at Mogalakwena and at Der Brochen.

James Bell

Okay. And just if you [would be] willing to give a targeted gearing ratio going forward or is it more [indiscernible] in terms of project cash flow to be in the line operations?

Chris Griffith

James, I think that we are comfortable with where we are at the moment, so we defined a ambition through the cycle of keeping our net debt to EBITDA below one and clearly we are comfortably below that, where we to see a market through the strengthening of our balance sheet we are comfortable with that.

Operator

Next question is from Myles Allsop of UBS. Please go ahead.

Myles Allsop

A couple of questions, first of all on the [indiscernible] constrained by the base metal refinery [indiscernible] if you want to expand Mogalakwena. And then definitely just on the palladium to platinum substitution, I guess you're seeing any countable examples here OEM and switching or getting optionality to search in terms of how demand looks, medium term?

Chris Griffith

I think the expansion size is that’s exactly what is being studied at the moment and what the potential option would be. So, let's start with Mogalakwena, there is a range even if we duplicated the current north concentrator, which is our newest and biggest concentrator and that 7.2 million tons per annum. And we are looking that probably three or four different module sizes. We are also looking at can you modernize them so that you spend less capital upfront and you have the smaller volume and then you start building those in modules going forward to about manage your capital, and being able to manage what the market wants.

So there is a whole range of different options. So, it's very difficult for me to say at the moment but it does look like the very early stages that a replication of Mogalakwena north concentrator probably, it was certainly something that is being strongly considered. The Bokoni would really be a potentially the same size of Mototolo, so it could be -- because it can be both the replacement in ton or it could be replacement and expansion option or it could be just a doubling of expansion. So again you can see that there is a number of options that we busy investigating.

And again as I mentioned earlier in our presentation that the focus is on how we do get the best value for the company, not just how much how big difference wise anything. So that will be the focus. And we haven’t seen any platinum into palladium substitution yet and I think we would need to see as we've said before we need to see prices higher for longer before we actually saw some of that happening. And our team we've got quite a good insight to what this could look like, and I believe that this will probably take 12 to 24 months, probably in the region of 18 months before if we saw prices substantially at a premium to platinum it'll take a good 18 to 24 months before you saw that actually happening.

Myles Allsop

And it seems base metal refinery is a key constraint for Mogalakwena now?

Chris Griffith

And so, actually not, I mean it's -- nothing is the biggest constraint, Mogalakwena produces low grade concentrate, as that takes up a lot of capacity, the thing about our base metal capacity we will breach the base metal capacity with the new extension, but you can toll base metals up, very difficult to toll up smelting of our concentrate, there is no smelters that run at the kind of temperatures that PGM smelters run at, so we've got to manage our smelting capacity rather than the base metal capacity, base metals if we breach as we will, with the next expansion we can toll that material up, and we've got sufficient capacity in our precious metal refining.

Operator

Thank you. The last question on the line is from Johann Steyn of Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Johann Steyn

Just with reference to Slide 36, you show the supply side and expectation after 2024 and just of interest is that -- does that include the recently announced joint venture between Norilsk and Russian Platinum, in which they say that they can produce up to 3 million ounces of PGMs in the next seven or eight years?

Chris Nicholson

So, and it does incorporate the Russian projects, but it incorporate those projects post 2025 in our forecast, so we see that Norilsk is likely to stagger those projects given the capital intensity of those projects, given the processing capacity and the infrastructure constraints, so we have a very little coming through from those three projects and before 2025. And as you know at that stage, the market is looking for material.

Martin Creamer

Martin Creamer from Mining Weekly on, I'd just like some sort of updates on your modernization program? And also you mentioned that hydrogen infrastructure was the biggest constraint to fuel cells, do you see any improvement in the building of hydrogen infrastructure?

