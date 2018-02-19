Red Eléctrica's (RDEIY) CEO Juan Lasala Bernad on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCPK:RDEIY) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call February 18, 2018 4:30 AM ET

Juan Lasala Bernad

Good morning. Thank you very much for giving us the opportunity to present our financial year and year-end results and the progress for 2014- 2019 strategic plan. I’d like to welcome everyone joining in-person as well as those joining us via webcast. With me today is Teresa Quirós; the Company’s CFO. And in order to avoid interruption during the presentation, we will answer any question you may have at the end. We will review the 2017 results, which CFO will present. Then, I will discuss the progress of our 2014-2019 strategic plan, before including with an overview of the 2013 horizon and the energy transition currently underway.

I give the floor to Teresa Quirós

Teresa Quirós

Thank you, Juan for your kind introduction. Thank you very much and welcome. Once again, welcome to this presentation. As our CEO was just mentioning, I will review 2017 results. And the most important highlights reached over the course of the year.

The most significant fact and figures included following. Well, these should be year-end results, investments, sustainability and good governance. Let me start by addressing key highlights -- financial highlights. Net profit reached €670 million for 2017 and that’s 5.2% higher than the last year. This figure includes the 2.3% growth of EBITDA with respect to the previous year. In addition, regarding dividends, the board has proposed AGM to approve a dividend of EUR €0.9188 per share charge to 2017 profits. This dividend represents increase of 7% over that of the previous year, therefore, delivering our profitability commitments to shareholders. At year-end, net financial debt reached €4.792 billion, closing the financial year with high solvency ratios.

We will also address investments. I’d like to start by saying that total investments for 2017 reached €510.2 million of which €412 million were allocated to development of the national transmission grid, that figure exceeded last year’s allocation [indiscernible] by 3.3%. Again, regarding investments, the another projects which are key to the Company and I would like to address them in this presentation.

First of all, the Spain-France electrical interconnection through the key, Biscay. It’s very important for Spain grid. This interconnection -- regarding this interconnection we have started the process complying with of course EU requirements. This new link will have total length of 370 kilometers and will strengthen the interconnection with France as well as the rest of Iberian peninsula connection with Europe. It will improve security and ensure supply. It will increase officially above electricity grids and it will enable the further integration of renewables.

Let’s address Latin American investments, let’s start with Chile. The TEN company 50% owned by Red Eléctrica Group commissioned the Mejillones-Cardones line, with 500 volts of [indiscernible] lengths. This is crucial to the country because for the first time, it will connect to us northern system, the SING, and the central system. This new infrastructure represents a total investment of $800 million. Moreover, in June, Red Eléctrica Chile in consortium Cobra 70-30 split, was awarded the contract to execute and subsequently operate 258 kilometer lines and 220 kilowatts substation of the Chile’s Northern Electrical System. Total investment is $96 million and the timeline is two-year period -- four years for the lines.

Let’s look are Peru, in December -- for December, Red Eléctrica was awarded the Tintaya-Azángaro transmission. This new line will extend around 128 kilometers through the top of the country representing an investment of $55 million. The construction deadline is 40 months, it’s for a 30 year period which is extended for Peru. In January last year Red Eléctrica International acquired 45% shares of Redesur, holding company in Southern Peru. And after this acquisition REI now owns 100% of this company.

Let’s the significant events. Last January, the company received the Golden Class distinction from RobecoSAM which acknowledges companies with best practices and corporate responsibility. In addition, Red Eléctrica obtained 173 gold distinction and was the only company from the utilities industry to achieve that. It underscores Red Eléctrica’s commitment to sustainability as a key to in achieving its long-term objective, linked to its business strategy.

Last September, Dow Jones Sustainability Index was published, the DJSI, Red Eléctrica occupied the top five in the utility sector obtaining a total score of 93 points. The ranking also made the company specific sector leader which includes electricity, gas and water sectors. This recognition underlines Red Eléctrica Group’s commitment to synergy and its direct contribution to the achievement of overall -- and being a corporate social committed company.

But there’s more. In December we transformed our 800 million syndicated loan that was signed into sustainable financing, a green financing, nobody know in the market. By having this opportunity of the first syndicate signed in the sector, and we are very proud of this transaction because it is the first green financing signed in the industry. The terms and conditions are linked to evolution performance of environmental, social and corporate governance parameters in accordance with the rating from the sustainability agency, in our case it’s Vigeo Eiris.

Lastly, the company received the Ethical Boardroom Corporate Governance Award in recognition of best practices in corporate governance.

Let us now review the key figures on our income statement. On this I’d like to address the main figures. Revenues reached 1.941 billion euros. That’s 0.5% more than 2016. As you probably know that this figure includes the remuneration of transmission in Spain which includes the commissioning of 2016. It also includes revenues associated to telecommunications services totaling 86.5 million euros, regulated income related to system operation of 56 million euros, earnings from transmission activity abroad reached 19.6 million euros.

