High Quality 3.48% Yield Without The High Price, Excellent Dividend History
About: Equity Residential (EQR)
by: Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Summary
Equity Residential is one of the best apartment REITs.
It has an excellent balance sheet and steady growth in FFO per share.
The company's dividend history is excellent, adjusted for special dividends.
This is a great REIT at a great price. It is an ideal fit for the B&H (buy and hold) investors because of