Why Would Any Company Want GE's Industrial Gas Engine Problem?
by: Shock Exchange
Summary
Market chatter suggests GE wants to sell its industrial gas engine business.
GE Power Systems is in disarray. Why would anyone want to buy GE's problems?
A hung deal could hurt sentiment for GE.
GE's "core" business and "core" earnings are opaque. Sell GE.
GE CEO John Flannery
Per Reuters, General Electric (GE) is exploring the sale of its industrial gas engine business:
General Electric Co (GE.N) is exploring a sale of its industrial gas