EBITDA for the company totaled 1.5 billion euros, up 2.3% from the previous year. EBITDA performance which as I pointed dependent upon operating costs, specifically supply cost and other operating expenses, registering an uptake of 1.8% vis-à-vis previous year. There are two factors need to be brought in mind due to this increased factor. First of all, the IFRIC 12 application and associated with similar kind. So both effects, both these impact. The EBITDA reflecting -- making application of appropriate operating cost, the actual -- the operating cost is actually 3% down vis-à-vis ‘16. And approximately 670 million euros up 5.2%.

And once again I would like to highlight that in 2017 we invested 510 million euros. Although this figure is lower than that of last year. It is important to remember that 2016 included disbursement of 50% of the acquisition of capital of Chilean company TEN. Excluding this investment, total investment for 2017 rate exceeds that of 2016 by 50%. We already mentioned investment in national transmission grid which is 411.8 million euros or 2% -- 3% up higher than 2016.

Net debt for year end, yearend was [4.792 million] euros. Strong cash flow generation was mainly attributable to improved results and enabled the company to make investment payments of over 400 million euros and paid 463 million in dividends, while maintaining the Group’s financial debt at levels similar or slightly below the previous year.

As we’ve mentioned the operating [indiscernible] from the previous year. Average cost for debt 2.78%, 89% of debt is at fixed rate to maturity [indiscernible] only 3% of the debt was linked to the dollar event.

We have a solid financial finish and strong liquidity so we can say that our structure and feasible to the financial implementation of our strategic plan. The company has good solvency ratios with and EBITDA-to-interest ratio that has improved significantly compared to previous year reaching 10.3 times and FFO-to-debt ratio of 25%.

Turning now to debt structure by instruments, we can confirm that our debt is well diversified. As for long-term maturity schedule over the coming years, in February, the €600 million bond issue will mature in February and the next four years will cover by [indiscernible] than €2.2 billion.

I don’t know other [indiscernible] I wanted to highlight, first is a bond issuance in the Europe market by €400 million with a nine year maturity and the cost slightly above 1%. The transformation as indicated as I mentioned earlier into green financing where the interest rate of course is linked to good governance, interest rate, social environmental factors and we also had the 25 year trust from European investment bank which was obtained at a very competitive price. Finally in 2020 the rating agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor’s issued federal reports about the company. Fitch maintained its A rating for Red Eléctrica with a stable outlook or Standard & Poor’s maintained an A minus rating for the company again with a stable outlook.

And with that, I give the floor to our CEO. Thank you very much for your time.

Juan Lasala Bernad

Now, briefly, I’d like to refer to the progress of the strategic plan over the last four years. We have continued to make progress on the path toward our strategic plan. We’ve already invested 60% of the investment plan in consolidated activities investments in the domestic transmission network and fiber optic networks. We have announced 77% in new investment activities which includes investments made and commitment in storage and in new electricity transmission opportunities in stable markets that are offers suitable returns. The strategic plan for ‘14-’19 includes an ambitious investment plans with approximately €4.6 billion, almost 3.5 will be allocated to the transmission network in the Spain in fiber optics and 1 billion to energy storage facilities and international businesses. During this period situations have come up that make compliance with the plan a bit difficult, which may result in some slippage in execution of the remaining investments. Nonetheless, we continue to work to achieve our goals.

Operationally, we’ve achieved significant efficiencies through cost controls and minimization following the review of the operation and maintenance policies and the procurement and construction criteria. The more demanding operating maintenance unit costs approved in late 2015 doesn’t take a greater effort to review the aforementioned policies while at the same time maintaining our quality standards in construction and operations. These goals were achieved by maintaining a net debt EBITDA solvency ratio of roughly 3.5 times, which make it possible as to retain -- which allow us to retain a credit rating above the sovereign rating, which is key for a Company whose remuneration is linked to the evolution of the Spanish 10-year bond.

In addition, the last three years, the earnings per share growth trajectory has exceeded 6% on average. And we have fulfilled our commitment to the market to payout a dividend per share that grows 7% per year during that period. In recent years, we’ve achieved important milestones in our plan approving the 2015-’20 energy plan developing links to international interconnections and the Mallorca-Ibiza interconnection, obtaining the right of use to use the added fiber optic network expanding the business base in Peru and Chile and initiating investments in the storage facilities in the Canaries. In the coming years, we expect the level of investment in this Spanish transmission grid will exceed that of previous years, although we are still trying to reach cruising speed after the delay that postponed approval of the national infrastructure plan. We will later review the main projects within this plan.

