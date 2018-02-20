Long Ideas | Tech | China
What To Do With Baidu After Q4
About: Baidu, Inc. (BIDU), Includes: BABA, TCEHY, TCTZF
by: Kenra Investors
Summary
Baidu reported another solid quarter with a solid margin expansion and good developments on several fronts.
Key business metrics continued to improve.
The streaming business will continue to lose money for a while but margins continue to expand fast.
Key Metrics And Recent Improvements
Baidu (BIDU) has reported excellent results in Q4. Basically, every financial metric clearly shows us that Baidu can be considered again a solid growth name. 2017 has