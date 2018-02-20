A number of healthcare REITs have reported year-end results, and most were positive. In a recent article, I explained that Omega Healthcare’s (OHI) “overall occupancy has remained fairly steady over the last six quarters. The company's CEO explained that it "believes that this is just the beginning of a long term positive trend across all markets." He added that:

"Our best intelligence is that by 2019 we should start to see an upward senses trend in a significant number of markets. Our emphasis will be growth in these markets, which is consistent with our ongoing repositioning efforts."

Ventas, Inc. (VTR) recently said that it had “sold over $700 million of sniffed assets in late 2017 at a highly attractive 7% cash yield,” and the company “expects nearly $850 million in repayments in 2018 on loans extended by the company that created significant value for shareholders.”

Capital allocation is essential to the success of Ventas, and I give the company’s management team credit for diversifying its capital sources and providing the financial strength and flexibility to create further dry powder.

Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) also continues to allocate capital wisely, as the company has maintained exceptional credit metrics: low leverage at 5.9x net debt-to-EBITDA and significant liquidity of almost $1.2 billion, including $100 million of cash and $75 million of equity raised on a forward basis.

One of the keys to successfully managing risk is capital allocation, and that’s the reason I decided to include cost of capital as one of the four critical pillars in my REIT analysis. In a recent article, I explained:

“There are many alternatives when it comes to investing but I have found over the years that the best REITs are the ones that are able to perfect their platform utilizing these time-tested "4 Pillars" of REIT Investing. Remember that REITs are used in investment portfolios as diversifiers - dividend paying stocks - something that many retirees have found to be a source of income throughout their golden years. Therefore, it becomes a question as to what is a good trade, versus what is a good investment. If a REIT executes on just one pillar, it could be a good business to own, but if the REIT stands strong on all 4 pillars it should be able to weather just about any storm. When I know that the prospective company has a firm foundation, with all 4 pillars, I know that I can sleep well at night.”

Today, I decided that I would focus my 4-pillar article on Welltower, Inc. (HCN).

Note: Welltower announced the change of the ticker symbol for its common and preferred stock listed on the NYSE from "HNC" to "WELL" effective with the opening of trade on February 28, 2018.

Pillar #1: Cost of Capital

Profits attract competitors, and competition makes it difficult for companies to generate strong growth and margins over the long term. Having a cost advantage is critical in the REIT sector, as having a low cost of capital advantage supports stable cash returns that are expected to last years into the future.

Welltower is just one of two healthcare REITs that is rated BBB+ by S&P (the other is Ventas), and the company remains in great shape as evidenced by the cash on hand of $236 million and $2.6 billion of credit line availability (as of Q3-17).

Welltower’s leverage metrics remain at historically low levels, with net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 5.19x and net debt-to-undepreciated book capitalization ratio of 35.5%, while the fixed charge coverage ratio remains strong at 3.65x. All metrics have improved significantly over one year ago.

Welltower’s strong liquidity affords the company significant flexibility to pursue value-enhancing acquisitions, development opportunities and to reinvest in its portfolio to drive growth. As evidenced below, the REIT maintains well-balanced debt maturities.

It is because of Welltower’s financial discipline that the company has been able to take advantage of the opportunity to enhance and de-risk its business platform, so that it can take full advantage of the significant strategic opportunities to deploy capital.

The REIT continues to sell assets in non-core markets and assets where CapEx investment does not offer an appropriate risk-adjusted return. Also, Welltower has continued to look for ways to limit exposure to assets subject to government reimbursement (i.e., substantial deleveraging event Genesis Healthcare (GEN)).

Pillar #2: Diversification

Reducing its Genesis exposure has been an ongoing goal for Welltower, which sold 28 Genesis properties in a deal over a year ago. Currently, Welltower’s portfolio of 112 Genesis facilities accounts for 7% of its total net operating income (or NOI).

The Skilled Nursing industry has been beset by challenges, and Genesis has not been immune. The Genesis deal is just one of many large-scale dispositions by Welltower, as the REIT said it was planning to prune around $2.4 billion in early 2018. As of Q3-17, rent coverage for Welltower’s skilled nursing portfolio declined 6 bps to 1.24x. As illustrated below, the company has reduced its long-term, post-acute concentration from 31% to 13% and its hospital exposure from 8% to 0%.