In addition, as you know, part of our investment efforts will be concentrated in other markets, mainly Latin America. We’ve been present in Peru since 1999 and in Chile since January 2016. Red Eléctrica Group remains active in the search for new business opportunities, primarily in the field of electricity transmission with stable regulation and adequate returns, notably the supply is to Chile and Peru where the Group operates and where our plan is to expand the network in the coming years, including a Peru-Chile interconnection, as a potential investment. During this period, we initiate investment in energy storage in the island of Gran Canaria. However, due to the reforms of the project, we estimate investments will be delayed until 2020-2025. It should be noted however, as indicated above that the good progress in our international investment plan would partially offset the delay of our investment in storage.

Looking at the domestic transmission grid, we can see on the map and in blue, the main investments in which actions have been undertaken in the period 2014-2017 and those that are awaiting execution indicated in red. As mentioned earlier, investment in the transmission network has phased complex issues that are impacting on the 2019 investment targets. The deferral in the approval of the 2015-2020 plan, delay in the procedures to obtain the administrative authorizations for the projects and greater social and environment sensitivity and awareness are amongst the factors hindering investment in the Spanish transmission grid. Although, roughly 10% of our plans are affected by this despite of the challenging business environment in which we find ourselves, we are working hard to fulfill most of the commitments vis-à-vis the market moving up certain actions that will allow us to offset the potential delay of some investments.

Turning to the business of managing fiber optic network. The Company has a long track record dating back to 1989 and then we started to sell the surplus network in 1997. So we have more than 20 years experience. In tough times, Red Eléctrica has accumulated extensive experience and expertise in the management and use of fiber networks. We have a consolidated customer base there.

As you all know in 2014, we analyzed the process of scientific and commercial use of the ADIF fiber optic network for a period of 20 years in an amount €434 million, after receiving authorization of the Spanish antitrust authority, the CNMC, and the acceptance of nearly all of ADIF customers to transferring the existing contracts in Red Eléctrica. After this transfer, we became the benchmark neutral operator of fiber optic networks in Spain by guaranteeing all operators access to our infrastructure that; we have 49% share in the dark fiber rental market. In addition, our business’s dependence on that of our customers focusing solely on the use dark of fiber optics.

In 2017 revenues associated with the provision of the communications services reached €86.5 million with an EBITDA margin of roughly 70%. This result exceeds the initial estimate of the activities business plan.

The business of managing the infrastructure of fiber optic network service hold of the ADIF tender and our assisting business is now a long-term priority for the Group.

Red Eléctrica has great discipline when allocating capital internationally focusing on markets that meet our investment criteria, i.e. markets with stable and predictable income that offers suitable returns in loan rates context in recent years we’ve invested more than €800 million in overseas passage mainly in Peru and Chile this countries I mean where the company has a permanent strategy where Red Eléctrica international presence in Latin America has further strengthened in 2017 as we heard before with implementation of the Mejillones-Cardones line in Chile that links up the two systems in Chile in the North and in the South and that were interconnected before so we’re now one of the main players basically a potential Peru and Chile interconnection we know that investment remains national businesses is subject to major challenges but our positioning in both countries provides us with their competitive advantage in a good studying of point future tenders are strategy we’ve obviously around and ongoing progress of management efficiency and more over as you already know other remuneration framework it is important to lien and in depth understanding on the efficiency issues while maintaining adequate quality enables. Our main priorities areas are efficiency in engineering and construction processes with facilities by optimizing their design managing supplies and making it easy in terms of quality and looking for efficiencies throughout the entire process.

We are adapting our maintenance policies and undergoing about organizational restructuring to minimize costs based on austerity criteria and others this practices in combination with all the criteria’s have just an ability and efficiency in the developed modern activities are linking wages to the companies goals enabled us to reach in 2017 and EBITDA margin of 78% it is our intention to maintain these efficiencies by meeting our goals of improving EBITDA margin by at least 200 basis points.

Shown financial management by optimizing capital cost since taken advantage of current interest rates and a diversified financial structure will allow us to secure additional increases in target always we will contribute to a compound annual growth rate of 5% to 6% during this period as it has before. In the period 2014 and 2017 we’ve distributed €3.33 per share in compliance with our dividend policy it is our priority to offer attractive returns to our shareholders with the best possible combination of corporate growth and remunerations or a dividend payout to conclude my presentation I would like to briefly reflect on the company’s challenges vis-à-vis to 2013 horizon and as you all know in 2014 the European council agreed on the 2030 decline of energy frameworks with the European union establishing and ambitious internal target which is applicable to the whole of the economy of reducing green hovered gases by at least 40% by the year 2013. The Paris agreement confirmed this approach.

