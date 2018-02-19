“I can’t sleep” answered the nervous one.

“Why not?” asked the friend.

“I am carrying so much cotton that I can’t sleep thinking about. It is wearing me out. What can I do?”

“Sell down to the sleeping point,” answered the friend.

Last week was easy. All you had to do is have 100% conviction that the one week 12% drawdown was simply a blip or correction during a long-term bull market for stocks, which can never end because too many banks and investors will be made insolvent after a decade of cheap borrowing costs have created record debt.

The reason for the bounce last week, in my view, had a lot to do with volatility sellers (SVXY) taking advantage of huge option premiums. Never mind the fact that this strategy has proven to be faulty after the very fund which lost 95% of its value received $575MM of inflows (yes, inflows!). Buy the dip or die trying!

Most of these option sellers were not around 5 or 10 years ago and have never witnessed a full-fledged bear market until last Friday's implosion - why have an SEC if they are going to allow people to pile back into that chart!

What I remembered about bear markets came from trading for size in the fall of 2008. The markets dropped like a stone and were 100% correlated to one another. There was no place to hide except cash, treasuries, certain hedged strategies, and gold. The problem for volatility sellers is that they aren't exercising their strategy the way a pro would: Directly selling calls and puts on an index or preferably selling calendar call spreads or vertical call spreads on various index funds, like DDM, IVV, EEH, FWDD, HUSV, FEX, etc. Selling "vol bombs" while owning a higher strike call as a hedge makes a ton of sense right now, but selling puts here does not unless you are positive on the outlook.

For me, I'm a skeptical value investor and to me the landscape looks frightening, aside from the fact that Bitcoin has made the alternative of holding USD look equally risky. For me, gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) are decent stores of value when compared to cash under a mattress, unless Elon Musk starts mining space gold, and then all bets are off. Maybe that's why the government has given him so much capital. We are at a tough spot in markets today. We have too much debt, and our enemies are trading in our Treasury bonds for gold. So, it puts me in a bind morally to recommend gold as an investment, but not as much as recommending Bitcoin (OTCQX:GBTC) for whatever reason.

President's Day will be a welcomed respite from all of the madness in volatility land, but yes we know that option selling can be a rewarding profession provided it is not done with open-ended risk. There are old traders and there are bold traders, but there are no old bold traders. Finally, the best part about selling theta is the weekend. You are making money in your sleep. Just be ready to wake up and re-evaluate if the China trade war escalates.

Finally, let's not take freedom for granted. We have all worked hard to live, thrive, and survive. Let's not forget how important our rights are, because without freedom there will be no financial markets, no free time, no days off: