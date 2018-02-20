Last Thursday (February 15, 2018) Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) released its 2017 annual report. On Friday, the market reacted very nervously to these results – Sandstorm shares fell 6.0%. In this article, I am trying to prove that investors’ reaction was too emotional and inappropriate.

Growth costs money and/or share dilution

First of all, let me note that Sandstorm is a fast-growing company. Contrary to its older peers, it is growing its business rapidly, which costs money and very often results in share dilution. For example, since 2012 Sandstorm increased its share count by 112%. In the same period, Franco-Nevada’s (FNV) share count went up 15% and other royalty/streaming companies reported a similar increase (Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM): 25% and Royal Gold (RGLD): 11%).

As a result, Sandstorm’s book value per share did not change too much (in fact, it even went down a little bit), compared to its peers:

Source: Simple Digressions

By the way, book value per share is one of the most important metrics used to assess the quality of a streaming company. As a rule, a decent royalty/streaming company should be able to increase its book value per share over time. And big streaming companies (Franco-Nevada or Wheaton Precious Metals) demonstrate this pattern. For example, Franco–Nevada, the pioneer of a streaming business, increased its book value per share by 44.2% since 2012.

Compared to the established streaming companies, Sandstorm is in a totally different stage of a business cycle now; so instead of a growth, its book value per share dropped since 2012. Do I bother about it? Not at all – until the company achieves a critical mass (the size of Sandstorm’s business is much larger than now and the company is able to finance its growth through internal sources instead of share offerings), investors should be ready for additional dilutions:

As the chart shows, to finance its growth, each year Sandstorm was issuing significant amounts of shares. What is more, last year the company was particularly active – an acquisition of the Hot Maden project resulted in additional 31 million shares issued.

Net income adjusted

Net income is another measure broadly used to evaluate streaming companies. However, due to a few special issues recognized in a statement of income, net incomes reported by a streaming company are hardly comparable on a year-to-year basis. In my opinion, there are three main issues distorting the general picture of a streaming company: gain/loss on evaluation of investments, impairment charges and foreign exchange gains or losses.

Gain or loss on evaluation of investments

It is quite a complicated issue. In the case of Sandstorm there are two kinds of investments:

common shares warrants and convertible debentures

Common shares

According to the company, "common shares are measured at fair value at the end of each reporting period, with any gains or losses arising on re-measurement recognized as a component of other comprehensive income under the classification of gain (loss) on revaluation of investments,”

For example, let us assume that at the end of 2017 and 2016 Sandstorm held 1,000 shares of Company A. Since the end of 2016 share prices of Company A went up from $3.0 to $4.0 (an increase of $1 a share). As a result, the fair value of the stake in Company A increased from $3 thousand to $4 thousand and the paper gain of $1,000 would be disclosed in consolidated statements of comprehensive income. To remind my readers, this statement is presented below a statement of income so any gain or loss on common shares has no impact on net income reported by Sandstorm.

Warrants and convertible debentures

Contrary to common shares, any gain or loss on warrants and convertible debentures held by a streaming company is disclosed in net income. It means that, as a rule, a bull market in precious metals has a positive impact on Sandstorm’s net income (for example, fair value of warrants goes up, following higher prices of common shares these warrants are attached to). However, a bull market in precious metals is a factor a streaming company does not control; so to compare operating results delivered by Sandstorm, any gain/loss on warrants/convertible debentures has to be excluded from net income.

Impairment charges

Shortly, the value of each asset has to be disclosed at its recoverable amount. According to Sandstorm:

If it is determined that the recoverable amount is less than the carrying value then an impairment is recorded with a charge to net income (loss)”

Impairment charges are one-off events so they should be excluded from net income to make reliable comparisons between reporting periods.

Foreign exchange gains (losses)

Foreign exchange gains or losses made on closed transactions (and reported in a statement of income) are also the factors a streaming company does not control. Therefore, they should be excluded from an income statement.

Net income adjusted

Now, I have recalculated net incomes reported by Sandstorm since 2010 applying the adjustments discussed above and here is the result:

Source: Simple Digressions

The chart on the left shows net incomes reported in consolidated statements of income. The chart on the right discloses net incomes after the adjustments.

Now, after excluding one-off events (impairment charges) and the factors the company does not control, the overall picture is quite different. First of all, each year since 2010 the company was generally profitable (only two marginal losses incurred in 2010 and 2015). Secondly, last year Sandstorm delivered better results than in 2016 - net income went up from $10.3M in 2016 to $15.5M in 2017 (an increase of 50% instead of a decrease of 58% reported in the official statement).

Summary

Last Friday, Sandstorm’s shares fell 6.0%. In my opinion, it was a direct reaction to the 2017 annual report released by the company on Thursday. I think that investors overreacted. I would even say that they were too fast and did not study the report carefully. And after a closer look Sandstorm’s results are really good. Excluding one-off events and the issues the company does not control (foreign exchange or share prices), net income delivered in 2017 was higher than in 2016.

Next, I would not bother too much about share dilutions. In my opinion, Sandstorm is at a different point of its business cycle than its peers, so any comparison between this company and, say, Franco-Nevada, is inappropriate. What is more, Sandstorm is building its business rapidly so I expect further dilutions going forward.

Last but not least, I have created an index (STREAM index) replicating the price action of five of the largest streaming companies: Franco-Nevada, Wheaton Precious Metals, Royal Gold, Osisko Gold (OR) and Sandstorm. Here is the chart comparing Sandstorm shares’ performance against the STREAM index:

Source: Simple Digressions

Note that since the beginning of the current bull cycle in precious metals (December 2015) Sandstorm shares have been outperforming their peers (the red arrow). What is more, after a period of poor performance (Hot Maden / Mariana acquisition – the black circle), most recently the company’s shares fully recovered (the green arrow). I would conclude this article in the following way:

The long and short-term picture is still bullish for Sandstorm.