In late 2016, a new package of measures was presented the winter package with proposals concerning internal market rules on the design of the electricity market, the agency for the corporation of energy regulators the governance on the current energy union renewable and energy efficiency is shifting of the further commitments assumed in the international and European labor required thing to salary for the first time a regulatory framework with the force of law that reflects the medium and long-term targets for reducing green house gases. This framework will provide a solid legal backing for energy planning and facilitate the achievement of these goals in 2017 a committee of experts was set up to prepare a report on the different scenarios of energy concession ensuring the competitiveness of the economy, economic growth, job creation and environmental sustainability. The electricity system will play a key role in energy, a transition cutting our dependence on fossil fuels will prompt the electrification demand which must be a accompanied by the developing of emission free power generation, storage, and the active management of demand, electrification efforts would play a key role in this new context. Red Eléctrica will play central role in the energy transitioning spend, the increase of our international interconnection level will play a critical role. It is currently less than 3% far from the 10% target that’s for 2020 the new electricity link through the [indiscernible] [102] kilometers in length, 280 under water, we have spent that interconnection by improving security and ensuring supply, increasing the efficiency of both electricity systems and enabling further integration of renewable, double submarine, and underground link will be direct current, and will have a transmission capacity of two times, 1,000 megawatts, this project is currently in the consultation phase. Operation is expected to begin between 2014 and 2025.

In addition to reach an interconnection level of approximately 8,000 megawatts two further new projects will be required crossing the Pyrenees. In terms of interconnections, both in the Canaries and the Balearic island; new links will be necessary to reduce variable costs of generation and ensure supply in isolated systems interconnections in accommodation with the storage. Demand management, digitalization automation will facilitate this energy transmission, progress will only be possible with the support of a solitary network that sufficiently mesh, properly interconnected and equipped with the appropriate management mechanisms, this would require investments in the transmission grade until 2030, later than the historical average of the past 15 years.

Lastly to face such of these challenges, stability -- financial stability in this sector will be a key the reform of the sector in 2013 made it possible really enforce and clarify the principles and criteria for regulated activities for the remuneration of regulated activities and provided greater comparison capability where the remuneration systems in the European TSOs which helps clear transmission activities in a more stable and predictable environment. The stability -- this stability as a suitable remuneration of the electricity networks are essential for the correct undertaking of heavily capital intensive activities, agents were hardly -- make long term investment decisions, there is no pure guarantee of return on these investments, with reasonable returns. To accelerate the transition to clean energy and maintain competitiveness in the Spain electricity rates should be a pure indication of price efficiency compatibility between the changing energy model, the maintenance of our competitiveness and economic and social development, requires this transmission to be undertaken at minimum costs for end consumers, which is why I mentioned is must because in order to minimize investments made while ensuring the fulfillment of those investments that are necessary to fulfill the aforementioned objectives among the measures to minimize costs in the system, there is an option of extended useful life of -- the shelf life of the generation facilities and network.

With this respect we should mention recognition of Red Eléctrica’s renovations and improvements to pre-1998 assets. The residual life of these assets should reflect a real physical conditions of the facilities, whether regulatory value of the assets reflecting the material and economic efforts undertaken to guarantee, the provision of services and the quality or -- and the guarantee of supply. In short, we’re faced with the challenge of addressing an energy transition where stability and commitment to long-term objective will be crucial, the climate change targets offers an opportunity to contribute to the employment to the creation of jobs, including the economy activity and the technology revolution of the country.

This concludes today’s presentation. Thank you very much for your time. I’m available to answer whatever question you might have.

Unidentified Analyst

On that last slide of your presentation, can you give us a bit more visibility on or more detail on a -- the question, my early question, what is that -- what will be the situation that extended life of the asset? The presentation was for 10-year period, I believe. And then, related to repex 16 -- 2015-2019 transitional five years. Can you give us more information in that regard, just to know -- more understanding on that process. The second question is, you mentioned or you spoke about the need to have adequate remuneration of all your assets to promote investments. There is the 2019 review period, which is that the relationship between the Spanish remuneration and Spanish bonds, where the payouts were low. Have you have any discussions with regulator? Do you have any or any news from the government, from the regulators? Thank you very much.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. Easy questions, thank you Daniel for questions. not an easy one. Anyway, on the regulatory field it’s difficult and there is always -- the question here, Red Eléctrica, nor myself are going to add anything, say will add more conflict to this process. And basically, we realize a principle which is hard work, dialogue always with our good overview, good vision of the -- obviously we’re keeping eye on regulation, but of course holding our shareholder interest. We have two areas here which are key and you mentioned that I clearly a lot of one of there is our two ones. One is the residual line and you’re quite right that is too stylish to it. One is far more price, the other first of all emerging 10 year period that’s the key point, but a minor one however. But we think we of it is.

