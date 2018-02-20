Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) still has to live upto its expectations after the company has seen its high-profile IPO back in 2015. Shares started trading around $40 at the time, and a momentum/short squeeze pushed them up to $90 in May of that year, after which shares fell back to trade in a $30-40 range for 2016 and 2017. They did rise to the mid-$40s in December of last year, but those levels could not be maintained.

Following the release of the fourth-quarter results, shares have fallen back to levels in the high $30s again. After the IPO, I looked at the prospects for Shake Shack as I expressed my scepticism, like many at the time, despite the buzz surrounding the company based on brand loyalty, great store economics and potential, as the business was still very small at the time of the offering.

Growing Into The Valuation?

In March of 2016, Shake Shack posted its results for the fiscal year of 2015. The company grew total revenues by 61% that year to $190.6 million, driven by "same-Shack" sales (synonym for same-store/restaurant sales growth) of 13.3% for the year and 11.0% for the final quarter.

It reported an adjusted profit of $12 million that year, and while adjusted earnings were up 155%, they only totalled $0.32 per share, for a +100 times earnings multiple.

Total revenues were up another 41% in the fiscal year of 2016, although most of the growth was again driven by store openings. Revenues grew to $268.5 million, as same-Shack sales growth slowed down to 4.2% for the year and just 1.6% for the final quarter. Adjusted earnings rose by 39% to $16.8 million, for earnings of $0.46 per share.

In May of 2017, first-quarter revenues were up nearly 42%, despite a 2.5% decrease in same-Shack sales growth. Growth slowed down to 37% in the second quarter as comparable sales declines flattened a bit to minus 1.8%. Growth slowed down further in the third quarter as revenues rose by 27%, while same-Shack sales fell by 1.6%.

Growth accelerated to 31% in the fourth quarter as same-Shack sales rose by 0.8% in the final quarter, in part driven by a 1.5-2.0% price hike initiated in December of 2017. The company reported adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share for 2017, as these adjustments are quite fair, including just a modest amount of transition costs and relocation expenses, among others.

It goes without saying that multiples remain elevated, with shares trading at $38 (after they have been trading flat for nearly 3 years now). Based on adjusted earnings power of $0.57 per share, earnings multiples remain very elevated at 67 times, even as the multiple has come down a bit.

Still All About Potential

Shake Shack reported revenues of $359 million in 2017 and sees sales increase to $444-448 million this year, driven by openings of many owned and licensed restaurants, as well as flattish same-Shack sales growth, despite a recent 1.5-2.0% price hike.

For 2020, the company outlined a goal for 200 owned restaurants and 120 licensed restaurants (versus a combined count of 159 at the moment), expected to generate $700 million in sales. That essentially implies that earnings could double as well between now and 2020, assuming that margins are flattish, translating into potential earnings power of $1.10-1.20 per share by 2020. Such earnings power is still by far not sufficient to create appeal at $38 per share, certainly as it will take three years to achieve these potential earnings.

What About Margins?

Shake Shack reported operating margins equal to 9.4% of sales in 2017, down a point compared to the year before, as the company has seen some deleveraging in labour costs and other expenses, amidst challenging same-Shack sales growth trends. Pre-opening expenses fell 80 basis points to 2.7% of sales. Even as the company continues to grow rapidly in terms of the unit size, percentage growth in the number of units will gradually come down and put pressure on this percentage.

Shake Shack employs a mix of owned and licensed stores, as this stands at roughly 60/40 in terms of percentages, respectively. As the company has already opened stores at the best locations, it is reasonable to assume that these openings have worse restaurant economics compared to the initial stores.

There might still be room to see some leverage, as operating margins in the high single digits are not that impressive. A well-run restaurant chain with owned stores could have operating margins of 10-15%. Licensed revenues equal almost profits, but these amounted to just around 3% of total sales in 2017. It suggests that if the company lives up to its expectations, operating margins might come in at 13-18% of sales.

If such margins can be delivered upon (as management has not outlined any margin guidance for the long term), operating profits could hit $91-126 million in 2020. That is if the company can deliver on impressive organic margin improvements - which is a big "if."

Without interest expenses, and assuming a 25% tax rate, that works out to earnings potential $68-94 million for earnings of $1.80-2.50 per share (assuming exchange of LLC interest to common stock). This potential earnings power is the reason why shares can trade at these levels, despite the modest current profitability. If this earnings power is realistic by 2020, shares could be valued at $40-50 rather easily at the time, although that still does not allow for impressive returns in the coming three years with shares trading at $38 at the moment.

Still Not Buying It

The potential of Shake Shack is clear, i.e., delivering upon further unit growth and, eventually, margin expansion. Disappointing is that comparable sales growth has been lagging, as the opening of stores at less-than-primary locations pressures the potential for organic sales growth, yet overall margins remain solid, though not very high.

The company could essentially double the restaurant count in the coming three years, yet real earnings potential has to come from higher margins - and that remains a big "if." A 13-18% target looks very ambitious with margins which currently come in at 9.4%, requiring more than a point in improvement in each of the coming years, which is a daunting task amidst lacklustre guidance in terms of comparable sales growth in 2018. In fact, that guidance for lower restaurant margins in the coming year makes further margin compression (in the short term) likely at a time when McDonald's (MCD) and Burger King (QSR) have found some of their mojo again as well.

I am happy to use a 10-12% margin number on projected sales of $700 million by 2020. That works out to earnings power of $53-63 million, as I am working with a $1.40-1.70 earnings per share number by 2020. I would be happy to pay upto a 22 times multiple for such earnings potential, as I believe 10-12% margins is a fair assumption. That works out to fair value of $35 per share, actually below the current share price.

That being said, we have seen periods in which expectations have fluctuated quite a bit, in fact shares traded at just $30 in September. While such an entry point would not leave great value if your fair estimate stands at $35 by 2020 (and achieving fair value relies upon growth assumptions in terms of sales and margins), it is looking the right way.

This makes that I am not going for a fast buck in this fast food play following the latest pullback (as comparable sales growth is lacklustre), but might consider shares if they hit the high-$20s in the coming year. This is the case as the value of the concept is still reasonably modest at these levels, and it remains hard to gauge if this could be a mainstream concept (across the globe) in a decade from now.

A tactical short might look enticing, but I prefer to short overall long portfolio exposure with short in the wider market indices, as names like Shake Shack with a cult surrounding them can prove to be dangerous shorts for investors for various reasons.