Ian Botha

So, there's a number of very exciting things that continue to happen on the modernization program, and I think the biggest piece that many of you'll note the work that we're doing at Twickenham and everything there from low profile bord and pillar mechanized mining with some very interesting fleets now being developed, with probably on I don't know Gordon mark 6 or Mark 7 of that low profile suite, but it's starting to look very exciting, we have got further technology that is much more way up and that's hard rock cutting of PGM material, many of those we've spoken about before.

But we've seen some really good progress over the last while and we think that we are very-very close to been able to be -- to deploy some of that technology, not just the cutting but certainly the low profile making us equipment. We think is coming and we’re very excited about and that’s one of the things that we’re thinking about for the – 15 east dropdown area is to actually now deploy even though it’s a mining environment, actually deploy some of that work that we’ve working on. So, what we’ve been trying to do is say the next generation of the expansion at a --, we don’t want to be conventional mining and it’s must incorporate now many of the things that we’ve been working on for many years.

So, then at the same time Dean and the team will be doing a lot of work on more immediate shorter-term solutions to improving productivity improving safety, lots of the exciting things happening in particular book where we’ve got different drilling technology, different mix and it’s different exposures. So, lots of modernization of the existing practices, although those are not revolutionary but we do see those as improving both the productivity and improving safety at the same time in refining business, there is lots of work that’s happening, we’re testing with group TNS.

We testing things like different crushing and milling technologies, we’re looking at opportunities with so team. So, there is some really exciting things, but not just things do we testing, we’re actually looking to push forward some of those not for implementation into our mining. This year, we’re already meeting to we’re going to pushing ahead some of the -- of the technology advances that are model book and we’re looking to see how we can fast track the steady work to get the new technology into the dropdown of 15 East, because that’s ultimately going to be a solution in the middle lot area as book and next generation of big expansion at book.

And we want that to be mechanized, modernize mining and not old style conventional mining. Hybrid infrastructure, I think has been rolled up quite strongly. Andrew, do you want to talk about some of that, I mean there is some really exciting things. So, Andrew has been sitting here and I think we can make work as many of those. Thanks Andrew.

Andrew Hinkly

Yes, thanks Ian. Certainly, the high infrastructure particularly re-fuelling stations is critical to broader rollout of fuel cells. What we’re seeing this year is steady progress across the traditional markets Japan, U.S. and Western Europe. What’s been most pleasing to see is the adoption of fuel cell forklift trucks in the U.S. markets and the investment of both Amazon and Wal-Mart into high infrastructure so separate few customers delivery market. So, that’s all being very positive in a traditional market, what’s being dramatic however is the increasing hydrogen interest and infrastructure investments in China. So, we now see the prospect to more hydrogen re-fuelling station in the next three years in China than the rest of the world combine. So, it’s been a quite a dramatic year driven largely by what’s happening in China.

Emma Chapman

I just have a couple of questions or -- sorry, Leroy, do you want to ask question on Mogalakwena to us.

Leroy Mnguni

Leroy Mnguni from Standard Bank. You obviously have tailwinds at Mogalakwena from reduced stripping ratio and then increasing in grades. Do you expect that to continue into the near-term? And what do you -- how do you foresee that changing over the medium-term?

Chris Griffith

So we've had a reduced stripping ratio, remember what Ian was, so that's and we've also I think spoken about this before. That we would be seeking to skipping-up the pit walls as a result of a whole range of improved blasting technologies, exploder technologies and much smarter mining, so we've been able to do that and over the course of the last two years Dean and his team have been able to be very successful of that. One of the downsize and that it's actually brought for the lot of the ore much earlier on so we've been exposing ore in a very-very healthy position for us at Mogalakwena and there is no reason to believe that we can't continue that work.

They ultimately I think for the next 15 years we've guided this our stripping ratio will be five and we spoke it can get the last way to think about the business in the short-term that will be the case, but remain over the next couple of years beyond that Ian mentioned that we are going to be gaining it in areas where we are stripping much more ways to getting very little ore from that. So back to keep thinking, we can't forever keep the stripping ratio at 3.9 at some point in time there are ways above the all body it must be moved.