Is there time to hear again, you’ve heard me saying that again and even perhaps even more boring, please state again entirely. Again, we keep working on this and there is always -- but the Netherland have been critical we’re working in different alternative and options, the report that regarding the commission, the ministry while then it feel comfortable without report to increasing this for life. And there is other alternative, one for example they’ve extending at these after 50 years of all assets that does need of all of those so that something offset. The other is to extend and there is discussion that have asset giving -- we’re talking about expense and pipeline we’ll not apply that offer to that grid and that could be an interesting another incentive to avoid further investments. For example, if I reach the useful regulatory life if I don’t reinvest or if I do invest I would generate by another financial large resistor maintenance depreciation and amortization. But, if I have an incentive and investing our product about part of a and if you can just because we don’t have it won’t be loading up more chances but over a bite and there is unfortunately we have not reached any specific agreement on this yet. But if I said, we’re open with open dialogue and certainly the companies during discussion with the guiding this subject again. We have to defend the shareholders interest we have kicked-off legal process because we think there was additional useful life’s are off the assets has to be taken to account and I hope off course we will have to go all the way to the end of legal process. Regarding repex, again we are making a lot of progress. This area is easier, because basically we are just trying to seeing what sort of type of repex that we take into account will be accepted as a position investment. I don’t think it’s benefitting significant. There will be some kind of repex types versus others, but basically what we’re doing is a substitution. So, we don’t really expect any major differences.

Regarding the fee, results significant controversy here And vis-à-vis controversy here what we say is the losses. That’s all we can say. And allow 2013 or rather looking 2017 of our electric distributive they have to came up where that is adequate return for the investment which have the calculated as the bound year and plus the spread as well the controversy there whether you can apply this formula directly or not results of opinion here or legal to [Indiscernible] I won’t to go into that field that what we are going to propose is a return to offer provide them adequate return and yield on the investment and they are really saying there has to be severance of reform the law that we are creating so that we heard to have in adequate remuneration and I think that has to override the use of this formula. But as not it’s suppose in our view it’s not where it will be implementing that off course but that’s what we need to do and before 28 of February we need to submit where about we are applying or requesting that spread that differential that has to be requested vis-à-vis making some of the future look after as far such as the interest variance, cost of financing, another investment that we conduct it for the time period and that’s exactly where we are to do.

I think that in our particularly the case it’s time to often your rates that the remunerations will go below at [650 to 350] whereas the bond deals are plus to 20% spread that will be the case in that case there is a change in return which is got some 50 to 55 in the worst scenario the average it would be about 5% or 4.75% for the following period that has off course benefits on the ramp but also on the way down and that’s what we have to do. We’ve also has feedback from the CNMC the regulator the government regulator in that adequate remuneration, we think it’s account our costs of the investments. So we need to look at is this costs are reasonable remuneration because if we look at the low yields and bonds perhaps we need to look at a higher end of the remuneration or high spread anyways we are going to look in all. We have independent consulting to addressing this. We know that some independent consultant is also working with the industry to carry out analysis that we will also submit despite of our report. As I said earlier and this is to summarize again a lot of hard work and trust our all the hard work our principals and the lowest price.

Unidentified Company Representative

Are there any questions, more questions from the floor?

Unidentified Analyst

I have some questions regarding the Hispasat transaction, which seems to be quite likely right considering [indiscernible]. So, is this contemplated as part of your strategic plan considering that very significantly as have been mentioned and what would be the strategic fit of this acquisition because synergies are not so clear?

Unidentified Company Representative

Well, then, I believe I’m the one who should answer this question as well. It’s my turn once again. Well, please allow me to keep it short and sweet. I need to be very careful because this operation this transaction is underway. We would rather talk about realities and guess what -- and of course takeover bid I wanted to be very careful and cautious. But answering your question it is contemplating in the plan not specifically, as I mentioned it was €3.6 billion and the plan for consolidated activities €3 billion as far as those transmission grid and €500 million for the fiber optic network plus the additional 1 billion for international investment and energy storage facilities. Of course time might change the things. You may exceed those figures or fall short but initially it is conception which is quite significant was not contemplated in the plan but every time when opportunities rises we will analyze it and we may accept it. So this is underway. It hasn’t yet been finalized. So there is not a lot we can say. However, we have shown our interest for those assets. We like the assets, we like the company, it’s something we have stated very clearly and the entire task authorities are aware of it.

So why do we like it, what’s the strategic fit. Well, in our opinion the assets can be used as fiber optics I mean of course basically they have nothing to do with fiber optics because satellites are there in the air but the customers are very similar as synergies will be ground transmission of the signal are potentially very interesting. And quite frankly, we believe that it is the best transmission point, multipoint asset that we have today. I mean, the best point-to-point telecom asset is fiber optic, of course but not so I want to actually it wouldn’t be proper I mean it be bit perhaps bearing to talk about and nonexistent transaction I mean negotiations started before the OCAs process because people are saying whether they were forced to buy or not, I mean we are under no obligation to buy or not to buy. Asset, I mean we have shown interest in these assets for more than 15 years since 2003 when Eléctrica analyzed the potential of audio visual observation that was then purchased by Abertis. There was a share by Hispasat but we considered them, we thought it was an interesting business.