Cleary, Welltower is focusing its model on private pay and, specifically, senior housing (70% exposure). In the latest quarter (Q3-17), southern California, northern California, Toronto, London, Vancouver and Seattle were significant drivers of growth. The greater New York MSA has bounced back and produced better-than-portfolio result for the first time in handful of quarters. New England continuous to be challenging, though it is improving sequentially for the second quarter in a row.

Welltower also has 105 properties in the United Kingdom, including a new operator of assisted living and independent living, Encore. The REIT dominates the high-end private pay senior housing business in the U.K., and Encore further solidifies the position there.

Welltower also owns 145 facilities in Canada, primarily in urban, high barrier-to-entry markets:

It has built its business model around owning RIDEA assets. Welltower views that as a “lower risk structure” because the company has “built the full complement of skills, tools, technology to maximize the value of real estate in a RIDEA structure.” As the CEO, Tom Derosa, explains:

“So you will continue to see us look for operators that we may incubate in a triple net lease format to transition eventually to a RIDEA structure. And you’ll see us likely move away from operators where we don’t see the opportunity to transition the operator or the real estate into a RIDEA structure in the future.”

Pillar #3: Management

It appears to me that Welltower is pivoting once again from being a “diversified” healthcare REIT into a “pure play” senior housing REIT. Unlike Ventas, which owns hospitals, MOBs (medical office buildings), Life Science properties, Senior House and Acute Care, Welltower has made it clear that it is focusing 100% on private pay.

The latest move announced last year - to remove GEN exposure - seems logical, but it seems to be somewhat dilutive and could take time to execute. As Mizuho’s Richard Anderson explains:

“In simple terms, we assume a 12% cap rate on $1.2 billion of GEN sales as of the beginning of the year, and full redeployment during 2Q18 and 3Q18 at a 5.5% cap rate. The 650bps negative spread from these events, plus assumed loan pay-offs, are the only changes to our model.”

Anderson adds, “by stress-testing our model, we think possible 2018 FFO outcomes could be in a $3.95-$4.30 range.” Here’s my FFO/share model (powered by F.A.S.T. Graphs):

As you can see, the 2108 FFO/share estimate of $4.13 generates -2.6% growth, and the extended forecast (F.A.S.T. Graphs estimate) for 2019 is not much better (+2.7% growth). As you can see, I have ranked Welltower #12 out of 15 healthcare REITs in terms of FFO/share growth.

Actually, there’s a silver lining here, as Genesis appears to be performing well, thanks in large part to the capital structure. The restructuring plan is expected to reduce Genesis's cash fixed charges between $80 million and $100 million annually.

This level of reduction in fixed charges is subject to the successful sale of the Welltower and Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA) facilities to new landlords, the successful re-leasing of those facilities to Genesis at reduced rents, the successful refinancing and/or repayment of certain debt obligations and the receipt of additional concessions to be made by other credit parties.

Genesis believes the transactions under the proposed restructuring could occur during the first half of 2018. Keep in mind, LTC Properties (LTC) owns 8 Genesis properties (2.5% of portfolio) and Omega Healthcare owns 50 Genesis properties (7.0% of portfolio).

While the overall environment remains challenging, Welltower’s same-store seniors housing operating portfolio registered 4.1% growth, with the U.S. posting 3.7%. The REIT has 423 properties in its same-store operating pool, which is by far the largest same-store operating portfolio in the industry.

Pillar #4: Valuation

On November 20, 2017, Welltower paid its 186th consecutive cash dividend of $0.87. This represents a current dividend yield of approximately 6.2%.

As you can see, Welltower’s dividend yield is attractive; however, I favor Ventas because of the better-than-forecasted growth. Also, Ventas provides more clarity because it does not have execution risk that is associated with Welltower’s redeployment of Genesis funds. Finally, Ventas has a more defensive portfolio that includes MOBs and Life Science properties.

Also, as viewed above, Ventas is cheaper based on P/FFO metrics. It is interesting to see that New Senior Investment Group (SNR) is now the overall “cheapest” healthcare REIT with a P/FFO multiple of 6.4x. Given the spiraling sentiment related to New Senior (“sucker yield” status), it would seem obvious that one M&A deal is WELL + SNR. Why not?

Although John Anderson, with Mizuho, offered another idea:

“... we sense HCN has a game plan to do better - possibly from positioning its vast senior housing business as a feeder opportunity into MOBs.”

The bottom line: Welltower looks cheap, but Ventas is hard to beat! Read my latest Ventas article here.

