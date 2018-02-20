Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) is an attractive investment at current market price. The fund trades at a relatively high discount to NAV, which has grown sizably since December. AWF has a history of distribution cuts, but has managed its distribution since the beginning of last year, while also deleveraging the fund, both positive signs. Furthermore, AWF holds a lot of corporate debt, both investment grade and non-investment grade, but these are both areas I expect to do well in 2018 in the backdrop of tax reform.

Background

First, a little background on AWF. The fund is managed by Alliance Bernstein and seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The fund invests primarily in corporate debt securities from U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, as well as government bonds from both developing and developed countries. The fund currently trades at $12.07/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.0699/share, which represents an annual yield of 6.95%. I reviewed AWF in early December and advised investors to avoid the fund, as I felt the risk/reward balance was not attractive. Since then, AWF has seen a negative total return of about 4%, after accounting for distributions. However, given this drop, I wanted to re-assess the fund to see if the lower price point offered a more compelling valuation or if the fund will likely continue its downward trajectory. I believe the worst has passed, for now, and will explain why in detail below.

Double Digit Discount = Value

One of the primary reasons AWF is now on my radar screen is its very attractive valuation. The fund is currently trading at just over $12/share, yet its NAV is $13.66/share, indicating the market price represents a discount to NAV of 11.64%. While AWF has traded at a discount for quite some time, including during my last review, there are a couple reasons why I find it more compelling this time around.

One, the discount is obviously larger, meaning investors are purchasing assets at a noticeably cheaper valuation. A double-digit discount is pretty hard to ignore, and it is very close to the fund's largest discount over the past year (12.24%), which tells me the fund is not likely to drop much further from here.

Two, the fund's NAV is slightly higher right now than it was when the 2017 trading year began. AWF started 2017 with an NAV of $13.51/share, while it sits now at $13.66/share, representing a gain of 1.11%. While this does not represent the bulk of the discount widening, it is still a positive factor, as the NAV increases indicates the fund's underlying assets are increasing in value. The distinction here is that if the fund's NAV was decreasing and therefore causing the discount to widen, I would view this as a huge red flag. But seeing a discount widen to double digits while the fund's NAV is holding steady tells me investors are panicking when they don't need to be.

Positive Developments

A couple attributes about AWF make me feel more optimistic about the fund since my last review. One, AWF has maintained its 2017 distribution rate so far in 2018. Obviously, we are still in the very early stages of the year, but I believe this is significant in that it sets the tone for the remainder of the year. This is important because management cut the distribution in January 2017 by almost 14% from what it was paying in 2016. Clearly, distribution cuts should worry income-focused investors, so I was cautiously waiting to see if management was going to employ a similar cut this year. Fortunately, that did not occur, and it looks like the distribution rate has stabilized for now. Given that AWF's NAV is holding its own, as I discussed in the preceding paragraph, I feel much more comfortable that the fund's almost 7% yield is secure in 2018.

Two, AWF has been shrinking its use of leverage, which I view as a positive, since we are in a rising rate environment. While utilizing leverage can help boost returns, and is almost essential for high yield funds, too much leverage can work against a fund, as the leverage can magnify losses as well as gains. During my last review, I noted that AWF's use of leverage clocked in around 42%. Currently, the total fund leverage is 36.81%, representing a substantial drop in a short period of time. While its current leverage is still quite high, I view this as a positive that management has maintained its distribution, yet also managed to shrink its use of leverage, making the fund less risky. With the Fed committing to at least three interest rate hikes this year, choosing a CEF that is deleveraging is probably a wise choice.

Corporate Debt Looks Attractive

Investments in non-investment grade corporate debt makes up a large percentage of AWF's holdings - over 40% - so it is important to consider this sector when evaluating the fund. Fortunately, this is an area I am optimistic about in 2018. For starters, U.S. tax reform has been a boon for domestic companies, as the corporate tax rate has been slashed to 21%. All other things being equal, a lower tax rate should increase cash holdings and decrease the probability of a default on debt obligations. Furthermore, corporate default rates in the non-investment grade sector have been on decline recently, even before tax reform took place. To illustrate, here is a chart displaying speculative (non-investment grade) default rates over the past few years:

(Source: Wall Street Journal)

As you can see, default rates went down dramatically throughout last year. While this is by no means a guarantee of what we will see in 2018, it is a positive trend.

Another area with a positive outlook is BBB-rated bonds, the lowest form of investment grade debt. This rating makes up almost 17% of AWF's portfolio. According to Rick Rezek, Global Credit Fund Manager, BBB-rated corporate bonds "remain attractive." He believes that within the investment grade universe, BBB-rated debt "offer the best compensation for risk taken." Additionally, measures of leverage of BBB-rated credits have actually shown more stability than those of higher-rated credits, suggesting a strong value.

Bottom line

AWF is a high-yield fund with global exposure and currently offers investors a chance to buy at a sizable discount. While I have been bearish on this fund in the past, its current valuation seems too compelling to ignore, as a double-digit discount to NAV can be hard to find. Since management was able to maintain its distribution, while also shrinking its use of leverage, I believe the 7% yield offered remains attractive in our low interest rate environment. With a positive outlook on the corporate debt sector as a whole, and a fund trading at a cheap valuation, I believe now is a reasonably good time to initiate positions in AWF.