What else can I say about this and this is important. The Board has not authorized any purchase or acquisition or the filing of any binding offer. We haven’t filed or presented or anything, we’ve just expressed our interest. We are interested, that’s very clear. We would have loved to be able to close that transaction and we are looking forward to being able to close that transaction because we would like to take on their synergies and glide on a new adventure. But of course there are also process, due diligence and all the things you need to do for such an acquisition. But that is something that we have always taken into account, something that we always respected. The duties of both parties and regulation [indiscernible] and the corresponding period. So, we think it’s easy, I mean we’re not going to rush. This transaction is not in reality, we don’t even have a binding offer on the table that we can make public very recently. So, that’s what I can say.

Unidentified Analyst

I just have a question, a follow-up on your investment plan and your strategic plan. Can you hear me now? I was asking about your investment plan as part of your strategic plan. You mentioned a slippage of around 10% of investment. Could you be more specific regarding what investment would be affected, I am mostly interested on those 3 billion you’ve mentioned, anything for slippage and this is delayed, what would be reasonable expect in the next few years for investment on this Spanish grid?

Juan Lasala Bernad

Well, that slippage would impact precisely that I mean the remaining part would be there. There are few investments in the strategic plan that will take place ahead in the following period. The 10% of those 3 billion. So there will be difference of some 300 million. But as I mentioned we continue to work very hard to prevent that slippage and make more progress in other projects to offset that potential slippage. So we’re talking about some 300 million, 10% of those 3 billion. And then Chira, Soria storage facilities investment amounting to 500 million, I believe the sizable percentage will be postponed, we’ll be investing €34 million before the end of the year. If this is a slippage because technically, I mean we have to change that is heart of quote circuit and turbine to have a true energy storage project and not a generation project that put has underway, it has inclination that we’ve had some delay, so there will be a slippage very clearly there, but of course international investments and as I mentioned in my presentation, I mean we’re now in a position to say that it would be 300 million more than for it seems that it would have offset part of the slippage with they have two more years to go to more than of international business opportunities to speed up our energy storage project and to feel that gap in Spanish investment.

Of course the acquisition that exceeded we wouldn’t have any slippage because it would be sizable enough to offset any potential gaps in our investment. Teresa, do you have anything to additional?

Teresa Quirós

Yes, we’ve mentioned such a slippage, so we are -- I would mean, I mean we’re accumulating investments or the next period, you know that there is a group of expert looking at this energy transition and the outlook is that, I mean the outlook for investments will be quite interesting after 2020, the world won’t end in 2020, it will continue. These investments are linked to specific projects, we’ve talked about the interconnection, the interconnection line with France, 1.8 billion more or less to be shared by Spain and Franc and of course we will a discount of subsidiary some there.

So eventually it’s more than €600 million to be paid in the next specific plan, in the annex of the current document, we contemplate new interconnection between the Venezuela and the Billerica Island and that would be a sizable investment. Exceeding most likely those €600 million we’ve mentioned and then other important interconnection link the amongst some Canarias Island, there is a possibility of interconnection with the deeper to the IMAX still our plans include a long list of potential investment still some €500 million to €600 million over the next period and could be reasonably expected. Even more or so as part of our investments contemplated for this period are slipped or brought forward to the next period.

Unidentified Company Representative

For the questions, then we’ll move on to, please come into our webcast. Sorry, we do have one actually. Please go ahead. All right. sorry, I apologize.

Unidentified Analyst

My question is regarding -- will you be just discussing regarding this particular plan. Do you have any idea as to a timeline calendar when we’ll have more visibility on these investments on this project specifically? And when you come to sort of that level investments are going to be commissioned also international investment and the other international opportunities in addition to once you’re ready carrying out organic or inorganic or any sort of attendance that you are considering in more detail, can you give us more visibility on that? Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. So you are talking about our 2026 plan? Sure. Well measuring or interested in having -- since talk at all more details this time because we get more visibility. But as you know we have a committee that’s working on energy transition. So conclusions of course will be drawn -- will be reached and those are by ‘24 plan, so we have to wait for that. Of course we do have some plans to work been pending, I think we’ll wait, we’re going to reach to conclusion of this have a proper develop 2026 plan. Indeed this can be a question mark here. We do have that annex for the planning. It appears that we may this or that but obviously when you have a plan and also the return whether implemented or not and when to find. And obviously that does produce a high level of uncertainty. So there are few months ahead of us for whether there will be lacking information, we have to wait for that to happen so we can have more visibility.