And for the next 15 years, we continue to think about the business as the stripping ratio of five, but in the next three years you will have the lower stripping ratio than that and then for a couple of years we are going to have a very high stripping ratio but on eligible average after the debt period. I think grades we are in a higher grade areas we mind more from ore from swaps in the inputs that while you get to the benefit of slightly higher grades we get less recovery from that particular ore, so net-net for the amount of all that we are mining it will be at about the same amount of the ounces, so even if you see the grade increasing it’s not necessarily means that we will get more ounces over the mine as a result. Anything you want to add Ian?

Ian Botha

Thanks for the question and thanks for the response Chris. Just to reiterate so we've always designed and stand around five over the last couple of years before a mine that we've seen fluctuations between the three and five and but on average we did have a better year last year coming that just over 3.5, pretty much the same plan moving forward in the short-term due to respond to the second part of the question.

Chris dealt with the grade question quite succinctly and that's what it is making up the larger portion of the low fleet as we move through in cycle through our pits that we build the mining. So the content that the most who will enjoy it will be higher but the recovery is that the area where we continue to pursue the work and the team is doing some exciting stuff in that area in particular.

Now just to be mindful of the stripping ratio as Chris pointed out that will increase into the medium term and the way in which we've now designed to pits for the seeking up to walls you heard Ian speak the stock piling of all. So in the years in which we do strip more ways although the stripping ratio is higher we would have the all available for us through those need periods. Thank you.

Emma Chapman

I'll just take a couple of questions that have comes through the website. So, the first question is from Anton Hugo [ph] who has asked. Given the success of the Amandelbult chrome plant, do you have other UG2 resources or tailing from which you could extract the chrome?

Chris Griffith

And one is -- so the answer is yes, at Modikwa we’ll be working ourselves and our partners on at Modikwa looking it to how we can also introduce the chrome plant at that operation. And so that’s the answer to that first, the answer is yes, but only at Modikwa.

Emma Chapman

And I've got one other question, which is from Kieran Daly at UBS who asked.

Kieran Daly

Have you got any comments on the agreement between the chamber and the presidency to suspend the review of mining charter three and start discussions, any idea on the timeframe?

Chris Griffith

I think we welcome and both -- so we both welcome and support the announcement that we made yesterday from both the chamber of mine and the presidency. So you would have seen -- first of all you would have seen the first over chose to the mining industry coming from [Ben] get to the president and of course that’s sir Davos. But they more recently at the states of national addressed on Friday where there were two important messages the one was that the mining industry can be a significant contributor to the economy of this country and we need to look after that stimulate it and grow it.

And the second key message is that it is not helpful or healthy for the government to be at odds with the mining industry. And around both of those he says he wants to do something about this. So that was very positive from the states of the nation addressed and then over the weekend it was already very, very quick reaction to that and with the presidency reaching out to the chamber of mine over the course of the weekend to -- and really the request was let's put the -- lets postpone the review of the mining charter create space for the both industry and government and other stakeholders to work together to be able to come up with a solution and so we are very pleased to that development and so over the course of the weekend we reached out to both the unions and to the judiciary, and we have been able to do that and to put aside and postpone, so we are not giving up those [rough] but we are just postponing the review of the charters but really what we want to do is develop a new mining charter.

We are now creating the space to do that. So that’s a very, very important step forward for the mining industry and we think it takes us up to actually go and develop the mining charterer that actually we should have develop a number of years ago. We don’t know the timing because really this is only happened over the course of the weekend but you can imagine with the many different stakeholders to come up with the mining charter I think you could expect us to take three to six months but I'm -- I have got no particular mandate so I can guess the time. It's just going to take some time to come up with it. But with a kind of results that the president has shown to really come on guys let's move quickly and lets come up with the mining charter that works for transformation in South Africa and also works for economic growth of South Africa, great messages and now we are actually are getting under of it. So I think there is no reason to believe that we can't do this in very short time.

Emma Chapman

Okay, I think we can close there.

Chris Griffith

Okay, well, thank you very much for your time today at our results presentation. Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.