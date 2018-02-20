In the Week 4 Breakout Forecast for January 21st, I identified Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN ) as a breakout stock at an initial share price of $3.97. Today I am writing a more in depth analysis of the stock and why I think it is poised for record share price growth in line with analyst targeting $7 to $15/per share representing over 100% and as high as 244% returns for 2018.

Why is it going up in 2018?

AGEN has a very good pipeline of immuno-oncology (I-O) candidates in clinical development and strong partnerships with large drug makers. They have partnered with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Merck (MRK), Amgen (AMGN), Incyte (INCY), and UCB for very strong market development and growth. It is clear that AGEN is making a positive shift toward prioritizing partnerships and investments to monetize the business more effectively and greatly enhance shareholder value.



The speed to clinic with five I-O programs since 2015 puts them only second to Novartis and demonstrates a very strong commitment to developing an efficient and optimal pipeline for effective combinations.



The emphasis on shareholder value continues with their advancement of a separate cell therapy business AgenTus and these commitments to unlock more value are clear signals that AGEN is aggressively focusing on share price in the coming year with tremendous upside potential.

As I have detailed before in Healthcare Biotech Sector Breakout: How High Will It Go In 2018? the biotech sector is poised for a good year ahead and AGEN is one of the standout stocks that I continue to highlight for investors for 2018.





One of the most common and reliable technical formations is called the Head and Shoulders pattern. The pattern works well for identifying tops and the inverse pattern which we see clearly on the AGEN chart is also quite effective for finding bottoms. What are seven confirming characteristics of a Head and Shoulders Bottom?

Stock was in a prior down trend: Yes - in late October the stock declined from 4.90 down to 3.35.



The low of the left shoulder formed with a large spike in volume on a sharp down day: Yes - Largest volume spike on the chart corresponds to the fall of left shoulder.



A reaction rally formed the first point of the neckline: Yes - a positive price rally formed the first point of the neckline at 4.10 on the chart.



The price decline to the lows that formed the head were dramatic, but volume did not increase measurably: Yes - price declined approximately 20% to lows around 3.25, but volume remained relatively low and did not spike.



The advance off of the low saw a large expansion of volume and gap up: Yes - price increases from the low (head) show price gap upwards on strong (green) increasing volume.



A second reaction rally formed the second point of the neckline: Yes - a positive price rally from the lows formed a second point of the neckline around 4.10 again.



The advance off the low of the right shoulder occurred with above-average volume and the money flow was at its highest levels: Yes and money flow is still building - The volume is increasing, the money flow is increasing steadily awaiting a large inflow and the neckline was crossed and supported last week.

The AGEN chart above is a textbook case of the Inverse Head and Shoulders breakout pattern. Other technical indicators also support the evidence of a strong momentum breakout.

The Relative Strength Index is crossing upwards to new highs not seen since October 2017 when AGEN had a significant run to $4.90/share.





is crossing upwards to new highs not seen since October 2017 when AGEN had a significant run to $4.90/share. ADX (14) oscillator shows that higher price highs are now outpacing lower lows in a significant trend reversal that began just last week and has not had this significant a rise since early September 2017.

Positive analyst forecasts are also contributing to investor interest with price projections as high as 244% from current levels to between $7 and $15/share.

For a small biotech, Agenus claims a relatively deep pipeline. The biotech has four immuno-oncology (I-O) candidates in clinical development. Agenus has two experimental vaccines in clinical studies. And the company is no longer just a clinical-stage biotech, thanks to the October 2017 approval for GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE: GSK) Shingrix. The shingles vaccine contains Agenus' QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant. GSK is also using QS-21 in its malaria vaccine, which awaits regulatory approval. (Source)





Agenus represents a very strong candidate for investors to consider for 2018. The company has been highly successful with partnerships and rapidly advancing their I-O portfolio. Now it seems clear management is ready to focus on moving AGEN's stock value well above a flat one-year share price channel and deliver on goals to greatly enhance shareholder value.



According to the latest 13F filings Blackrock Inc (BLK). holds the largest institutional position in AGEN with 13.05% of institutional holdings. Four of the five largest institutional investors by holdings have each increased their positions from the prior 13F filing period.



The indicators for AGEN look strong for 2018 and with continued partnerships, increasing institutional investments, and an optimized pipeline they are poised to do very well in the coming year.