And as for international investments. Yes, naturally, we do have more initiatives inside, there’s opportunity, there’s anything [indiscernible] that is asset acquisition and also greenfield. There’s greenfield opportunities. We’re especially planning both in Chile considerable projects and some of them are being implemented this year, some are closer to a re-operate. So it might be interesting for us and others. But the Chile and Peru assets we always look at them very closely. But also the market as well because it seems that certain markets are going to get off slow down [Mexico] but there’s certain opportunities, there might be certain opportunities Mexico. There’s opportunities in many areas. But we do it all the opportunities in Peru and Chile and in fact in both countries there’s assets that are potential of scale and of course we will consider them accordingly.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. So, now, we will look at the questions from webcast. So some have already been answered. So, we won’t repeat them. Most of them are focused on regulatory issues. So, we’re being asked about how do see the impacts of potential cuts reduction of tax in 2019. Are there any opportunities that we -- how do we view that? How we offset that? It’s also been asked whether we comment on cost of the tariff, whether if there is a decrease in investment or that justifies decrease in revenues for the following regulatory period. Also being asked, another question is on 2020, if we had a regulatory return of 3% to 5% that is 10-year bond yield plus 200 basis points, where -- how or where would the investment of the company or how much would be investing? And also, would it be possible to establish a regulatory system where it would be possible link to the cost of capital? How do we view that, possibility?

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. I think, we both take on those questions. Okay, the first one, regarding the impact 2019 on tariffs. As of today, that does not appear likely -- not as of today -- the legal -- these type of initiatives have been stopped. So that does not appear possible and through the extent of all the way to 2020. There might be a change in the law that may suggest an adjustment in 2019. Well, if that was the case, I don’t know if we have to review and upgrade a plan, of course, we would immediately and we will report that. Of course, at present, I don’t see that happening -- I don’t see it possible.

Of everything that has been discussed regarding this initiative, what was really impacting us is, delay factor. That’s the only thing is impacting us in direct way. And it hasn’t limited impact. And it also depends on how they rework that calculation because one thing is to remove that factor -- the delay factor or take it to this factor of one year financing to do it against the average cost of the company rather as the other factor, the delay factor doesn’t really try to offset the return of the 18 months of the investment, what it does in fact is guarantee that the operators are being paid, the bond yield plus 200 points, because if there is way in those cash flows it has been pushed to the future -- pushed back, then the financial rate is not the bond yield plus the 200 point. It’s the bond yield plus 140. So if you push back all the flows, obviously ---- is impacted. So we’re not trying to refinance the commissioning to fund collection of the assets, but rather all the different receivables that we will have for the next 20 years. So we’re trying to correct this situation so that real return of investments produced will be the bond yield plus 200 points -- basis points.

But in my opinion, regarding the delay factors to have that withdrawn entirely, but do collect on time on when is due and remove that delay factor because it is going to add additional controversy, which is not good in my view then we need to collect when those payments are due, which is what should happen. Now that regarding 2019 cash, again -- again any changes like any Director should do or any Manager must do, we will report it immediately to the market. On the cost performance, the deficit, I’m not aware of any factors that would lead to attach deficit. I don’t have all the information, of course, of what’s happening in the market. It could be, or it might be, if any of those items in the tariffs are being questioned, then perhaps an adjustment will have to be made, but for us, we’re not aware of anything in that regard. There was a surplus last year, it was, I think $100 million surplus last year, and we’re not expecting any negative thing in the current scenario, most of the items are going to pay the amortize are during or actually starting off, from higher they are going down. In whether 2020 we’re going to be [indiscernible] 5%, while as adjusted discretion and if you’re not, we have that later affecting 50 basis points. So, they are well aside that we apply the bond yield plus 200 basis points. Obviously that bond yield could 1.5, it sort of year and a half, that we have sort of operation about rate where held. Now, is that the case even if that’s where the case the bond will be -- sorry on the bond yield this is the if I actually return will be --. And so far as 50% later as I said, that will give us average generation of our 5%, 4.75%, I think it was to be more specific.

With that impact on investments, as you know investments is compulsory from the grip point of view, we initially can do that. And we probably have to be cautious of showing that way whether value creation and that’s where we’re going to defend, we were to investment, where there is value creation, actually and we’re going to defend that. Naturally if the regulatory system take to cost of capital that make sense when the regulators has suggested back into 2015, [indiscernible] basis points it was probably looking at pretax work, where the cost of capital, there was loss but a combination of both was pretty good probably say approximately of work, a pre-tax work in 2018. But, that’s change now probably need to do the same, we need to find sensible we need for an adequate remuneration, and the adequate remuneration is whether the bond yield -- and we can consider in that upper end process now that report that need to attach to the expert report, we’ll can be to address that, of course. I think it does address all the questions. Back to you.

