Paul Tudor Jones Prefers A Hot Burning Coal Over Treasuries

According to CNBC Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says we are in a dangerous financial bubble thanks to Fed policy. Especially the 2 percent inflation target is a goal that is outdated and dangerous according to the Hedge Funder.

In the February 2nd note CNBC got a hold of he writes:

We are in the throes of a burgeoning financial bubble," "In the U.S., this obsession on inflation targeting has lately been taken to a new level as former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke has floated the idea of a price-level targeting mandate for the Fed. That means the central bank would allow inflation to remain above 2 percent to 'make up' for periods when inflation is too low.

PTJ believes this is a policy mistake as average inflation may be 1.9% since 1970 but war-time inflation spikes put the average a lot higher if you look further back. This would suggest it could be better to lower the inflation target.

I looked into this and there could be something to his argument. If you review the graph it looks like recent history shows a much higher mean for inflation. What's absent are the dramatic spikes.

Source: FRED

The Fed prefers to look a the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index. That one goes back only to 1929 but over long periods like that it is almost indistinguishable from the GDP deflator, shown above) according to FRED.

What this means for investment decisions

To PTJ it means he doesn't like bonds:

If I had a choice between holding a U.S. Treasury bond or a hot burning coal in my hand, I would choose the coal. At least that way I would only lose my hand The peacetime, long-term 10-year real rate of interest that has determined the efficient allocation of capital between lenders and borrowers averaged 3.5 percent for centuries. With the economy either at or beyond full employment and the consumer price index — a measure of the inflation in consumer prices — at 2.1 percent, the real 10-year interest rate is 0.4 percent roughly 300 basis points below the historical average.

I'd really prefer the U.S. treasury bond even though I think PTJ has got the right idea by hating bonds.

Here's a quote from the Wikipedia entry for hyperinflation:

While there can be a number of causes of high inflation, most hyperinflations have been caused by government budget deficits financed by money creation. Peter Bernholz analysed 29 hyperinflations (following Cagan's definition) and concludes that at least 25 of them have been caused in this way.

If you look at the inflation rate and the 10 year treasury rate (even though it ran up quickly lately) it is clear that there is very little to gain in the long bond trade:

US Inflation Rate data by YCharts

At the same time you can get hurt pretty badly if inflation gets out of control. To contain it the Fed would raise interest rates much faster as currently anticipated.

To give you an idea of how bad that would be for bonds lets look at the Ishares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) which holds about $8 billion in bonds.

Source: Morningstar

The graphic above indicates the ETF is highly sensitive to rate hikes but the credit quality is high. The 7.5 duration means the fund declines about 7.5% if rates go up 1%. That's about 8-10x the real return holders are earning above inflation. I've singled out the iShares ETF but holders of similar ETF's like the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) are in a similar bind. As are investors just holding intermediate term treasuries outright.

PTJ put it like this(emphasis mine):

We are replaying an age-old storyline of financial bubbles that has been played many times before," he concluded. "I believe policymakers should have been much more aggressive in tightening policy and rejecting the fiscal impropriety associated with this most recent tax cut ... The die has been cast by the Fed and other central banks and future policy prescriptions are predictable.

I don't agree completely. What remains uncertain is how fast the Fed will hike. However, in a best case scenario you are picking up pennies. In a worst case scenario you will get bulldozed. I'd rather not hold this stuff either.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.