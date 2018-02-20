Homebuilders: Growth Is Back

Every month, we get a couple of leading indicators that give us great insights into the future of home construction stocks. In this article, I will review these indicators and tell you what this means going forward.

(Source: City of Mansfield)

January Is Showing Strong Results

Note: This article is covering homebuilders by using two major ETFs. Those are the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) and the SPDR Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB). The information in this article is influencing all major homebuilders and can be used as a basis for further in-depth research.

Let's start with the very core of this article: building permits and housing starts. Building permits are my favorite indicator, simply because they indicate the expected activity in the home construction business. Housing starts are also very useful but more volatile, since they count every apartment as a project, whereas building permits only cover bigger projects.

That said, we see that building permits are growing at 7.38% in January, versus 2.69% in December. Housing starts are up 7.28%, versus 4.65% contraction in December.

These numbers are very solid, but nothing special compared to previous months. However, the graph below shows that we might be in a new uptrend.

The graph shows building permits and the leading NAHB housing market index. Both seem to gain momentum after going sideways since 2015. That's why I added the green uptrend color for the first time since 2011.

A further indication is the strong uptrend of lumber. What started as a supply shortage after the hurricanes in both Texas and Florida has continued to be one of the strongest uptrends since the recession of 2008.

Stocks Have Been Front-Running The Good News

The bad news for traders is the fact that homebuilders have increasingly started to price in good homebuilding news. Trump's tax cuts and general economic strength have pushed the year-on-year performance of the ITB ETF up to more than 30%. This is slightly down from almost 70% just a few months ago.

The graph below shows it even better. It used to be a perfect overlay, after which investors started to price in massive growth since the second quarter of 2017. At this point, it is just very important to get even higher permits to sustain the homebuilders rally.

Gameplan

Below, you find a StockCharts overview of the most important homebuilders. One thing that strikes me is the fact that all of them have had a correction along with the S&P 500 and are currently recovering.

(Source: StockCharts)

Personally, I like homebuilders as a long, simply because we are seeing rising fundamental growth, strong confidence and rising commodity prices. We also see an interesting bottom play situation after a rather severe correction.

Nonetheless, these stocks remain rather richly valued compared to leading indicators. This makes it less interesting, but not impossible to make money. The bull case is on as long as we are in a rising building permits trend.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I am/we are long KBH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.