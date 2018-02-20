10 Of 78 'Safer' Dividend Challengers Posted 4% To 9.58% Yields As Of 2/14/18

Analyst one-year targets revealed the lowest priced five of nine top "safer" Challenger stocks projected 11.04% more gain from $5k invested than from $5K invested in all ten. Low price little dogs took the 'safer' prize.

Besides safety margin, "safer" dividend Challenger stocks also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratios. Thirty-four Challengers were disqualified from "safer" selection due to negative annual returns.

Broker target-estimated 'Safer' Dividend Challenger top five net gains ranged 23%-40.1%, by GLOP, VLP, TEP, SWM, topped by PEGI as selected 1/31/17 and counted 2/14/18.

10 of 78 Dividend Challengers (5-9 annual dividend hikes) were tagged "safer" because they showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than dividend yields 2/14/18.

Actionable Conclusions (1-5): Analysts Asserted Top Five 'Safer' Dividend Challenger Stocks Net 6.5% to 23.9% Gains By January, 2019

All ten of the ten top-yielding "safer" dividend Challenger dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for January proved 100% accurate (a rarity).

The following probable profit-generating trades were flagged by Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to February 14, 2019 were:

Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) netted $401.00 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from fourteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) netted $289.15 based on mean target price estimates from two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% more than the market as a whole.

Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP) netted $279.26 based on estimates from fifteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

Valero Energy Partners (VLO) netted $255.46 based on target price estimates from sixteen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

GasLog Partners (GLOP) netted $230.82 based on target price estimates from twelve analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 44% more than the market as a whole.

Simon Property Group (SPG) netted $229.27 based on target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% less than the market as a whole.

Westlake Chemical (WLKP) netted $200.84 per a median target estimate from six analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% more than the market as a whole.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) netted $101.56 per a median target estimate from nineteen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 73% more than the market as a whole.

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) netted $65.87 based on dividends plus median target price estimate from twelve analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% more than the market as a whole.

Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) netted $63.02, based on dividends plus target price estimates from twelve analysts plus dividends with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 21.16% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten"Safer" Dividend Challenger dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 8% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

'Safer' February Dividend Challenger Dogs

David Fish's Dividend Challenger Index members listed as of 1/31/18 were paired with annual dividends and prices posted as of 2/14/18 from YCharts. Results from that data charted below and screened for "safer" supporting annual returns and cash flow yields showed the top nine represented five of eleven business sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

'Safer' Dividends From Five Sectors On The Challenger List

The 10 firms whose dividends were backed by adequate cash as of February 14 represented five Morningstar sectors. The sector representation broke-out, thus: Energy (3); Utilities (1); Basic Materials (2); Real Estate (2); Consumer Cyclical (2); Communication Services (0); Consumer Defensive (0); Financial Services (0); Healthcare (0); Industrials (0); Technology (0).

Challengers With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the top thirty of the 78 Challenger stocks from which these 10 'Safer' dividend providers were sorted. You see below the list of 10 that passed the "safety" check with positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield enough to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate financial priorities however is easily rearranged by any board of directors promoting company policies canceling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Four additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth levels, and p/e ratios for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkably solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Found 11% More Gain From Lowest Priced 'Safer' Dividend Challengers

Ten 'Safer' Dividend Challenger firms with the biggest yields February 14, per YCharts data, ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest Challengers, To Deliver (12) 23.5% VS. (13) 21.16% Net Gains from All Ten by February, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the 'safer' ten dividend Challenger pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 11.04% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The low price little dogs held their lead.

The very lowest priced of all nine, Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) showed the best net gain of 40.1% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safe" dividend Challenger dogs as of February 14 were: Pattern Energy Group (PEGI); GasLog Partners (GLOP); Westlake Chemical (WLKP); Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB); Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP), with prices ranging from $18.57 to $40.30.

Higher priced four 'Safer' Dividend Challenger dogs as of January 12 were: Valero Energy Partners (VLO); Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM); Six Flags Entertainment (SIX); Las Vegas Sands (LVS); Simon Property Group (SPG), with prices ranging from $40.95 to $154.09.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.