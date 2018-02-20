S&P: Growth Could Be Just Starting

In my commentary on the stock market (INDEXCBOE:SPX), I have stated repeatedly that I do not see a cyclical top in equities on the horizon anytime soon. The main reasons for my bullish thesis are numbers from the Commitments of Traders report, for example, and also sentiment readings from the likes of the Robo Ratio. None of these reports have numbers trading at extreme levels. We need extremes to have any possibility of having a bull market top on hand. Furthermore, the speed at which the market has recovered over the past few weeks is not indicative of a market in trouble.

Despite the velocity of the recent sell-off, stocks merely dropped to their 200-day moving average. This correction was merely a badly needed profit-taking event to reset sentiment. In fact, intermediate sentiment from the long side looks really attractive in the stock market at present (see below). The S&P is still nowhere near its 2017 lows, and I'm betting the recent lows on the 9th of this month will end up being the lows for 2018. Here are other reasons (despite the commercials, sentiment and cycles) to back up my 2018 bullish stance.

(Source: Sentimentrader)

Bears are still underestimating how much revived corporate earnings are going to change the economy. The rate decrease on the 1st of January from 35% to 21% was the biggest one-time change in US history, and already we are seeing the effects. Just look at how corporate earnings grew in the fourth quarter of last year. Moreover, when big US multinationals got wind of the tax cut, many of them gave out bonuses to their employees. Suffice to say that bull markets don't end when companies are reporting record profits.

Then, we also have the one-off law for repatriated earnings, which many US multinationals are bound to avail themselves of. Cisco (NYSE:CSCO) is the latest tech stock that has said that it will bring its huge foreign cash pile home. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has gone the extra mile and said that on top of bringing around $250 billion back to US shores, it hopes to invest $30 billion over the next few years in the US and create 20,000 jobs in the process. Initiatives such as these should put to the bed the notion that repatriation of funds to the US will only help the companies themselves and their shareholders. If capital is going to be invested here, Main Street will benefit, which over time has to be a real tangible benefit for the economy.

Then, we have Trump's $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan, which, if it gains traction, will definitely spur economic growth. There are two key ways in which infrastructure spend usually affects an economy. One is the direct way, where the states will buy into this and use public and private funding to pay for the projects. The federal government is going to provide seed capital of $200 billion to get the ball rolling. Then, it will be up to the states to raise the money. The very nature of the increased spending will increase GDP.

However, the primary benefit will be the long-lasting effect of the newly installed infrastructure once it is in place. For example, getting companies to invest in the US has many times a lot to do with providing excellent infrastructure, such as road, rail, broadband, ports, etc. This means productivity immediately gets enhanced. China, for example, is investing huge sums of infrastructure capital outside its country to increase productivity. The US simply has to keep up. Trump's plan (although the deficit will be the spotlight) should gain traction due to the big under-investment America has made into its infrastructure over the last decade or so (see below).

Bears seem to be hanging on to the notion that huge monetary spending since the Great Recession is the prime reason why asset prices in the US markets are at all-time highs. The problem, though, for the bears is that corporate earnings, jobs and wages have been catching up. Yes, interest rates are still the canary in the coal mine, but we are still working off very low levels in the US. In fact, in Europe, January's inflation number fell to 1.3%, which was down 0.5% from the same month of 12 months prior. Bears need to accept the fact that with renewed investment especially coming from the technology and biotechnology sectors, some new invention or product could easily come on the scene quite quickly, which will drive this bull market forward. How high does this thing need to go for you to change your stance?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.