Unidentified Company Representative

Hi. So, the next question revolves around investments. We have a question about the potential delay of our investment, what are the reasons for that. Do we believe that the potential delay could have a negative impact on the regulator or on the upcoming regulatory revision?

Unidentified Company Representative

Well, the main reason accounting for that delay was the delay in the approval of 2015 to 2020 plan. It should have been approved almost three years before it was finally approved in late 2015. So, once the company has certainty and visibility regarding investment, of course we filed for high information and there was a delay there already. So it make sense to make have had this delay considering the circumstances and the regulators very much away of this. So, I don’t believe they’ll have a negative impact. We should all do our best to offset that delay by shipping those investments beyond 2019, it’s 15, 20. So, as we do things before 2020 this will fall into those scope of the existing plan. I mean, the delays are outside of our control. I mean we want to invest, it is our wish to invest. We got good returns of course but we don’t want to delay any investment. The delays, it’s because the reason is beyond our control. And going back to investments in the case of international interconnections, we have of course.

Do we believe the government could introduce competition in these projects similarly to what we see in the UK? Yes. The European directive is what it is, I mean it’s there. What our directives’ stipulates cannot be argued. It’s just transposed to the national legislation and the directive stipulates that there is room competition and direct guarantee equipment. In the way of this project we are the main developer, so this project is no longer -- I mean there is no possibility for competition in this project now.

Regarding what the legislation stage and the European directive, we’ve always been in favor of actual real competition. I mean we may have an interconnection with the owner, make money out of the contestant rates, i.e. the differences between two countries. This is not acceptable, another interconnection such as with Eléctrica, all that profit goes to or all that benefit goes to Spanish consumers. So it is unacceptable to have some interconnection under one regime and other interconnections under totally different one. If we have that regime or that money we’re returning to consumers 80 million in the first year of that interconnection, I mean we would get that money. But that wouldn’t make any sense for systems to be pinned for tax payers to be paying for a service provided by Red Eléctrica and Red Eléctrica to be paying the profits or the revenues of that interconnection. That’s a positive flow in a regulated environment. That flow should go to tax payers’ decisions.

We want to be infrastructure managers, I don’t want to be an agent and after an interconnection the European Union truly wants a single market they should make this very, very clear. Of course we have the merchant lines the liberalization of interconnections that could be used on a one-off basis. It some of the TCOs don’t have enough financial power to fund those investments and then an agent the company may [indiscernible]. But there is not story, but in the case of CNN France both TCOs have the muscle it takes to invest and also the rail to put all investments and they have tax payers’ assistance of course discounting investments on infrastructures.

The next question. Refer to the increasing importance of -- I mean what is the contribution at the end of a plan and obvious activities at the end of the period, interconnection I think she said, what about the expected cost of the debt at the end of the year? Are we considering some of that issue in 2018, are we going to issue any debt or regarding the 2019 horizon the TCO activity which is our main activity as you all know will continue to represent a very high percentage of all of our activities 92% to 93% and that communications will account for around 5% and the rest mostly into national activities, financial costs, but off course all of this in the present environment regarding the split between TCO Telecommunications and international activities. So regarding financial costs as we’ve stated before our funding is 90% and the long-term and at a fixed rate did interest rates go down of course till the down they go down or half they will be I mean there is ups and down it would be incorporated into our outlook so we’ve seen a 3% I mean we’ve seen that from 3% in 2016 we’ve gone down to 2.75; we believe that in 2018 and 2019 it will be around 2.5%, the rate.

Here is that 92-5-3 is the split we have today. We continue to invest in international activities and in other areas outside of the Spanish TSO scope. But we continue to invest in the TSO and we invest the sizeable amounts we’re we to invest in Hispasat or where we had to acquire something new of course, the percentage won’t change dramatically instead of 92-5-3, it could end up being 85-10-5; that’s a possibility. But as we continue to invest heavily on our traditional business that split will never undergo a remarkable or a huge change.

So, to conclude, we’ve received many questions regarding Hispasat. We’re asked about the strategic fate, I believe Juan has answered this question and other questions are quite detailed. So, we are not in a position to answer them now. So, are there any synergies with fiber optic networks is one of the questions we’ve received, I believe the other questions could be answered at a later date and not today.

Unidentified Company Representative

So, it is very difficult to address a deal that hasn’t been done because you’re giving a kip-off to someone that would be good, but synergy is sure, the businesses have synergies both in fiber optics, geographical synergies, with customers. Naturally synergies are there. One of the reasons -- one of the things that we’re assessing or evaluating, this is one of the reasons why we believe in the business itself, in the business and the Company.

I think with that we’ve answered the most of the questions. Any questions that you may have or the team, of course you are welcome to pass them on and the team will be available to respond any questions that haven’t been answered here in the room or for the webcast. Thank you very much again for joining us today and for all those who have joined the webcast. Thank you very much.

