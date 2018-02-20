4.66% Yielding REITs Are Cheap, Cheap, Cheap

REITs are cheap.

The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) is on sale. If investors genuinely believe that the market capitalizations for the tech giants are reasonable, they cannot also suggest that REITs are anything but cheap. If Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), and Amazon (AMZN) are going to enjoy the dramatic growth in revenues that is priced into their shares, we must not be heading into a recession.

That seems like a reasonable premise, doesn’t it?

The market is hitting new all-time highs month after month. It would be ironic for an analyst to suggest we were headed directly into a recession.

If we are not going into a recession, then VNQ is very attractively priced. The retail space is facing a few challenges, but revenues and same property NOI are still positive for most of the large REITs. If we see inflation pick up, it could push bond yields higher. An increase in bond yields would suggest an increase in REIT yields (lower prices equals higher yields). Investors use that premise to avoid buying anything that is a REIT in a rising rate environment. While higher yields do create a headwind for REITs, higher inflation would mean higher rental rates.

A future with high inflation, but declining rental rates, is an absurd premise.

VNQ holdings

Company Ticker Portfolio weight Vanguard Real Estate II Index 10.12 Simon Property Group (SPG) 5.53 Equinix (EQIX) 3.87 Prologis (PLD) 3.77 Public Storage (PSA) 3.34 AvalonBay Communities (AVB) 2.56 Digital Realty Trust (DLR) 2.5 Equity Residential (EQR) 2.47 Welltower (HCN) 2.41 Ventas (VTR) 2.17 Boston Properties (BXP) 2.08

Several of my favorite REITs are among the top holdings of VNQ. They hold a huge position in Simon Property Group. SPG is forecasting positive same store NOI and significant growth in AFFO for 2018. They already raised the dividend. They have been raising the dividend frequently. That is what Simon Property Group does. We also see some apartment REITs near the top. REITs like Equity Residential and AvalonBay are excellent. They have solid balance sheets and can grow their revenues by raising apartment rents.

Without wage growth, it is difficult to continue raising rents. However, we are finally witnessing wage growth. It took almost a decade, but we are there. Unemployment is down dramatically and surveys of small business indicate that the number 1 challenge (self-reported) by those businesses is the difficulty of finding qualified labor. In prior years, these businesses would’ve cited government red tape or taxes as their biggest challenges. Today, finding qualified labor is at the top of the list. That suggests further wage growth is on the horizon.

Steady dividend yields

VNQ is one of the top choices for investors who would prefer using ETFs. If investors want more certainty in the dividend rate they should expect each year, they should be looking at individual REITs. By focusing on individual REITs the investor can allocate their portfolio to proven dividend growers. That gives them dramatically more certainty about the minimum expected future level of dividends. If we were to hit another recession, the dividends could still decline. However, an emphasis on REITs with investment grade balance sheets would reduce that risk.

Alternatives

Some investors will want to split their investing techniques. They may prefer individual stocks in the portfolios they are directly controlling and low-fee index funds for employer-sponsored accounts. My wife’s employer-sponsored accounts have more restrictions than mine. Because I am the owner of my company, I set the guidelines for our solo 401k. For my wife’s accounts, some are restricted to mutual funds. In those accounts, we are dollar cost averaging into low-fee REIT index funds. In the accounts where I have complete control, I am buying individual REITs. Whether the investor is buying an index or picking individual REITs, the valuations are very attractive.

Bad apples can exist

The one major headwind for using ETFs is the inclusion of a few much weaker REITs. When investors are picking individual companies, it is critical that they avoid these perennial losers. Fortunately, most of the major index funds will put a higher emphasis on larger REITs. The larger REITs get more attention from analysts and are less likely to be perennial failures.

Conclusion

REITs are cheap. Investors should look to either buy individual REITs or use a REIT ETF/mutual fund for exposure to the sector. Compared to the valuations in the S&P 500, the REITs are dramatically more attractive.

If a recession is on the horizon, it would be a negative for virtually all stocks. If we do not see a recession, it would be positive for REITs. Heads everyone loses, tails you win. The difference is that REITs have been priced for a significant recessionary risk, but most of the S&P 500 is priced for a perpetual bull market.

Dividend growth for an ETF is not certain. However, many of the individual REITs within the ETF will be growing dividends. If an investor ops to utilize the ETF, they can still set a reasonable level of expectations for distributions. If the dividends paid are smaller, they can sell a very small portion of the share count. Alternately, if the dividends they receive are higher, they can reinvest part of those dividends to grow the share count.

